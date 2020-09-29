I think an increased valuation is justified if the company is performing well or if there's reasonable hope of improved profitability in the near future. That's not happening here.

Since I wrote my bullish piece on Ryder Systems Inc. (R), the shares have returned about 47% against a gain of 15.5% for the S&P 500. The company has released financial statements since then, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on the name again to see if it’s worth adding to the position. Also, a stock trading at $41 is much more risky an investment than that same stock trading at $28.75, so this is in some very real sense a much different investment now. I’ll try to determine whether it makes sense to buy, sell, or hold based on both the changing financial circumstances, and the changing valuation. Also, in my most recent article on the name, I recommended selling the December puts with a strike of $20. I know readers are excited to learn how that trade worked out, so I’ll write about that below.

A Note On My Contra Indicator

With all due respect to the readers on this forum, one of the reasons why I write these articles is to gauge "the crowd's" view on a given investment. If the people in the comments section are entirely in agreement, I take that as a sign that the shares are about to move against that crowd. I suspect this phenomenon has something to do with the fact that if 100% of a market is on one side of a trade, that trade is, by definition, overcrowded. The mechanics of markets are such that prices rise when we run out of sellers and prices fall when we run out of buyers. As an added bonus, my confidence grows further when the disagreeable crowd is particularly vituperative in their response. The people who universally disagreed with my earlier article on Ryder were quite respectful, so I wasn't as confident as I might have been, but I was fairly certain that things would go well. As it turns out they did, but it’s now time to reexamine the trade.

Financial Snapshot

For those who missed my earlier article on this name, I suggested that the company’s dividend would be maintained, but that the company would need to “return to the well” and gather another $900 million or so from creditors or investors. This obviously poses risks to investors, and we should therefore expect the shares to be priced accordingly.

Since I’ve gone over Ryder’s long run financial history in my earlier article I’ll fight my tendency toward redundancy and not repeat myself. Instead, I’ll focus on the most recent financial performance as I think it’s most relevant to investors at this point. The first six months of 2020 were relatively soft compared to the same period a year ago. Specifically, revenue dropped about 8.5%, and both earnings from continual operations and net income absolutely cratered, down 221% and 252% respectively. This happened in spite of a 32% reduction in fuel expense and a 10.25% reduction in cost of services. These reduced expenses were offset by increases in interest expense and expenses associated with restructuring. The bottom line is that the company went from net earnings of ~$120 million this time last year to a $184 million loss most recently. That $300 million swing may give creditors pause, or may increase the level of interest charged on any new debt.

After reviewing the most recent financial history, I would need to see an even lower valuation to compensate for the current uncertainty.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Welcome to the part of the article where I try to repeat the same thing in a slightly fresh way. I’m sorry to be redundant, but I think an investor’s return is largely a function of the price paid for that investment. If the investor buys the asset at a relative discount, they’ll enjoy a better return than someone who pays through the nose for that same asset. This is a relatively uncontroversial statement, but I’m surprised that investors often disagree with the sentiment. I usually suggest that a cheap stock provides lower risk and higher returns. In an effort to mix things up a bit, I’ll make the point somewhat differently now. A more expensive stock offers limited upside and higher levels of risk in my view. The reasons for this are simple enough. The only thing that will bid shares up in price is optimism about a company’s future. If the company reports news that is in line with that optimism, there’s little potential upside in my view. On the other hand, when the company inevitably offers up some disappointing news, there’s a good chance that the shares will crater as the market digests its shock that (wait for it) nothing is perfect. Given that a loss of X is much more painful than an identical gain is pleasurable, I think this is something investors should remain mindful of.

As my regular readers know, I judge how expensive a stock is in a number of ways ranging from the more straightforward to the more complex. I first look at the ratio of stock price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. The more investors are paying for $1 of future benefit, the more risky the investment in my view. I was attracted to this stock because it was trading at a price to cash from operations of about .68. The shares are now about 47% more expensive, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

The combination of deteriorating business and increased optimism makes no sense to me.

In addition to looking at the simple relationship between price and value, I want to try to understand what the market is forecasting about a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the work described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how it’s possible to isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company’s future. At the moment, it seems that the market is forecasting perpetual growth of approximately 12% here. This is a massively optimistic forecast in my view, and for that reason I can’t recommend buying more shares.

Options Update

In my previous article on Ryder, I recommended that investors sell the December puts with a strike of $20. These were bid-asked at the time for $2-$2.65, and are currently bid at $0, so I think they’ll expire worthless. This is an example of how put options can be a “win-win” trade. I would have been happy to be exercised at that price, but I'm also happy to pocket this premium. Although an investor who only sold puts wouldn’t have enjoyed the same returns as someone who purchased the shares, they also wouldn’t have exposed to the same level of risk.

I never miss an opportunity to recommend repeating success, so I would normally recommend selling more puts. The problem is that the valuation is so out of whack that I can't do it at the moment. The premia on offer are so slim relative to the risks here that it's not worth it. I find myself in the same situation as everyone else in that I must simply wait for the shares to drop to a more reasonable level.

Conclusion

I think Ryder is a reasonably good business, and I think the dividend is secure if the company can continue to raise capital. Over the long term, though, this is obviously not sustainable. The fact that interest expenses are 12% higher now than they were a year ago is a harbinger of bad times ahead in my view. Most troublesome to me is the fact that the shares are now much more expensive in the teeth of a mediocre showing from the company and an opaque macroeconomic future. My regular readers know by now that I have the capacity to bore a boulder with my repetitiveness, but I try to only drone on about those things that are most important. I think investors need to remember that price and value can remain disconnected for extended periods of time, but will sooner or later come together. I think investors would be wise to eschew this name now while we wait for price to fall to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long R. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm long the stock and short the puts described in this article, I'll be selling the stock this week. I think suspect the puts will expire worthless, so I'll take no action with them.