China Resources Cement's 1H 2020 financial performance was above expectations, thanks to lower costs and higher earnings contribution from associates and joint ventures.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Bullish rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China cement producer China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CARCY) (OTC:CJRCF) [1313:HK].

This is an update of my prior initiation article on China Resources Cement published on April 30, 2020. China Resources Cement's share price increased by +18% from HK$10.50 as of April 29, 2020, to an all-time high of HK$12.42 as of September 8, 2020, prior to correcting to HK$10.40 as of September 25, 2020, in line with the broad market sell-down. China Resources Cement trades at 7.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.5%.

China Resources Cement's net profit grew by +11.3% YoY to HK$4,191 million in 1H 2020 which was above market expectations, thanks to lower costs and higher earnings contribution from associates and joint ventures. Going forward, China Resources Cement's earnings growth in 2H 2020 and beyond is expected to be supported by favorable supply-demand dynamics in the Chinese cement market and the expansion plans of its new businesses.

China Resources Cement's strong balance sheet (net cash accounting for over 7% of market capitalization) and high dividend yield are still its key investment merits (which I highlighted in my initiation article), which justify a Bullish rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in China Resources Cement shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CARCY and CJRCF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1313:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that are internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $13 million, and market capitalization is above $9.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own China Resources Cement shares listed in Hong Kong include Templeton Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Artemis Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Financial Performance Was Above Expectations

China Resources Cement announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 21, 2020, and its financial performance was better than what the market had initially expected. China Resources Cement's share price rose from HK$10.76 as of August 21, 2020 to an all-time high of HK$12.42 as of September 8, 2020 in the two to three weeks post-results announcement.

In my initiation article on China Resources Cement published on April 30, 2020, I noted that market consensus had earlier expected the company's earnings to grow by +5% YoY in FY 2020. In contrast, China Resources Cement's net profit attributable to shareholders increased by a much higher +11.3% YoY from HK$3,766 million in 1H 2019 to HK$4,191 million in 1H 2020. Lower costs and higher earnings contribution from associates and joint ventures more than offset the decline in revenue in the first half of this year.

China Resources Cement's revenue declined by -3% YoY from HK$17,410 million in 1H 2019 to HK$16,884 million in 1H 2020. The company's cement average selling price increased by +2.3% YoY from HK$373.3 per ton in 1H 2019 to HK$381.8 per ton in 1H 2020 partly helped by RMB depreciation, but this was insufficient to offset a -1.6% YoY decline in cement sales volume over the same period. The top line decline in 1H 2020 was no surprise, considering the disruptions to the company's business operation in the early part of the year due to Covid-19.

The company's gross profit margin expanded by +180 basis points from 38.9% in 1H 2019 to 40.7% in 1H 2020, while its net profit margin grew by +310 basis points from 21.9% to 25.0% over the same period. The increase in China Resources Cement's gross profit margin on a YoY basis in 1H 2020 was primarily attributable to lower production costs with respect to coal and electricity. China Resources Cement's average price of coal purchased fell by -10.4% YoY from HK$692 per ton in 1H 2019 to HK$620 per ton in 1H 2020, and its electricity cost declined by -3.2% YoY to HK$30.0 in the first half of the year.

In addition, China Resources Cement's selling and distribution expenses-to- revenue ratio decreased from 5.0% in 1H 2019 to 4.2% in 1H 2020. This is likely attributed to the fact that toll fees on roads, expressways, and bridges in Mainland China were waived between mid-February and early-May 2020 as part of government measures to support the Chinese economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

China Resources Cement also saw higher earnings contribution from joint ventures and associates in the first half of the year. The company's share of results of associates surged by +255% YoY to HK$207 million in 1H 2020, while its share of results of joint ventures increased by +17% YoY to HK$111 million over the same period. This was mainly because the company's associate companies in Inner Mongolia, Fujian, and Guangdong benefited from higher cement selling prices in these specific markets.

Sell-side Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates For FY 2020

Market consensus expects China Resources Cement's net profit attributable to shareholders to increase by +9% YoY to HK$9,396 million in FY 2020. Sell-side analysts have raised their FY 2020 earnings forecasts for China Resources Cement (as compared to earlier expectations of a +5% earnings growth highlighted above), after China Resources Cement's 1H 2020 financial results came in above expectations.

Looking ahead, China Resources Cement's earnings growth in 2H 2020 and beyond is expected to be driven by favorable supply-demand dynamics in the Chinese cement market and the expansion plans of its new businesses.

Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics

The supply-demand dynamics in China's cement industry remain favorable, as evidenced by healthy cement inventory levels and cement selling prices. The national average cement inventory level was relatively low at 53.81% as of the end of last week, while national average cement prices have been relatively resilient, holding up at above RMB420 per ton.

China's Historical National Average Cement Inventory Level (%)

Source: CGS-CIMB China cement industry research report published on September 27, 2020

China's Historical National Average Cement Prices

Source: CGS-CIMB China cement industry research report published on September 27, 2020

In my initiation article on China Resources Cement, I highlighted that the Chinese authorities have policies in plan to limit capacity growth in the Chinese cement industry as part of efforts to curb air pollution in the country. On September 18, 2020, Caixin Global reported that there is a further tightening of guidelines for new capacity additions with respect to cement production. Going forward, two tons of existing cement production capacity have to be retired before a single ton of new cement production capacity is added in environmentally-sensitive regions in China. Earlier, only 1.5 tons of existing cement production capacity was to be retired prior to the addition of one ton of new cement production capacity.

In terms of demand, the September-November period is typically the peak season for cement production in China, which suggests that cement demand and cement prices are likely to remain resilient in 2H 2020.

In the medium to long term, China Resources Cement is a beneficiary of increased infrastructure build-up in the Greater Bay Area in the years to come, as it derived more than two-thirds of its 1H 2020 cement sales volume from Guangdong and Guangxi. The Greater Bay Area is a key Chinese government initiative to create a world-class city cluster comprising nine cities in the Guangdong province, Macau and Hong Kong. An example of future infrastructure build-up to support the development of the Greater Bay Area is the Chinese government's plans to increase the length of its rail network in the Greater Bay Area to 4,700 kilometers and 5,700 kilometers by 2025 and 2035, respectively.

Gaining Traction With New Businesses

China Resources Cement has been working hard on vertical integration in recent years by expanding the company's new aggregates (upstream) and prefabricated construction (downstream) businesses. Capital expenditures for China Resources Cement's aggregates and prefabricated construction businesses were HK$140.1 million and HK$210.8 million in 1H 2020, respectively.

As of June 30, 2020, China Resources Cement has an annual production capacity of aggregates of approximately 10.6 million tons. The company is targeting to increase its annual production capacity of aggregates to 22.6 million tons by the end of this year, after its newly acquired quarries located in Guangxi and Fujian commence production. China Resources Cement's medium target is to achieve a 50 million tons annual production capacity for its aggregates business.

Separately, the company's prefabricated construction business only has two projects in operation with an annual production capacity of 55,000 cubic meters. China Resources Cement has guided for the number of projects for its prefabricated construction business to increase to eight with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters by 2022.

Strong Financial Position

China Resources Cement had net cash of approximately HK$5.6 billion as of June 30, 2020, which accounted for more than 7% of its market capitalization.

The company has a strong financial position to support its future capital expenditures and dividends in the near term, on top of its operating cash flows which were in excess of HK$11 billion for the past two years (FY 2018 and FY 2019). China Resources Cement guided for capital expenditures amounting to HK$610.9 million and HK$1,721.3 million for 2H 2020 and FY 2021, respectively; and the company paid out approximately HK$3.7 billion in dividends for FY 2019.

Valuation And Dividends

China Resources Cement trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 7.7 times and 7.6 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$10.40 as of September 25, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 9.8 times and 10.2 times, respectively.

China Resources Cement offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.275 per share for 1H 2020, which represents a +6% YoY increase in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend of HK$0.260 per share), and a decrease in its dividend payout ratio from 48% in 1H 2019 to 46% in 1H 2020. Sell-side analysts see China Resources Cement's full-year dividends per share increasing from HK$0.595 in FY 2019 to HK$0.658 in FY 2020 and HK$0.679 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Resources Cement include weaker-than-expected cement selling price and sales volume, higher-than-expected production costs, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Resources Cement shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.