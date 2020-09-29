Quadient S.A. (NPACF) CEO Geoffrey Godet on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quadient S.A. (OTC:NPACF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call September 28, 2020 ET

Geoffrey Godet - Chief Executive Officer

Christelle Villadary - Chief Financial Officer

Laurent Sfaxi - Head of Investor Relations

Nicolas Tabor - MainFirst Bank

Patrick Jousseaume - Societe Generale

Jean-Francois Granjon - ODDO BHF

Geoffrey Godet

Thank you. Good evening. Good evening to all of you. Thank you very much for joining this call to present Quadient's second quarter sales and first half results for the period ending July 31, 2020.

Just to confirm, I’m Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. I will be joined today in this call by Christelle Villadary, our CFO; and by Laurent Sfaxi, our new Head of Investor Relationship. Throughout this call, I will be referring to the presentation that can be downloaded from our website which complements the press release we issued today after market close.

So starting with Slide 3. We -- as you have all experienced, COVID-19 has impacted our life and our economies in so many ways. At Quadient, as you know, our first priority has been and continues to be -- to protect its employees, and maintain a full continuity of service obviously for customers. We already covered this at length in our previous presentations earlier this year. In terms of prices, I think, the Quadient community and the teams truly exemplified our core values, I’m very proud of that with a lot of indication from everyone.

So today going through our H1 financials and achievements, I will highlight that Quadient has proved very resilient and it is very resilient in this difficult economic environment. We remain profitable. We have generated strong cash flow and maintain a very robust liquidity position. And more importantly, we kept on executing our strategy to continue our transformation and prepare for the future for which we are uniquely well positioned to benefit from the acceleration of digitization and increase in e-commerce deliveries.

So to go through our agenda, I will first give you an overview of our key achievements. Then together with Christelle, we will comment both on our operating and financial performance. And then provide you with an in depth review of the multiple strategic initiatives we succeeded to implement across all of our solution. And finally, I will share with you our guidance for the full-year. After that, we'll be happy to take some questions.

So moving to Slide 5. I have always thought that in difficult times that companies that have the opportunity have the opportunity to reveal themselves, and in particular their strengths. When the crisis started, we had already deeply reshaped our organization and we were fully on track to deliver our strategic plan. During the crisis and thanks to the effort of our team, we have demonstrated how strong our culture was, our agility and our capacity to adapt ourselves and cope with this situation.

Thanks to our highly recurring business model. We showed a good level of resilience in the first half of the year. We contained the decline in our sales at minus 12.8% on an organic basis and at minus 10.5% for a major operation. Our recurring revenue have greatly helped us mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. So if we look at that the decline was limited to 5.9% on an organic basis, and at minus only 4.5% for a major operation. The good news is that starting from May we have seen the beginning of a gradual recovery and supported, in particular, by business process automation and Parcel Lockers.

On the financial side, thanks to a tight cost control. We have succeeded to generate cost saving of €23 million. Consequently, the impact of our lower sales and our current EBIT has been softened. We recorded a current income before acquisition related expense of €61 million. And I want to highlight here that our EBITDA margin reached 21.5%. And we generated a very robust free cash flow of €76 million, showing that our highly cash generative model has been preserved during this crisis. This help us obviously end the quarter with a further improved liquidity position of €933 million at the end of July 31, which is €35 million higher than at the end of January.

Our leverage has slightly improved and remains very low at 0.8x excluding leasing. On the business side, we had a very active semester across our four solution and we relentlessly continue to execute our strategy, even in this challenging environment. And among the several achievement I wanted to share with you today, I wanted to highlight the following. The first one is where we have launched several new innovative products, such as the light Parcel Lockers, a new series for franking machine, and the fully integrated document processing platform, cloud based, which has already attracted more than 140 new clients since the launch.

The second highlight that in Parcel Lockers, we have entered into new markets, including in new geographies was the U.K residential sector on the one hand, and new vertical segments in the U.S with the retail sector. And the later being supported by the first landmark agreement with Lowe's, probably you have seen very recently just the announcements. Maybe some of you don't know yet. It's a top -- Lowe's is among the top 10 U.S retail chain, and this should lead us to the deployment of 1,700 lockers across all their stores in the U.S across the 50 States. And we also signed an additional new agreement with our existing partner of Yamato through our JV in Japan for 3,000 new lockers as part of that extension in our contract.

The third one is in the field of customer experience management. We obviously secured some several promising distribution partnerships. And lastly, we obviously kept reshaping our business portfolio with the divestment of the loss making activity of ProShip as you already know now. And more recently as of July, the promising acquisition of YayPay, a leading U.S FinTech specialized in accounts receivable automation with an innovative cloud and SaaS platform. So as you can imagine, we -- you've seen -- we've been very focused and continue to be very disciplined in our execution, and I believe it will positively contribute to our future.

Lastly, I wanted to mention that we provided that the major economies obviously don't return into a severe lockdown mode. We feel a little bit more comfortable to share with you some guidance with the full-year. We remain obviously prudent. We expect that our full-year 2020 sales will decline at around minus 10% on an organic basis, and implying improved revenue trend in H2 driven by the growth in BPA and Parcel Locker Solution. With our ongoing tight cost management, we estimate current EBIT before acquisition related expense should land between €135 million and €145 million. And last but not least, we remain confident about our free cash flow generation, as we expect it to exceed €100 million this year.

Moving to Slide 6. If we take into consideration the impact obviously equated to our operation, the H1 performance reflected three different phases. The first one until mid March, where we were in line with the business trend experienced last year. Meaning that our three growth engines were more than offsetting the decline of Mail-Related Solution and other legacy business. The second phase, which we discussed in May that from mid-March, the lockdown measures have drastically change the situation, severely restricting the sale of mail equipment to consumption of consumables like the ink cartridge, and to provision of onsite services, as well as license sales.

In the meantime, we -- I think quickly put some decisions to protect our profitability in place, and obviously also measures to preserve our cash generation. And I think more -- of more relevance and importance for us today from the end of May, we started to enjoy the beginning of a recovery. And despite the social distancing measure that were still in place in the vast majority of countries that we still operate into, business process automation and Parcel Lockers has been back to growth at the end of the first semester.

Moving to Slide 7, our recurring business model with both software subscription as you know, our revenues on the one hand, and the leasing and rental revenues on the other hand, helped to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. I think it's important that everybody appreciate that recurring revenue today accounted for 75% of our sales, and the decline was only limited to 5.9%. So as you can see on the chart, sorry, the gap between H1 2020 and H1 2019 performance has remained fairly low since the beginning of the year. Subscription and maintenance fees, as well as rental income benefited from an increase of both license and hardware based in the previous quarters.

And we also benefited from an increase in new SaaS subscription as work-from-home has being a safe route to use our digital solution. So, on the other hand, we've seen some revenues that are based on usage, or even some onsite services clearly affected by the lockdown during that period of time. Obviously, this is a different story on the right hand side of the slide for our nonrecurring revenue, which represents the remaining of the 25% of our revenue base. Nonrecurring revenue went down by 28.3%. But as you could see on the graph, the gap versus last year has narrowed from June onward.

The placement of new hardware equipment and sales on on-premise license were impacted by the lockdown as you know. But on the positive side, this environment has boosted volume of parcels and has been favorable to contactless delivery services, which is good news for our Parcel Locker Solution. The thing that I wanted you to pay attention to on the information we shared on the chart is the improvements that we have seen from June has continued in August, which obviously bodes well for our H2 performance. We have added a performance based solution in August in the next slides as well, but I will not comment it.

So moving to Slide 9. After the first quarter at minus 10.9% on an organic basis, our sales went down 14.5% in the second quarter, leading to a decline of minus 12.8% in the first half of the year. Major operation did better at minus 10.5% only, reflecting a stable combined performance of our three growth engines, mostly driven by the Parcel Locker Solution growth and the 13.9% decline in Mail-Related Solution. Additional Operations suffered more at minus 28.9%. We had a very small negative scope effect due to the sales of ProShip and a very small positive currency impact, so on a reported basis, and the change is pretty similar to the organic change at minus 12.9%.

So moving to Slide 10, in Customer Experience Management. After Q1 at 1%, Q2 went down by 10.6%, leading to a minus 5.5% on an organic basis for the first semester. Recurring revenue represents 77% of Customer Experience Management sales in H1, and you'll see that throughout each of our solution a strong recurring proportion of our recurring revenue. And they showed a very good resilience at only a minus 2.5% organic decline. And this is due obviously to having expanded our customer base previously and to the continuous increase of SaaS subscription. And it's obviously at the expense of our license sales because it's the two option that our customer has. So on the negative side, we recorded a drop on the onsite professional services. We have expanded obviously with the lockdown. Some project has been delayed and we also had either with a little bit less new logos compared to last year in the same period of time.

On the license sales at minus 14.4%.We suffered obviously from the shift from two SaaS model from a high comp and also from the high cumbersome basis in to two last year. Just want to point that out, in particular, for the main European countries and in the international segment that performed very well last year in Q2. On top of this, we obviously have the acquisition of new customers with a little bit more difficult because of the social distancing context. But we have, however, managed to continue to gain, I think, 22 new customers, including in new verticals. As we mentioned, we wanted to go after those new verticals in government, in telcos and utilities.

And by region, I think this is -- I think the most contrasting aspect of the performance of CXM in the first part of the year and North America recorded a strong -- very strong double-digit growth, reflecting very good business momentum, and also a favorable comparison basis compared to H1 last year. And on the other hand, we have a strong decline of the other region, which was also amplified by high conversion basis.

Now, if you look at August performance has been good also and driven still by North America. So when you look at the charts, our lead generation -- I want to make sure we share this year, our lead generation process has been impacted by those social distancing measures. And we think that it will continue to impact our short-term sales with CXM when we consider H2. So I still expect CXM to be declining as a result in H2, driven by the continued delay of professional services, some lowered -- lowers license that will naturally be offset by continued increase in our SaaS subscription and maintenance revenues.

Moving to Slide 11. We enjoyed slight organic growth in Business Process Automation of 1.1%, reflecting a 4.9% growth in Q1 and a small decline at minus 2.5% in Q2. Recurring revenue, I want to stress that were up 13.2%. And so that 88% of our total revenue for H1 for this solution. Again, we benefited here from the previous rise in our customer base in the previous quarters combined with a increasingly growing proportion of SaaS subscription. If we look specifically in the COVID-19 context, we continued, obviously, our marketing campaigns and have further accelerated the acquisition of new SaaS customers in all region, and in particular, in North America. On the other hand, we have recorded a decrease in the volume base revenue, and in particular for the property management sector in France, which we have expanded, I think at the end of May. But we have seen this trend to start to reverse itself at the end of H1.

Licensed sales, even if they represent a small portion of the business process automation where we're strongly impacted at minus 43.9%. And this was mainly due to the shift to the SaaS subscription model, but also to the lower traction from a bundled offer, which is one of the synergies that we have across our solution with the Mail-Related Solution in this COVID-19 context. As we place less equipment, when you have a software attached to the hardware that's the natural impact.

Moving to Slide 12. So if we talk a little bit about Parcel Locker Solution, we have, obviously, the benefits of the strong organic growth that we have achieved in the first quarter at 27.2%. Our Parcel Locker Solution ended the first semester at a organic growth of 9.4%, and so despite the slight decrease that we recorded 1.9% for the second quarter. So something if we look back at category of revenue, recurring revenue for Parcel Locker represented 64% of the Parcel Locker revenue, and this was up 35.2%. Obviously, they benefited from a strong growth achieved in 2019, but also in early 2020 in our Japanese install base, which provide us with a steady rental revenues.

But we also benefited into U.S from an increasing proportion of lockers generating themselves subscription and maintenance fees, as well as a usage of related fees. And on the other hand, when we look at hardware sales they stood at minus 18.3% because -- and mostly because of delayed installation, right, due to the social distancing measures where sometime it's difficult to be able to schedule installation and whether it's property managers, or university in the U.S., they've been delaying those installation at times. So -- and just as a quick reminder, we did add a pretty high comparable basis for this solution in Q2 last year.

So moving to Slide 13 and to our Mail-Related Solution. Within major operation, we have Mail-Related Solutions that declined organically by 13.9% in the first semester. That 13.9% behind it, we did see a gradual recovery from the Lowes that we have shared with you in April. Recurring revenue for MRS represented 77% of Mail-Related Solution. They went down by 8.7%. Most of the recovery streams, whether using rental maintenance, postage financing or other services are supported by multiyear contract, and were therefore, not affected by the downturn. The revenue from consumables on the other hand is driven by usage of the machine and was impacted in that COVID-19 context even though we have seen some gradual recovery in June and July, as the usage started to reach out.

On the hardware sales, they declined by 27.6%. The placement so here of our new mail equipment was affected by the Lockdown situation, especially in the production mail segment, which is the high-end of our own segments, both for mailing system and for those in service. The decline continued to be far more contained in North America than in Europe. We've seen a noticeable difference between the region. But like in other solution, we also have recorded a progressive rebound in June and July from those low level that we shared with you in April. So this quick review concludes my H1 operational highlights. And I'm now handing over to Christelle, for the review of our H1 financial performance.

Christelle Villadary

Thank you, Geoffrey. Good evening and good afternoon. So moving to Slide 15, you find here the summary of H1 performance. So our total sales amounted to €485 million in the first half, i.e., contained decline of 12.8% compared to last year. Major operation, which contributed about 90% to total sales decline, 10.5% year-on-year, while additional operation were down 28.9%, suffering from the lower level of recurring revenues in their portfolio. The group's current EBIT before acquisition related expense amounted to €61 million in the first half compared to €93 million last year, and looking at major operation, the current EBIT amounted to €65 million, down from €96 million. Whereas Additional Operation EBIT remain, however, stable reaching minus €4 million. That's just the minus 3% of last year.

Moving to Slide 16 and a summary for major operation, we can say that total operations benefited from the resilience of the recurring revenue that were only down 4.5% organically compared to last year. The performance of our three engine was solid in the context with a combined recurring revenue of 8.1% year-on-year, driven mainly by business process automation and Parcel Locker Solution whose recurring revenue grew double-digit. Conversely, as Geoffrey explained, the lockdown and the social distancing measures due to the COVID crisis impacted our sales of hardware equipment, and license, which fell down 25.8% year-on-year.

Looking now at the difference geographies. So you see that North America, we call it a moderate 6% organic decline year-on-year and was much more resilient than Europe, which suffer from 17.6% decline. Indeed, the later on the lighter social distancing measure, combined with the strong double-digit growth in the Customer Experience Solution helped our region North America to better perform than Europe, where we really suffer from tougher restriction, which weighed on the business activity, mostly impacting our hardware sales and supply in Mail-Related Solutions, as well as in the professional services activity in Customer Experience Management.

Lastly, international organic sales growth was good at plus 4.8% year-on-year, many driven by the strong increase of Parcel Locker Solution in Japan, which more than offset the impact of the high comparison basis in H1 last year for Customer Experience Management, which benefited from two last year -- in Q2. Looking now at the profitability, the current EBIT for major operation was €65 million in the first half mainly reflecting the lower revenue from Mail-Related Solutions. We discussed that later on, but active cost management measure help us to mitigate the revenue decline with €23 million of reduction in operating expense realized during the half, while allowing the group to maintain our continued effort in investment to support the implementation of our strategic initiatives.

Moving to Slide 17, Additional Operations revenue declined 28.9% organically to reach €48 million of sales, reflecting several trends. So first the lower proportion of recurring revenue compared to major operation, which is around 55% versus 77% for major operation, and also a tougher impact of the social distancing measure on Mail-Related Solutions in the Nordics and in Australia compared to Major Operations. The impact of those same measure from the graphic business, or so explained a decrease as well as on the export activity, which also faced for this -- for the latter, a high comparable basis in H1 2019, notably due to a significant churn activity last year. Our opportunity forced to improve those loss making activities that help us to offset the revenue decline as reflected by our stable EBIT at minus €4 million versus €3 million last year.

Moving to Slide 18. Here I would like to provide you with a quick update on the cost optimization measure we have been implementing to mitigate the impact of the lower level of activity on our profitability. I've already explained when we released our full year results end of March on our first quarter say at end of May. We have launched a number of cost reduction initiatives in response to the COVID-19 impact at both cost of sales and operating expense level.

So starting with the cost of sales, we kept having a tax management of supply chain based on the current activity. And as you remember, we have a pretty viable cost base with 90% of our mail equipment volume and 100% of our automated Parcel Lockers being outsourced. As a consequence, we succeeded in maintaining a stable gross margin over the last -- versus last year. Regarding the operating expenses, you remember as well that in order to reduce the employee costs we implemented in all sites, partial employment, some time reduction measure. This measure concerned approximately 60% of our employees worldwide during the first half and are almost over by now.

In addition to the merger, we already presented, i.e., overtime reduction, salary freeze, stop of external contractors, tight management of travel and marketing expenses. We are cautious on further effort extending compensation reduction across the group and the launch of a smart working program aiming at streamlining our real estate footprint on promoting remote workforce. On the other hand, the group maintain its R&D and innovation effort for an acceleration of a new solution deployment to support the future growth. Those measures allowed the group to achieve the €23 million savings before impact of the bad debt to protect our group profitability.

Moving to Slide 19, where you can see a bridge highlighting the evolution of the current EBIT before acquisition related expense for -- between the first half of 2019 and first half of 2020. Several trains explained the bridge. First, a €2 million positive impact related to the divestment of ProShip; the €52 million impact resulting from the volume effect associated with the drop in revenue; €2 million slightly negative change in gross margin, thanks to our built in flexibility cost base and our mix effect and the €23 million positive contributions from the cost saving we already mentioned as well as the €4 million increase in the bad debt, mainly due to hedging deterioration, but with no change as of today in the actual default on bankruptcies of customer.

Moving to Slide 20, a snapshot of our net results. So the net income group share amounted to €21 million, that is 47 in H1 2019. The below current operating income expenses decreased by €6 million versus last year, mainly due to three items. First, the lower interest expenses benefit -- benefiting from the refinancing operation, which occur in 2019 and 2020. The lower taxes, mainly due to lower profit before tax and specific protective measure adjusted in the U.S., which allowed the group to benefit from taxes carryback schemes partially offset by additional restructuring measure, we took aim at optimizing our cost structure.

Moving now to Slide 21. So you can see that the group enjoy a strong cash flow generation during the half with a cash flow after CapEx reaching €76 million versus €21 million last year. The group continues to enjoy a high level of profitability I’m H1 with an EBITDA margin of 21.5%, thanks to our tight cost management. And the EBITDA totaled €104 million versus €137 million last year. We can see also that the change in working capital generated a net cash flow of €25 million in H1 compared to a net cash flow of €55 million last year. This mainly reflects the lower level of activity, as well as the postponement of some of social and VAT charges to H2 2020 for certain countries. The group recorded as well a higher decrease in its lease receivables with a positive impact of €54 million in cash flow due to the lower placement of new equipment in the current context. Interest and tax paid totaled minus €16 million compared to minus €37 million last year, again, mainly thanks to the positive impact of the refinancing operation and a lower tax pay during the first half.

Moving to Slide 22, where you can see that the level of CapEx decreased by €10 million versus last year. Again, this reflect the lower investment related to maintenance and reduced investments when I talked to the Parcel Locker Solution in Japan, mostly due to a high comparable base in 2019, as well as in some rented mail equipment. As I've already emphasized, we strategically decided to maintain our R&D investment around €16 million in order to accelerate the development of new technologies and the launch of new product.

Moving now to Slide 23. During the first half, the group benefited from strong cash flow generation, which translated into a significant decrease of the net debt and the lower leverage. Indeed, the net debt decreased by €82 million to reach €586 million, our leverage ratio net debt over EBITDA slightly improved at 2.3% versus 2.4%. Excluding leasing, the leverage ratio remain low at 0.8% versus 0.9% at the beginning of the year. The group net debt is backed, as you know by our future cash flow generated from our rental and leasing activity, €613 million of leasing receivable in our balance sheet. And we expect more than €200 million of cash flow coming from our contractual rental activities, reinforcing the low leverage profile of the company. The shareholders' equity amounted to €1.2 billion at July 31, and the gearing ratio decreased from 48% to 64% in January 31.

So moving to Slide 24. The key message here is to remind you that the group has a robust liquidity position of more than €933 million at July 31, of which €533 million in cash and €400 million in -- with our undrawn credit line, which is maturing in 2024 as you know and with no major financing in the short-term. As a reminder, you know that Quadient has continued to perform an active debt management policy during the first half of 2020 with a €50 million buyback of our 2021 bond in February, as well as the extension of the maturities of our Schuldschein financial debt for €42 million as well in February. In September, the group decided as well to proceed with the repayment of all borrowings contracted under our USPT, U.S Private Placements for total amount of US$115 million.

It is to say that on top of the monetary repayment of €30 million, which was due in September of 2020, we decided the early repayment of US$85 million of debt maturing in 2021 and 2022. This operation is the straight continuation of the group policy making at managing the balance sheet in a dynamic way and optimizing our financing resources. The impact of this operation on the group cost of net debt will be slightly positive over the remaining term of the early-repaid borrowings with a €1.8 million cost impact -- impacting H2. So as a summary, and as of today, we see that the group benefit from a very robust liquidity position, notably thanks to our business model and the active cost of cash management that we deployed.

So, Geoffrey, I give you back the floor.

Geoffrey Godet

Okay. Thank you, Christelle. So moving to Slide 26. I hope by now that you appreciate that we have a very strict discipline in place regarding M&A and a strong commitment obviously to exit from our known strategic operation, especially the one that are loss making. Just as a quick reminder, in the past 18 months, we have made the acquisition of Parcel Pending early in 2019, and we recently added YayPay. So on the integration of Parcel Pending, I'm happy to share that the integration has gone according to plan, and as you can see in our stronger and continued delivery that we have delivered sort of growth, strong synergies, and obviously it has offered us the opportunity to also enter new markets with some of the most recent example of some of our contract signature that we just shared with you.

YayPay fits very well within our business process, with the mission of offering.

And I'll take the time to explain why, and clearly expanded -- expanding, sorry, into the automation accounts receivable markets was a key objective for us that we shared during our Capital Market Day. And we're happy to have been able to deliver on that with this acquisition, this summer. Regarding the reshaping of the -- of our additional operation, we are on track with our growing proven exit strategy, with divested Satori Software, Human Inference and ProShip, we shut down Temando, and we transferred our international Customer Experience Management business as well as expected to Japan and within major operation, considering the business confidence that we had as a result of what they've done last year.

The size of additional operation has been there for significantly reduced and losses contained. So overall, the launch of our -- since the launch of our strategic plan, we paid $120 million for acquisition and divested for a total of $19 million. So that is leading to a net amount of $30 million invested in M&A so far. And we continue obviously to screen for additional acquisition opportunities, but with the same discipline and maintaining our same strict financial discipline, also even in this current environment.

So moving to Slide 27. I'm not going to spend too much time on each one of it. I can happy to address more question during the Q&A. Just wanted to give you a brief overview of some of the market trends that we see are happening. So on the left side, moving to Slide 27, IDC, one of the largest industry analysts, just released a report a couple of weeks ago indicating that 70% of the small and mid size business surveyed are accelerating their digitization, right? And obviously to address the change associated with the pandemic and the most digitally mature small business will be able, obviously, to respond faster to changing market condition and grow their revenue. And that's obviously saying a little bit the obviously considering what we have all experienced.

Furthermore, the need to help building a remote working environment through digital product is also a top priority for the small and those midsized businesses. And this has been closely followed by their need for automation of their business process. This confirms what we hear directly from our customers. Clearly, the urgency for them to further digitize their communication. But for many of them, the needs is also to drive a stronger customer experience. And companies today, don't only compete on product and price, but they compete on the experience and the digital experience also that they give to the customers, and the flexibility of the service they give to those customers.

There's a additional research also associated with the importance of customer experience, especially during the pandemic. Digital experience and customer journey mapping, top priority items as companies must create those deeper and more emotional, personalized engagements, and especially through what we call omni-channel digital communication.

To give you little bit more color on the trend that we see in -- for our Parcel Locker business. Moving slide to Slide 28, the COVID crisis has led obviously to a big increase in e-commerce around the world. Consumers in many obviously, even in lockdown have been turned into online shopping in large numbers. What we've seen from April to June this year in the U.S is that the numbers of our sales have increased tremendously. USBs, so an increase of 49.9% was 50% ups. USPS reporting increase of 65%. And the surge of parcel deliveries is consistent across the group. If we look at our own install base of Parcel Lockers, we have seen the use -- the usage increase six, six significance in parcel deliverance since March, and in particular in the U.S and Japan, and much faster than the increase, obviously, of the lockers installation. And we continue to hear from our customers and our users, the value that they receive from those lockers that they get from Quadient.

And we do expect that the shift from e-commerce to become permanent as consumers increasingly demand more flexibility. And while the Parcel Workers have increasingly and efficiently address the issue I think, of the last mile delivery. What we see now is that in the work, the environment where you work-from-home and that's the social distancing world that we are older experiencing now. The -- those are solutions. They also manage to make package collection even safer and more convenient.

We move to Slide 29. A few of the business update that I wanted to share with you. For customer experience management, so one of our goals for CXM is to continue to establish strategic partnership that are more meaningful obviously to our customers. So the first one I want to share with you is that Infosys will leverage will leverage and supply quoting solution to provide businesses with our flagship Inspire platform. We will work together obviously with them to jointly develop innovative solution in the CXM space. And we're going to make demonstration evitable, and they're in their innovation hubs, and then Infosys Technology. Infosys it's important because they had an established with CCM as it was sent to of excellence. And obviously with our multiple Quadient success stories, including one with an insurance company in Australia.

Our second recently sent ownership within the CXM space is we take well. The goal here is to offer an enriched solution for managing the most important step that we see on an interaction within the customer's joining. And with this partnership we've got to see a pretty strong commitment to innovation here because we think we can deliver more complete and more rubbish mapping solution which is the addition of a unified management of below customer communication touch points, and very rich analytics

Last, but not least for CXM, is that the Quadient Inspire platform continues to receive recognition, obviously from the leading analysts in the industry. In 2020 alone, we obviously thanked all our employees and customers for securing the leadership position in IDC, in Celent, in Novarica, and in Aspire. And we were also very excited to get our customers to gave Quadient high scores on the Gardener Peer Review site. It's pretty rare to have only a very positive grade, and so many of them. So as of today, I think that we could say that Quadient inspire is by far the highest ranking provider in the customer communication management space.

Moving to Slide 30 and to talk a little bit about business process automation where we've been fairly active in those recent months. The Quadient team was very busy. We obviously took a lot of time and care to produce in press, and we did a major product announcements on it. So Quadient impressed if we take a few seconds together, is a cloud-based and user obviously friendly outbound document automation platform. And the goal is to automate customer communication workflows like we’ve done with Inspire for the large customers, we are doing that with Impress for the small and midsized one. Overall, it's a comprehensive card-based platform and it provide the flexibility, obviously, to prepare and send or do a batch transactional documents right to customers and we are having the capability to do that. So a combination of channels, we could do that on trend, we could do digital, or it could also be outsourced. And that’s where I think we’re uniquely positioned with this release. It's a major new offering that we went to the market.

So it's a major milestone, and its obviously fulfilling our ambition in this domain to consolidate and to align our independent business process automation situation into

one platform, whereas before, we’re covering the same scope but with many platform. The Quadient impress suite application works independently or seamlessly together, right? And it enables the small and midsize business basically to future proof their business, so that they could evolve commonly and expand their own space and easily adapt to the change from physical to omni-channel communication.

We've done that organically. Now we have developed that solution organically and we have taken to market a major application very quickly and very effectively. And we've been able to do that not only because we've got a stronger strength in our research and development team, but also because we've been able to releverage the investment that we've made in our other solutions. And in particular, Quadient Inspire, which is our award winning management CCM platform. So since the announcements we already acquired more than 140 new customers, that have been relying on us for their digitalization need. And it helps, obviously, the work force of our customers to work remotely.

We also introduced a new partnership with Premier Inc., which is a leading health care improvement company. So in this social distancing environment where virtualization of non-essential staff and no touch protocols are driving supply chain and all at the point of hands to seek solutions for document handling and patient communication. The cloud-based application are going to be integrated into Quadient Inspire platform. And so they offer health care providers basically a very comprehensive solution that save them time, very simply reduce costs and errors and at the end improve the patient's experience.

And last but not least, and we will emphasize that on the next slide, moving to Slide 31, Quadient acquired obviously YayPay, a American FinTech that is specialized in SaaS and accounts receivable automation solution. When we talk about YayPay, obviously, expand our business process automation offer and it's consolidating customer data and payment information from an end-to-end perspective, right, in one platform and ultimately to optimize the cash flow of our customers.

A few information on YayPay, they were founded in 2015. They'll be still providing a combination of automated invoice delivery capability, paired with the collection management, helping customers through the collection, do the credit assessment, because obviously we have a lot of good data to be able to understand how the customers of our customers are paying them with frequency, which one is late, etcetera, the payments and integrating with different third-party here and all the cash up solution. And that basically is why we have now a comprehensive single cloud based platform. And that serve already more than 3,000 users globally.

I think that one of the strengths and differentiators of the YayPay solution is that it combines real time reporting with basically artificial intelligence, and that basically provide companies with insights and its super important for them into the future of how their own customers are going to pay them, and how that could impact their future cash flow. And therefore, I think we could help them reduce the write-off and improving their DSOs, which is the numbers of days of sales outstanding. A few other points I want to share with you on YayPay. It's obviously a team that was mostly based in New York, more than 60 experts we have acquired here, very digital team, very agile. We are obviously very happy to get them, they’re super passionate. And I think they will fit very well into our Quadient family.

Just in a nutshell, why did we acquire YayPay, right? First, the YayPay solution was purposely built for midsize to large companies, since it is one platform that is easy to use and easy to consider. The second point is that we already begin targeting obviously our hundreds of thousands of existing MIS customers so that we could expand the value of the solution and how they can leverage YayPay with their current solutions. So I’m talking here about their strategic differentiation on cross-selling into our existing customer base.

The third point that YayPay, obviously, on itself is one of the best platform we found in the industry. We obviously have been very disciplined at looking at a lot of different places in the market. They’ve been obviously also recognized and recently positioned as a major player category by ADC, but we felt that they had a very stronger platform in technology. The first point is that we're currently working with YayPay to establish some strategic partnership, some very known consulting and technology companies, and hopefully we will continue to make progress on that in the coming months.

And finally, and I think it's not due to the lease, right, is that the integration with Quadient team has just took the time to describe to you before. It really give us, I think, a key differentiator in this market because we're having capabilities across the value chain. So when you look at the document that our customers sent to their own customers, as you know, the invoice is already one of the key documents, 50% of the invoice is what goes through our traditional mailing and folders, and so does equipments.

So moving to Slide 32, the integration of YayPay and Impress basically will help new and existing customers, right, with the automation of the accounts receivable. That 50% of their communication already goes through a process by Quadient. So we believe we can help those customers that processes the invoice now with the AR solution, and all the invoice related communication. Obviously, it's also a solution that has connectors with most leading ERPs and financial systems. So I think we're able to take those outputs and obviously also from a digital perspective, what is created to distribute it also in the traditional way and automate the entire process.

Moving to Slide 33, a few key updates on Parcel Locker business because we've been also quite busy in that area. We heard from customers that they simply don't have the real estate footprint for a standard local installation. So if you look at some of the pictures, just some of pretty large installations. So in June, we have announced a new product line to address specifically the needs of those customers in the market. What we call our new Parcel Locker Lite Solution has been proven to be very cost effective. It is battery powered, which is a huge differentiation in the market, which can easily scale to match the parcel for human specific location to move size and different type of requirements, so you don't have just a one type fit solution.

Moving to Slide 33 -- sorry, staying on Slide 33. The first time, I think we could say in the history of our Parcel Locker business. Our integrated teams did a tremendous job, I think, by simultaneously launching the same product in four different countries; the U.S., Japan, the U.K. and France. And I think this continues to demonstrate our team's commitments, right, and our synergies across all our solution, and across all geographies with intelligence.

So with our team commitment here, we are also very excited to be able to announce and share with you two substantial contracts for Quadient. The first one is with Yamato. You know it's our traditional partner in Japan who has made a long-term commitment to install 3,000 workers in 3-years, and I believe that this new contract with them confirms our partnership and validates the market demand for a solution in this country as well. The next one, which I'm really delighted to and welcome to share with you is to welcome Lowes as within the Quadient family. They just announced a strategic initiative to install more than a 1,700 Parcel Lockers nationwide in all their stores by the end of 2021.

Lowes as you -- some of you may know is a Fortune 50, home improvement result in the United States and Canada and underwent a thorough evaluation process, obviously, and selected Parcel Pending by Quadient, because I think of our innovation, our such leadership in this domain. And I think we had a pretty strong shared vision on customer experience. This partnership is significant for Quadient, obviously, and I feel very, very honored by the choice they made. So I encourage you to read the press release by Lowes emphasizing the importance of these initiatives for them.

So in summary, if we look at those two were conflict, but also a few other reasons. One, it's more than €60 million in the retail and carrier sectors. That is under a multiyear contract that has been signed. In addition to launching Parcel Local Lite in the U.K., we've also launched the Parcel Pending solution to the U.K market. So this is first and nothing major step in the international expansion of Parcel Pending technology. And obviously, we're going to be focusing on the residential and corporate offices.

If we move to Slide 34, in June and we talk a bit about Mail-Related Solution, we announced the availability of the iX Series and mailing system in smart mail center management software that works for the U.S. The solution is obviously I think we could consider a premier mailing system and it's designed and built to extend our market leadership, in particular, in the mid range meaning systems. So the iX Series with smarts, we could say represent Quadient's most technology advanced mailing system.

It enables mail centers to modernize their operation, ship parcels and package within carrier of their choice. Track and control expenses, and fundamentally fuels stronger business communication with internal and external customers. So we do have a challenging market environment for familiar equipments, but we believe that by launching the iX Series at this moment, it does position Quadient to continue to improve on the competition and growing market share, both this year and in the future, even in a declining environment.

We also recently signed a significant OEM agreement a few months ago with the global mailing equipment company from [indiscernible] Swiss based. This partnership, I think, makes Quadient global manufacturing capabilities available to this player from us. And I think it will improve the manufacturing scale and support both companies, obviously, to their ability to continue to serve customer need in the long run. Quadient and [indiscernible] have a strong history of collaboration business in EU. And this agreement represent a vote, I think, of confidence from them in the quality of both our product and our relationship.

Moving quickly to Slide 35 for synergies. What I wanted to quickly emphasize is what makes a visible unique and our ability to execute and bring together our core assets, including our innovative technology, our 500,000 customer base, our passionate employees, and the recognition that we have from being a market leader in our infrastructure. So as we became Quadient's one company with one vision and one mission, this has helped us to better leverage these assets to efficiently accelerate our growth solutions. We have many examples here that we could go through. And there are be examples of integration and synergies, whether they are customer facing, R&D on the supply chain, on the go-to-market and of course, our solutions.

Moving on to Slide 37. If we take a little time to wrap up and talk about the 2020 outlook. As we already stated, I think thanks to our business portfolio, we are today uniquely positioned to continue to benefit from the acceleration of the shift towards both digital solution and e-commerce booming trends. I think that when we take into account the resilient performance recorded in the first half of 2020 and the revenue trend is expected to improve in the second half of 2020. This improvement will be driven by the growth and it's true in business process automation and parcel solutions assassination and personal destruction activities. And as a result, and obviously if we exclude any furthermore development with regard to the COVID-19 crisis, right, right or any worsening of the economic environment that we're going to be seen in predicting the coming months.

We expect for full-year 2020. Inorganic sales declined over a long time present compared to the full-year of 2019. The current operating income before acquisition, laid expense in the range of €135 million to €145 million. And this is obviously a constant foreign exchange rates in H2 compared to H1. And last but not least, the free cash flow above €100 million.

So I think this concludes our H1 presentation and Christelle and I and Laurent are happy to take your question or to get your feedback.

[Operator Instructions] And the first question is going to come from Nicolas Tabor of Maine First Bank. Nicolas, when you are ready, please go ahead with your question.

Nicolas Tabor

Good evening. Thank you very much for taking my question. The first one will be to come back directly on the organic growth guidance for the full year, the minus 10%, which implies, I guess, around 7% for the second semester. Could you convert to the equity rate you had in July and August, so we can have some kind of color of the level of recovery you've seen? And partly, what do you think will be the main drag in H2 for you not to be able to achieve a better performance organically because I think that the consensus is currently a bit more optimistic than you are in guidance? And then the second question would be on the government schemes on the -- what catch up effect should we expect on the deferred taxes you may have in doing this one? What's the volume of cash outflow that will occur in H2 that did not occur in H1? And same thing for the overall percent of the workforce that is still in partial unemployment and will still be an OpEx release in the second semester? Thank you very much.

Christelle Villadary

Nicolas, could you just repeat your second question.

Nicolas Tabor

The second one is, yes, sorry, the same amount on the government schemes, both the volume of tax deferrals that you enjoyed in H1, and that should be paid in H2. And also on the volume of Quadient employment that your skill benefitted from -- at the moment.

Geoffrey Godet

So I will take maybe the first one, I'll let you Christelle take over the second one. Good evening, Nicolas. Happy to discuss with you again after a while. So two good questions. So for the first one, we're not sharing, will we see the most live performance where we said that we did see some improvement from the Lowes in April on the monthly performance. We have shared on the charts some the performance of most of those in '19 versus 2020. So if you go back at the revenue representation and you can see could see that the gap versus last year was changing month over month. So you see it is not to linear, but you do see that over time, there's obviously some gradual improvements. We have also added August, which obviously -- August has been narrowing the gap further. So we're continuing to progress on that and will be contrasted. And obviously, contrasted by solution and by region, it will be in the same China. So that's, I think, what I would say to give you some more color on the first part of your question. And obviously, this is based on this on current trend that we see in August and based on the projection that we have for the rest of the year that we have been able to give our guidance for H2. Christelle?

Christelle Villadary

Yes. So, Nicolas on the P&L side, I would say, on the OpEx and also partial unemployment, but that will abandon that with the measure we took in terms of furlough. First of all, you can have a global impact of around €6 million that we have as a reduction of OpEx. Regarding the deferral, so more on the cash side, we are less than €10 million that would be our result for H1.

Nicolas Tabor

Okay. And therefore, so the visual you mean it is only EUR 10 million that will come back. And I mean the organic growth guidance is not that aggressive for the second semester. So I was wondering in terms of the working capital impact and the EBITDA guidance that you have given, why is that the free cash flow guidance a bit higher because that would mean you have only EUR 25 million free cash flow in the second semester.

Christelle Villadary

So -- so you’re right, we are looking at the free cash flow globally. You know as well that there was a little bit of similarity there in the free cash flow for [technical difficulty]. Overall, the €100 million, we consider that with the improvement of the business, that we will have more leasing. And so we’ve more CapEx than what we had in H1 globally with the impact I just mentioned, that is why that at this stage, we are providing this global outlook. And the working capabilities are still always very complex to define. And you know that we have January month, which is usually pretty important in our financials.

Nicolas Tabor

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

And the next question will come from Patrick Jousseaume of Societe Generale. Patrick, when you are ready, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Patrick Jousseaume

Yes. Good evening. Thanks for taking my question. Yes, regarding H2 effectively, when I look at Slide number 7 and where are the charts are for recurring revenue and for non-recurring revenue. For August, it seems that you are pretty close at August to be, in August to be, I mean, close to slightly negative organic growth. So effectively, based on that I'm a bit surprised that you gave us a guidance, which is implicitly minus 7% on H2. That’s my -- I don’t know, if it's a question or comment a bit. Second, when looking at where the consensus was for 2021 and 20 -- of 2020 and 2021 in -- before this publication. I mean, the consensus was expecting obviously a significant rebound, I would say, next year versus this year. Are you comfortable with that? And third question, given the current trends, do you expect to have some things to do with goodwill to depreciate or to goodwill intangibles at the end of the current fiscal year, please?

Geoffrey Godet

Okay. So I will try to provide you a little bit more. First, good evening, Patrick. So three question. I will try to take the first one and let Christelle respond to the two others. So on the first one, yes. On the charge, you could see that we are obviously continuing to improve the performance in the month-over- month, as you can see in August. That being said, I think also in the charge you could see that in our quarterly view, we do have a lot of difference from one month to another. And the third month of the quarter is usually the biggest moments for us always. And therefore, we have to take into account, like we've seen in Q1, and in Q2. So also obviously Q3 and Q4, that seasonality within the same quarter. And one month doesn't make a trend. We have a lot of difference in constructing trends with respect to the first solution and also the different geographies. So I do think that we do have a pretty good view, I think, on that that allows us to have a little bit more visibility, which is difficult in this environment, to still being able to project because we still, as of today, don't have the same visibility that we used to have in our pipeline and our cruising rates so far.

Christelle Villadary

So I just as a follow-up, Patrick, as what Geoffrey said. So given all this uncertainty and we have with the team work to find back and we need some visibility, I would say as similar conditions, economic conditions. It's -- of course, we are opting at some rebound in 2021, but it's a little bit early to have a really good view and all the different activities in market will evolve if we continue the gradual recovery as we do, it could be a very, very good. But usually it's a little bit of time to continue this trend for '20 or '21. On the goodwill side, so, as you know, it has been a very important exercise that all companies have done during this semester. So we did as well one exercise. You know that our goodwill is also currently looking at regional levels. So we benefit from the full portfolio of the different solution at each region and we do not have at this stage any issue with our goodwill. So nothing to note for the moment on this.

Patrick Jousseaume

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next caller will be Jean-Francois Granjon of ODDO. Jean-Francois, when you are ready, please go ahead with your question.

Jean-Francois Granjon

Yes. Good evening. Jean-Frantois Granjon from ODDO BHF speaking. Two questions, please. Could you come back on the YayPay acquisition and give us a magnitude of the sales for this new company? And when you want to consolidate it to the group? And my second question, I will come back, sorry, but on the 2021 trends, after -- I'm a little bit disappointed by the H2 guidance in terms of growth or decrease. So do you expect or do you think it's possible to come back on an organic -- positive organic growth in 2021 or not?

Geoffrey Godet

Okay. So I'll take the -- sorry, good evening, Jean-Francois. Thank you for your question. I will take the second one and I'll let Christelle answer the first one. So on the first one, just a reminder, obviously, of the difference in trend and weight of each of our solutions. We do have, as you know, a portion that is important related to our Mail-Related Solution. We have seen some impact on COVID, but like for any other year, it's been a structurally declining business and we've been able to actually do a pretty good job, I think, last year to reduce the decline. This year we've seen the impact of COVID, and more important part of the lockdown and since then we've seen some continuous improvement. So when you project yourself 2021, its going to be important for us to understand what is going to be that new level. And I think once we get closer, obviously to the end of the year, we will be in a position to understand hopefully this phase. And after that, we've got three growth engines each moving at the different pace as well. You've seen in 2019, we are roughly in the 10% for -- a little bit above 10% for CXM. We were around 20% or less for BPA and 30% for Parcel Locker. I think it's going to be the same exercise that we need to feel comfortable with. We feel obviously very encouraged today on the mid-term trends originating from those markets and those industries. So that's the -- I would say, the tailwind that we have. So that's a pretty good sign. After that, we need to look at it by region and by country. We've done a lot of initiative also this year in terms of launch and entering new verticals. So we need to wait, I think, to be able to see in a very unpredictable environment still for Q3 and Q4. How each one of them will play to be able to respond to your questions, obviously, about 2021. And after that for just the performance, I think for H2, we feel pretty strongly I think now in those three growth engines that we have growth in both BPA and Parcel Locker. For CXM, I think we have shared with you why we think it's not going to be growing in H2 because there's going to be some residual impact on most of the lack of pipeline generation in each one, but also the impact on professional services. But the core business in terms of new accruing new customers and the subscription on the platform and the associate license, we feel pretty strong about it. And then obviously from the improvements that we've seen in Q2 for Mail-Related Solutions trying also to understand how Q3 and Q4 will evolve for MIS.

Christelle Villadary

So Jean-Francois, regarding the YayPay question on the financials, so you know that YayPay is [indiscernible] company and which has huge growth. So in 2019, toward the full 12 months, I would say, May 5, it was recording more than €1.2 billion revenues. But the RRR, which is basically a key good indicator for this company was much more and in 2019 as well as during the 9 months of 2020 is growing more than triple digit growth, so extremely -- developing extremely rapidly internally and as we are working on integrating the company as well with Quadient, we are currently leveraging as well our customer base, and we are happy to see that it has already started during the first weeks of H2.

Geoffrey Godet

Do we have other question on the call? If not or in the meantime, we can go to the webcast.

We have just received another question on the phone. This one is a follow-up from Nicolas Tabor of MainFirst. Nicolas, when you are ready, please go ahead.

Geoffrey Godet

Nicolas, you’re …

Nicolas Tabor

Can you hear me now?

Geoffrey Godet

Yes.

Christelle Villadary

Yes.

Nicolas Tabor

Yes. Thank you very much. I'm very sorry. So my first question was on the timing of the Lowes contracts. I mean, what's the ramp up you're expecting? And is there some OpEx to anticipate before something comes up in terms of revenue and how will convert to maybe Yamato? And then to H2, you don't have any plans for that, something we should take into account already at your pricing? And maybe the top line be as to that the market was expecting.

Geoffrey Godet

Sorry, I did not understand the last part of your question, Nicolas. Do you mind repeating it?

Nicolas Tabor

I would think if maybe the second summer story is not quite strong as well. Does that mean that you may need to do some restructuring as you normalize to maybe a lower level of activity?

Geoffrey Godet

So I will take the first part, I will let Christelle take the second part of your question. On Lowes and on Yamato, the numbers of lockers that we have in mind, in terms of installation will be spread full house at least between 2020 and 2021. We're just at the beginning of this year of the ramp up and the launch. And there will be also some recurring revenue once those lockers are installed out of the Lowes contract. We are really at the beginning of the partnership. So hardware sales split between probably 2020 and '21 and then recurring revenue in installed base associated to that larger [indiscernible]. And for Yamato, we're talking about 3,000 Locker Lite, which is the new product, different than the standard one we used to have with them. And we have obviously a few years commitment to be able to install them. and we'll see progressively at which pace do we install those lockers. We are going to start this year, but we have not firm up yet how much will do the next year as part of the contract and potentially 2022 as well. Now for the Locker Lite in Japan, they are all on a rental model, as you know, and it's the same type of contract that we have for the Locker Lite as well.

Christelle Villadary

Nicolas, on the restructuring, you saw that already in H1 we had a plus [indiscernible] we have taken some decision to continue what the company can do, I think, for many years now, I mean, adapting, obviously, the cost structure to the activity. So it has started in H1 and [indiscernible] continue any OpEx reduction effort during H2 as well and I will read my full impact, we will continue to have the restructuring [indiscernible].

Geoffrey Godet

Okay. If there is no other question coming on the call, we can take the question that we have received on the webcast.

Unidentified Company Representative

We received several questions from the webcast. The first one is from [indiscernible]. Could you give us some insight into the margin development of the two segments? If not, percentage wise some creative answers.

Geoffrey Godet

So, generally speaking, we do not give a specific profit ratio today. We do give the profit ratio at Major Operation and additional operation. And I think you have seen them in the results that we provide information as well. Generally speaking, and also because of our previous reporting, we have a highly profitable solution, which is both Mail-Related Solutions and CXM, both of certain size and maturity and scale. Generally speaking, CXM was included in our EDS reporting and used to be in 2018, I think, above 15% in that segment. And we consider that a solution that is -- that we are usually improving the profitability obviously vary from quarter-to-quarter, but we have a profitable growth. On Mail-Related Solution, we have obviously for many years, and we have continued to do that, try to maintain the profitability of a highly profitable business. And then for both BPA and Parcel Locker Solution, obviously we have made investment to ramp up install base, both of lockers of installed base, both in the U.S and Japan for Parcel Lockers for which we're now having profitable, I would say, recurring revenue from the expectation of the installed base. But we are also accelerating both the R&D and the go-to-market development. So overall, we're investing in Parcel Locker to accelerate the growth and a similar assessment and comments on BPA. We obviously have in 2018 pro forma, a little bit more than €60 million in revenue growing, or last year 80.8%, for which we have obviously many customers in our recurring platform with usage as part of that. And we are accelerating with the market and making those investments also in R&D and acceleration of the go-to-market. Second question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Geoffrey. Second question, you sold some of your loss making units in both Parcel Pending and YayPay. Could you take care -- could you talk a bit about the profitability?

Christelle Villadary

So, again, we are not disclosing specific profitability especially in the different solution. But given the track record of Parcel Pending, we are definitely reaching the good level based on the high level of investment made. Now we have the scale to be profitable very quickly, and regarding YayPay which is more an investment one, because, again, we are going to leverage the solution to market. And as you understood, particularly on the customer base that we are currently reinvesting in the company on the go-to-market adaptation to the different countries. So at this stage, the company is still in an investing mode.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Christelle. Third question, your leasing portfolio is steadily declining. Do you see apart from COVID-19 impact, any chance of recovery of leasing portfolio, midterm?

Geoffrey Godet

So there's two things definitely, and that's we benefit from two different trends. We have two different models, the leasing model and the rental. And we have -- we usually use those two categories for both the -- our smart hardware overall, which is both for the Mail-Related Solutions equipment, mailing and for those insurers as well as the Parcel Locker Solution. And you could see it in the evolution of those business model in 2019 actually the future rental had increased, because as we increase more Parcel Locker, it did help compensate for the decline on the rental model on the mailing equipment. And on the other hand, last year, because we're mostly leasing or exclusively leasing almost the mail order equipment, it did decline, and it so traditionally for the last few years. So as we are pushing moving forward, obviously more of our locker solution, I think there's obviously, depending on the level in the mailing equipment for the rental model possibilities like we've seen in '19, that they could offset the declining trend. And on the mailing side, I think we need to differentiate, obviously, the acceleration that we've seen in the declining of the leasing portfolio in H1 because of an accelerated decline in this COVID-19 environment, whereas when we are going to get into a more stabilized and normalized view, we will be able to see, like we've seen in 2019 in North America, where we've been able for the first time to see some growth in North America, particularly in the hardware sale as you sell the more hardware than you have to replace them, then in that particular situation, it could be possible. But I think it's too early to be able to make any assessment on our mid-term evolution in the leasing portfolio.

Christelle Villadary

I would just add that what we saw in the last 18 months or 2 years is that we have also within our leasing portfolio, some other contracts between MRS and BPA, some contracts on the CXM, on the CVP. So, in fact, the leasing portfolio is currently diversifying itself as well with the growth of the different activities, because we understood that we are really promoting and trying to develop subscription stuff and leasing rental portfolio to be able to increase the part of the recurring revenues in our total sales.

Unidentified Company Representative

Fourth question, what is the best guess for M&A related expenses for the second half? And what would be the structure optimization costs for H2?

Geoffrey Godet

So for the M&A related expenses as they are exceptional expense, we don't have any particular anticipation on those things. It could definitely depend case by case. If we do look at the potential opportunities or not, there's a potential transaction. So no particular visibility or forecasted amount here. And on the second one, I guess is you're referring to the restructuring cost that we have …

Christelle Villadary

On the restructuring cost the company has always had in the past an [indiscernible] between €9 million to €10 million. But what we can maintain is that [indiscernible] this envelope will. We will not guide precisely on how it will increase, but as we are already slightly higher in H1, and we pursue our optimization structure during the second half.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much. Now a question from [indiscernible]. What is the size of the Parcel Locker Solution today? And what size could Quadient reach in the business in the next 5 years, please?

Geoffrey Godet

So our bestseller Locker Solution business was €63 million in 2019. At the end of H1 this year, it is €32 million. We had a pretty strong organic growth in 2019, above 30%. You've seen the growth -- the organic growth that we had in H1, which is a little bit lower than what we've seen last year, considering the impact of the current situation. It's difficult to project what it could be in 5 years, because obviously it's one of our core growth engines. We are pretty bullish on obviously the market trends and the underlying market drivers of this solution. I remind everybody that when we decided to invest into it, it was less than €10 million business for us at the end of 2018, before the acquisition we made into Parcel Pending, which is an acceleration. And we do see a potential for acceleration of those trends in different countries. But you also see that we are at the beginning because we are just launching some of those product for the first time, for example, in the U.K. So I think that's a great question to answer probably later on when we have more visibility in our midterm guidance. What we did say in our Capital Market Day when we launched back to growth is that we at least expected at the time each of our solution to be of maturity and size. So we could be obviously having a strong market share, leadership position and that by the end of the plan, that would at least be over a €100 million in size when you do the math basically. So obviously we're looking forward to be able when we will reestablish our midterm guidance to reconfirm the different numbers associated for each of the solutions.

Unidentified Company Representative

We have one last question from [indiscernible] regarding the recent weakness of the equity price, your good cash position, and now your expectation for small organic growth in H2. Would you consider the possibility for buyback?

Geoffrey Godet

So we do see some improvements obviously based on our guidance for the year on H2 versus H1, but not organic growth. On the situation, it's obviously a topic that the Board is looking on a regular basis and have a strong attention both on their share price and our shareholder return policy. Obviously, in this environment there's many things to take into account on those economic environment, the social impact and making sure that we look at the way we use our capital we do it the right way. There's obviously many option to consider always when we do our capital allocation, including the shareholder return but also the debt reimbursements. And what is needed, obviously, to make sure we could from the company organically and do the proper initiatives. So that's obviously top of mind. And any buyback programs are obviously always part of the discussion, I'm sure that it would have on that. So no new particular adjustments on the near-term.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Geoffrey. Thank you, Christelle. I think we don't have any additional question on the phone.

Geoffrey Godet

Thank you very much all for your time.

Christelle Villadary

Thank you.

Geoffrey Godet

Look forward to our next publication call.

Christelle Villadary

Thank you. Bye.

Geoffrey Godet

Thank you. Bye, bye.

Operator

