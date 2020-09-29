Investment Thesis

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) looks cheap in the rear-view mirror. Yet, looking ahead, it's very difficult to make a rational argument that this stock is undervalued.

The main issue facing the company is the lack of a compelling Direct-to-Consumer platform. Even if Discovery made more than $3 billion of free cash flow during its trailing twelve months, this is very likely to be a high watermark for the company.

From here on out, its free cash flow will start to contract and its business will shrink.

Revenue Growth Rates: Struggling for Sometime

If you have followed Discovery for some time, you have no doubt been accustomed to the "script" that the company is a free cash flow machine.

And while this true of this unscripted content provider, looking ahead I'm struggling to find a strong enough reason to be compelled by its upside potential.

I'd been a long-time bull of Discovery. In fact, only recently I've thrown in the towel. What's more, I'm not opposed to going long again, if I see enough of a compelling reason to do so. Put simply, if the company overcame its biggest headwind - a lack of content distribution - I would go long.

To be fair, when the economy was stronger, this allowed Discovery to finish 2019 with more than $3 billion of free cash flow. Moreover, its trailing twelve months have continued to be strong, inching up to slightly more than $3.1 billion.

However, this is where the good news ends for the company.

A Painful Dose of Reality TV

Looking in the rear-view mirror, we have every reason to be attracted to Discovery. As I've stated already, I too was attracted. And it's not a case that I got "bored" or "impatient", but rather that I was able to use my investment experience to recognize when not everything is what it seems.

Ad Market is Weak, and Cord-Cutting Remains a Headwind

Source: Q2 2020 Press Statement

Depicted above, we can see that Discovery's U.S. segment makes up 94% of its adjusted OIBDA (this is a metric similar EBITDA, and for our purposes, we can use it interchangeably).

Thus, for all the energy spent on arguing that Discovery is a global network with reach into 220 different languages, only one language and one country is key: win in the U.S. and shareholders will benefit, but lose in the U.S. and this investment sours further.

Source: Q2 2020 Press Statement

Even if we could make the case that Discovery's Direct-to-Consumer is starting to deliver some gains, it's evidently not strong enough to offset the persistent secular declines in the pay-TV ecosystem.

Furthermore, if in the past the company was able to reduce the declines in subscribers choosing to cord-cut by increasing its prices, that tool is starting to lose its effectiveness.

Share Repurchases Won't Be Accretive

Moving on, Discovery has $1.8 billion authorized for share repurchases since the end of Q2 2020.

However, unless the company fixes its main problem - a lack of content distribution - those share repurchases would only be a short-term fix, driving near-term gains. And the market will be able to see through that.

For Discovery to be an attractive investment, it has to make positive and meaningful progress into its Direct-to-Consumer business or else have a meaningful tie-up with a bigger platform.

Valuation - Most Likely Fairly Valued

As I've alluded to throughout the article, looking in the rear-view mirror, Discovery is incredibly cheaply valued at approximately 1x forward sales and less than 6x forward earnings.

In my heart of hearts, I'm a value investor, and these sorts of metrics immediately inform me that there's a lot of negativity already been priced in and that the downside is already fully priced. Put simply, there's no short argument left at this valuation.

However, just because its downside is largely protected, that doesn't mean that there is a lot of upside potential. In fact, I believe that the market is mostly right to value Discovery at approximately $14 billion.

On the other hand, I struggle to make a reasoned argument for why ViacomCBS (VIAC) should trade for close to $18 billion, while Discovery trades at a discount to ViacomCBS.

If anything, in the best-case scenario, ViacomCBS was previously guiding for roughly $2.2 billion of free cash flow in 2021. However, as it stands right now, every indication implies that it will fall short of this target. In fact, ViacomCBS itself notes that while its H1 2020 reached close to $1.5 billion of free cash flow, this was mostly driven by benefits from COVID-19-related production delays.

Accordingly, in 2021, ViacomCBS is likely to make 60% of the free cash flow Discovery is already making, yet ViacomCBS trades at a higher valuation. Why?

I believe that investors are looking ahead and pricing in strong prospects for ViacomCBS and its direct-to-consumer potential, while at the same time, they are not willing to give Discovery any benefit of the doubt.

Bottom Line

Discovery has the making of very positive investment. If one focuses solely on the rear-view, we have a company that has over its trailing twelve months made more than $3 billion of free cash flow.

However, that's very likely to be a high watermark, and looking ahead, I fail to see how Discovery could return towards making this level of free cash flow.

