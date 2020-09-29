Blueprint gets European Union nod for Ayvakyt

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) announced receiving the conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission for Ayvakyt. The drug candidate has been indicated as a monotherapy for treating adult patients with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) harboring the platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) D842V mutation.

Blueprint stated that the drug candidate showed robust and sustaining clinical activity. It was also found to be generally well tolerated in patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST with or without prior therapy. Jeff Albers, Chief Executive Officer at Blueprint Medicines said, “As we progress toward our AYVAKYT launches in Europe, we are focused on raising awareness about the therapy's differentiated clinical profile and the importance of mutational testing, and working closely with health authorities to enable patient access to AYVAKYT as rapidly as possible."

The commission has based its approval of the drug on data obtained from the efficacy results from the Phase 1 NAVIGATOR trial and from combined safety results collated from the NAVIGATOR and Phase 3 VOYAGER trials. In NAVIGATOR trial, 38 patients were started at a dose of 300 mg or 400 mg once daily and overall response rate was reported at 95 percent. 13 percent patients achieved a complete response and the median duration of response was found at 22.1 months. The data showed that the median progression-free survival was 24 months while the median overall survival was not reached.

The most common adverse reactions were nausea, fatigue, anemia, periorbital edema and face edema. Other reactions included hyperbilirubinemia, diarrhea, vomiting, peripheral edema and increased lacrimation.

Ayvakyt is a kinase inhibitor and is the first precision therapy approved in Europe to treat a genomically defined population of patients with GIST. The drug candidate was awarded the orphan medicinal product designation for GIST by the European Commission. It has been approved by the FDA for treating adults with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations.

The drug candidate is currently being tested for its potential to treat of advanced and indolent systemic mastocytosis. The FDA has awarded it breakthrough therapy designation for treating advanced SM, including the subtypes of aggressive SM, SM with an associated hematologic neoplasm and mast cell leukemia.

Blueprint is collaborating with CStone Pharmaceuticals for developing and commercializing avapritinib in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The company retains development and commercial rights for the drug in the rest of the world.

Blueprint Medicines had a successful year as the company has received three marketing approvals globally. It is a precision therapy company with main focus on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company leverages its expertise in protein kinases for developing its products and therapies.

Investment Thesis: Blueprint is currently on the roll. The company has added substantially to its product portfolio and in the coming time, it is set to have multiple catalysts to boost its stock price. The company has also emerged as one of the most likely acquisition targets, which again is a highly lucrative situation for the stock holders.

Aquestive receives CRL for seizure clusters treatment Libervant

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) reported that it has received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA with regards to the New Drug Application for Libervant Buccal Film. The product intends to manage seizure clusters. The FDA has stated that the data submitted by the company showed that for certain weight groups there was a lower drug exposure level than desired. Aquestive plans to provide further information pertaining PK modeling to provide that exposure level was on par.

The company intends to request a Type A meeting with the FDA. J. Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive said, “While we are surprised by and disappointed with the Agency’s decision, we remain committed to continuing to work with the FDA toward approval of Libervant to provide epilepsy patients with the first orally administered treatment for breakthrough and seizure clusters.” The company stated that it does not believe that the CRL will form many major impediment to approval. The CRL did not cite any other safety, clinical pharmacology/biopharmaceutics or CMC issues.

Aquestive is also looking to resubmit the NDA before the end of this year. It is expected that the company may receive the final verdict in the first half of 2021. Libervant is a buccally administered soluble film formulation of diazepam. This implies that the film is applied inside of the cheek. It aims to offer rapid treatment of acute uncontrolled seizures in selected, refractory patients.

Investment Thesis: while the company has received significant setback, its long term prospects still remain strong. The issues cited in CRL are expected to resolved satisfactorily.

PMV Pharma makes impressive IPO debut, stock soars

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) stock soared on its stock exchange debut, gaining 115 percent. The stock opened at $35, considerably up from its IPO price of $18 per share. It hit the high of $40.97 per share before closing at $37.51, more than double of its IPO pricing. The company joined the growing list of biopharmaceutical companies making an impressive show in the stock markets in the recent past.

PMV Pharmaceuticals had priced its IPO at $18.00 per share while offering 11,765,000 shares of common stock. The company expects the gross proceeds, before the deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by PMV Pharma to be nearly $211.8 million. The underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,764,750 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company and is mainly engaged in discovering and developing small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. It is believed that nearly half of all cancers have p53 mutations.

Its lead drug candidate PC14586 is a small molecule intended to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a p53 Y220C mutation. The drug candidate is an investigational product. This first-in-class selective p53 reactivator aims to stabilize the p53 Y220C mutant. This is primarily done by substituting tyrosine by cysteine at amino acid 220 of the protein. By changing this setting, a small crevice may be created in p53 protein, rendering it thermally unstable. This change also impacts the protein’s ability to interact with the DNA. This crevice is targeted using a small molecule for the purpose of restoring function to p53.

Investment Thesis: Despite its recent debut, the company has strong history behind it. Earlier it was known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is operational in a niche market and has robust prospects ahead.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.