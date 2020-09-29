Logan Group's geographical expansion into the Yangtze River Delta region and its urban redevelopment projects are key growth drivers for the company in the medium term.

Logan Group's core net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +18.3% YoY to RMB5,334 million, and the company's strong growth momentum is expected to be sustained in 2H 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bullish rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Logan Group Company Limited (OTC:LPHHF) [3380:HK]. Logan Group was formerly known as Logan Property, prior to the change in the company's name with effect from June 18, 2020.

This is an update of my prior article on Logan Group published on May 13, 2020. Logan Group's share price increased by +26% from HK$12.02 as of May 11, 2020, to a new 52-week high of HK$15.14 as of July 6, 2020, but its share price weakened to HK$12.00 as of September 25, 2020, in tandem with the broad market correction in the past few weeks. Logan Group trades at 4.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 10.0%.

Logan Group's core net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +18.3% YoY to RMB5,334 million, and the company's strong growth momentum is expected to be sustained in 2H 2020. Looking ahead, Logan Group's geographical expansion into the Yangtze River Delta region and its urban redevelopment projects are key growth drivers for the company in the medium term.

Readers have the option of trading in Logan Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker LPHHF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3380:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that are internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $7 million, and market capitalization is above $8.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own Logan Group shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Dimensional Fund Advisors, and Ivy Investment Management Company, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Strong Earnings Growth Momentum Is Expected To Be Sustained Into 2H 2020

Logan Group reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 21, 2020, and the company achieved strong top line and bottom-line growth in the first half of the year.

Logan Group's revenue increased by +14.9% YoY from RMB27,022 million in 1H 2019 to RMB31,035 million in 1H 2020, and the company's core net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +18.3% YoY to RMB5,334 million over the same period. Logan Group's core net profit adjusts for non-cash items such as fair value changes for investment properties and derivative financial instruments.

The company's strong top-line growth in the first half of the year was mainly driven by its core property development business and the fast-growing urban redevelopment (conversion of old factories and villages to new property developments) business. Revenue for Logan Group's property development business grew +27% YoY to RMB20.6 billion in 1H 2020, which accounted for 54% of the company's revenue in the first half of FY 2020. The company's urban redevelopment business also saw segment revenue increase +22% YoY to RMB6.0 billion in 1H 2020.

Logan Group's gross profit increased by +70 basis points from 34.5% in 1H 2019 to 35.2% in 1H 2020, which helped to drive strong earnings growth for the company.

Looking ahead, sell-side analysts see Logan Group's revenue and core net profit attributable to shareholders increasing by +32% YoY and +22% YoY to RMB76,183 million and RMB12,184 million, respectively, for full-year FY 2020. This implies that Logan Group should maintain its strong earnings growth momentum in the second half of the year, which is supported by the company's excellent year-to-date contracted sales performance. In the medium term, Logan Group's geographical expansion into the Yangtze River Delta region and its urban redevelopment projects are key growth drivers.

The company's contracted sales increased by +20.4% YoY to RMB70.45 billion in the first eight months of FY 2020. More importantly, Logan Group should have no difficulty in achieving its FY 2020 contracted sales target of RMB110 billion, as its 8M 2020 contracted sales already accounted for 64% of the target. With available salable resources of RMB134 billion for the second half of the year, Logan Group only needs to achieve a modest sell-through rate of 47% in 2H 2020 to meet the company's full-year contracted sales target. Going forward, Logan Group has guided for a three-year contracted sales CAGR of +20%, backed by "near-term saleable resources" of RMB 479.1 billion.

Expansion Into Yangtze River Delta And Urban Redevelopment Projects Are Key Medium-Term Growth Drivers

Logan Group is known as a proxy for the Greater Bay Area property market, as the Greater Bay Area accounts for approximately 82% of the company's total salable resources of RMB934 billion. The company also derived 60% of its 1H 2020 contracted sales from the Greater Bay Area. At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 21, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Logan Group emphasized that the company is among the leading property companies in six of the nine cities (e.g. Shenzhen) in the Guangdong province. Logan Group also stressed at the recent briefing that demand-supply dynamics are favorable in the Greater Bay Area, highlighting that the annual supply of residential units in Shenzhen is only 40,000 as compared to annual demand of approximately 100,000.

Apart from the Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta is another key geographical area of focus for Logan Group. The company targets the Yangtze River Delta region to account for approximately 20% of its land bank in the future; the Yangtze River Delta only represented 2% of Logan Group's total salable resources as of June 30, 2020. Notably, Logan Group's contracted sales growth in the Yangtze River Delta region in 1H 2020 was an impressive +70% YoY.

Besides the company's core property development business, Logan Group's urban redevelopment business is also expected to be a key growth driver for the company.

Logan Group has set a target for the urban redevelopment business to contribute 20% of the company's annual core net profit for the next three years. The urban redevelopment business has RMB454.9 billion worth of salable resources derived from 87 urban redevelopment projects in 11 Chinese cities as of end-1H 2020, and Logan Group targets to convert RMB50 billion worth of salable resources for its urban redevelopment projects every year for the next three years.

Share Award Scheme Draws Attention

On May 13, 2020, Logan Group announced that the company will adopt a share award scheme to "promote the effective realization of the medium and long-term performance growth targets" and "the long-term sustained growth in the shareholder value of the Group" and "attract outstanding talents in the industry." Notably, Logan Group does not plan to issue new shares to fund the share award scheme. Instead, Logan Group has set up a trust fund to acquire shares no more than 3% of the company's total issued capital over time for this purpose.

At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing, Logan Group disclosed that the share award scheme will be linked to key performance indicators such as corporate performance like five-year earnings targets and share price, among others.

Valuation And Dividends

Logan Group trades at 4.8 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 4.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$12.00 as of September 25, 2020. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.0 times and 5.6 times, respectively.

Logan Group offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 8.2% and 10.0%, respectively. Market consensus expects Logan Group's dividends per share to increase from HK$0.83 in FY 2019 to HK$0.99 and HK$1.21 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.43 per share for 1H 2020, which is equivalent to a 40% dividend payout ratio and a +13% YoY increase in absolute terms versus its 1H 2019 dividends per share of HK$0.38. Notably, Logan Group has distributed a total of HK$3.03 in cumulative dividends per share since its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013, as compared to its IPO price of HK$2.10.

It is noteworthy that Logan Group's balance sheet is relatively strong. The company's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing ratio was 68.3% as of June 30, 2020 (much lower than peers' average of 90-100%), and Logan Group highlighted at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing that it will maintain net gearing at below 70% for the foreseeable future.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Logan Group include weakness in the property markets in the Greater Bay Area where it derives the majority of its sales, a delay in its plans to execute on its pipeline of urban redevelopment projects and expand further into the Yangtze River Delta region, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Logan Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED [3380:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.