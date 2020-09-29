Even with the weak start to the current fiscal year, cash flow appear to be decent enough to service the debt load.

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) management received quite an education in the second quarter. Previously, company management (and its bankers) believed that costs were low enough that hedging was not much of a priority. Of course, then oil prices taught everyone in the industry a lesson as to how low prices can go. Therefore, this management, like so many others, is going to be a little more conservative about the future.

Canadian banks often lend to oil and gas companies. Bonds make up a proportionately smaller portion of the Canadian oil and gas industry. They have a somewhat different view than United States lenders. Therefore, a difficult quarter like the second quarter will be considered within the context of the profitability of the past few years. Thus, a Canadian company often has more leeway to recover from downturns than do the corresponding American companies.

Profitability

Yangarra Resources has very low production as well as finding and development costs. Therefore, the lack of a robust hedging program needs to be taken in the context of some above-average profitability.

(Note: In Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

(Source: Yangarra Resources, Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release)

The expenses to get to the field operating netback are less than C$7 BOE in the current quarter and about $7.40 for the six-month period. Given the exchange rate of the Canadian dollar currently, those are some very low costs.

A very rough breakeven estimate for the wells would be those royalty, operating, and transportation costs plus the depreciation. That means these wells will breakeven at fairly low commodity prices. They do produce a fair amount of natural gas, natural gas liquids, then about 44% oil. But the low depreciation argues for a very fast payback once the coronavirus challenges head into the past. Even with that very weak second quarter, the company operated on average near breakeven for the six-month period. Not many companies are even close to breakeven for the first half of the year.

Given the low costs and high profitability of these wells, management will most likely wait out the current pricing weakness, while making plans to begin during the upcoming winter season when commodity prices are projected to be better.

Debt

Unlike many companies, this one has only one covenant:

"The Company is subject to a single financial covenant requiring an adjusted working capital ratio above 1:1 (current assets plus the undrawn availability under the revolving facility, divided by the current liabilities less the drawn portion of the revolving facility and excluding unrealized commodity contracts). The Company was in compliance with this covenant as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The facility is secured by a general security agreement over all assets of the Company"

The primary reason for this is that Yangarra Resources was in the process of converting from an exploration company to a production company. Therefore, production growth was accomplished from very low levels of production. There are some fees that do change when the debt-to-EBITDA ratio changes.

But the overall results were good enough that the debt ratio was normally pretty low. As the results came in, the banks were happy enough to lend more money to this company, as the wells drilled were very profitable. This year is going to be another matter. However, production is low enough that a couple of cheap wells can re-establish the growth momentum quickly once pricing firms up.

Currently, the debt exceeds C$190 million and cash flow from operating activities at the halfway point is about C$25 million. As miserable as this year is turning out to be for oil and gas producers, this company will make it through the year with satisfactory numbers due to the profitability of the wells now producing.

Well Profitability

The current well production is roughly half natural gas and about one-third oil. Therefore, this company is in a position to benefit from the coming natural gas price rally as well as any oil price strengthening.

(Source: Yangarra Resources, March 2020 Corporate Presentation)

The current prices of WTI oil are probably just barely good enough to justify some drilling. A lot will depend upon the pricing received for the natural gas liquids and natural gas. Normally, oil and gas companies like to see about a 40% IRR before they consider drilling to cover some of the industry risks and, of course, that corporate overhead.

Notice also that the decline curve is a little bit different in the Cardium. This Canadian producer has decent flow rates for about two years before the curve flattens out to a much slower decline. Should oil prices rise as projected, then these wells become a license to print money. This producer will go back to the historically fast rate of growth.

The Future

Right now, Mr. Market does not give Yangarra Resources management very much credit for positioning the company decently in the current downturn despite the lack of a robust hedging program. In a worst-case scenario, the company would trade at a very depressed enterprise value of five times cash flow assuming some very weak commodity prices for the rest of the fiscal year.

But these wells have low enough breakeven costs that this driller will be among the first to recover. The costs to calculate the field netback are at the same level as many dry gas producers I follow. Yet, this company produces some oil and natural gas liquids as well as the natural gas. That low-cost advantage should assert itself more as oil prices return towards historical norms.

(Source: Yangarra Resources, March 2020 Corporate Presentation)

Yangarra Resources does minimize costs by using trucks, because production is currently low enough to make trucking a viable proposition. Investors should expect that strategy to change as the company grows production.

Like many Canadian companies, Yangarra Resources has a sizable midstream presence. That does help earnings and cash flow when commodity prices are weak.

More importantly, the last three years have been pure hell for the oil and gas industry. Many expected that 2016 would mark an industry bottom. But along came the OPEC oil price war, followed by the coronavirus demand destruction. That brought many industry stock prices to levels not seen in a few decades.

Now, if a sensible and predictable energy policy evolves going forward from the current challenges, then these companies will rally back to previous levels. But some extremely poor political decision-making both in Canada and the United States has resulted in not only sustained demand destruction, but also some doubts about the midstream part of the industry. Both countries appear to be beginning to recognize that some changes need to be made. If history is any guide, the oil and gas industry of North America will get back on track. Therefore, the current period may be the time to pick up some unusual bargains that won't be seen again for hopefully a few more decades.

