Sep. 18, 2020 1:12 PM ET

I have written two articles on Micron (MU) over the last few months. In both of those articles, I recommended you put off investing in Micron until results improved.

The first was "Micron: Curb Your Enthusiasm" where I explained how the cyclical nature of Micron's products should determine when to invest. On the date of publication, June 29, Micron was at $49.14. Today September 28 it is at $49.16. Like I said, curb your enthusiasm.

In the second article "Micron: There's Good News And Bad News, I expanded on that concept some more by showing how even when there were good news investors still needed to be cautious.

In this article, I will explain my reasoning on why you should still wait before investing in Micron.

Here are 5 reasons to delay a Micron investment at this time.

1. Micron is primarily in a commodity business.

Micron mainly sells parts for computers. It is a parts manufacturer just like American Axle & Manufacturing sells parts to car manufacturers.

Successful commodity sellers must juggle sales, inventory, and expansion CAPEX in a manner that leads to consistent profits. Otherwise, they disappear.

But even the most successful always have extremes of sales (and thus profits) from cycle to cycle. The key is to invest when the profit cycle is about to go up for an extended period of time.

We can see the bumpy nature of Micron's revenue in the following chart. Although headed up, revenue is nowhere near where it has been recently.

2. CAPEX spending in 2018 and 2019 was excessive compared to current revenue

No one could have predicted COVID-19 but the effect is to stretch out the commodity cycle for many commodities. The problem is the CAPEX spent earlier is not going to be covered by adequate production now.

New fabs, once built, must run at very high or full capacity given the high levels of capital expenditures required to build and equip them. Investing $6-10 billion in a wafer fab only to see it operate at partial capacity would have a destructive financial impact on any supplier. Consequently, DRAM makers will continue to closely monitor capacity and expansion plans in the coming months in order to limit potential damage from another supply/demand imbalance.Source: icinsights

It follows that current CAPEX will be very subdued until production catches up to previous CAPEX expenditures. Note Micron's CAPEX for 2018 and 2019 totaled about $19 billion compared to 2020's $5.9 billion through 3 quarters.

Compare those CAPEX $ to these charts for 2020.

And CAPEX on a percentage basis has dropped as much as 28% quarter to quarter.

Source: CSI Market

3. Micron has a big Huawei problem

Huawei is not popular with either political party and new US restrictions could cause revenue problems for Micron:

For Micron, Huawei is a key customer. Per its 10-Q, 13% of revenue for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 came from Huawei. And that’s with lower-than-expected revenue so far this year to begin with. On its Q3 conference call, the company cited a $200 million impact to revenue in the quarter. Q4 guidance — which was disappointing relative to expectations — also took a hit. And the company wrote down $40 million in Huawei-related inventory. Source: investorplace.com

A 13% revenue hit on top of its other problems makes Micron more susceptible to a price downdraft and downgrades.

Huawei is not an insurmountable problem but it is another reason to wait.

4. Server memory is probably headed down in the 4th quarter

On top of all the other potential negative issues, Trend Force says server deliveries will be down and it follows, server DRAM will be down too.

Since server memory is headed down, that would imply deliveries of SSD drives and 3D XPoint would be suppressed too.

5. Don't worry, I'll tell you when to buy Micron

I have written 17 articles on Micron and most of those have been the curb-your-enthusiasm type. But on two occasions, after waiting and waiting, I issued 2 buy recommendations.

The first was in 2016 "Micron: At Under $10 A Share Even I Would Be A Buyer" where I recommended Micron because the price was ridiculously low hitting $9.31 on 01/20/2016. Within the next year it rose more than 100% to a high of $23.26 on 12/23/2016.

Here's the price chart from low to high.

And then almost exactly a year later on 01/2/2017 with the price at $22.04, I recommended another buy with a predicted upside to $40 "Micron: Blow-Out Quarter, Next Quarter Even Better, Raising Price Target To $40 By 2018." That worked out well too hitting a high of $49.89 on 11/22/2017.

Conclusion

Once again, I recommend waiting to see when Micron will overcome the problems outlined above. That time will come and when it does you can expect a nice upside as the cycle fires to the upside once again.

I don't know when that will be but I do know it will happen eventually. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has delayed the cyclic recovery by some unknown time period but I would guess at least another 2 quarters, maybe longer.

Yes, your time will come. But in the meantime just wait.

