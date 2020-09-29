Mattel (MAT) shares have had a hard time adjusting to the SARS-CoV-2 crisis, which is no surprise. After trading near a 52-week high back in the spring, the stock went below $7 per share back in the spring. The market is keeping this one in a tight range, between $6.53 and $14.83. Here's the chart:

Data by YCharts

Mattel also has other issues, including connecting its core brands with consumers in the digital age of streaming. Declines in some of its big product lines have created a significant headwind to growth.

Like Hasbro (HAS), Mattel is a company that should see its fortunes not only bounce back in a few years once the virus issue is under control, but also will likely benefit from the upcoming holiday season, during which I anticipate an upswing in gift-buying as consumers look to make up for a summer lost to stay-at-home orders and store-shuttering. Unlike Hasbro, Mattel is very challenged in the cash flow department, and it needs to step up as it concerns content creation - at some point, when the tide turns for the company, it will have to seriously think about an eOne-like acquisition. For now, I remain bullish on the company and consider it a turnaround play. I will take a brief look at Mattel to see where it currently stands.

The Second Quarter

Mattel played the Wall Street earnings game back in July and won. It beat expectations by eight pennies. Unfortunately, the company posted a loss of $0.26 per share, which was a penny worse than the previous year's loss. Revenue also beat consensus, coming in at a little over $730 million, with the market expecting over $50 million less.

Cash flow didn't help the cause. Roughly speaking, the company increased its cash utilization (six-month frame) by $60 million to $460 million. At the moment, shareholders will have to forgive the lack of monetary generation in hopes of future gains in this area once the company has righted itself.

This is the kind of situation where a slide deck is particularly helpful, since these presentations help to concentrate what the best parts of the story are. Slide 5 is an example of a management team putting its best foot forward. Toy companies are particularly sensitive to the margin, and in this case, the gross margin has seen improvement. The adjusted gross margin, at 44%, represented an increase of over 400 basis points, and apparently was the highest gross margin (on a reported basis) for a second quarter period since 2016. Quite the qualified record there, but with Covid-19 still wreaking havoc, we'll take what we can get. The company also highlighted the reduction of the operating loss on an adjusted basis and on a dollar basis, at $26 million versus $30 million.

If you move over to slide 18, you'll note that the major toy categories all experienced declines during the first six months of the fiscal year. Dolls performed best, driven by strength in Barbie (Mattel certainly has an obligation to increase interest and brand equity in this iconic segment), with worldwide sales down only 7% versus the double-digit declines in the other segments. The infant/toddler/preschool division dropped 24%, making it the worst performer. The doll department did better in North America (slide 19), increasing 12% for the same six-month period, but the rest of the categories saw their sales fall. The next couple of slides exhibited the profound weakness in international territories.

Obviously, Mattel has work to do, but since I last wrote about the company, the current climate, which is dominated by a consumer that is waiting for an effective vaccine to come to market, must be taken into account. These declines reflect challenges in a retail environment that was crippled by closures across the board, both temporary and permanent. The holiday season will surely assist Mattel in turning things around, because I believe there will be heightened demand for toy products at both the retail and e-commerce levels, a demand catalyzed by a stir-crazy society. Mattel is focusing in part on online sales channels, as indicated by comments during the earnings call.

Beyond that, though, the other, longer-term opportunity of filmed-entertainment production is something that will be held back. The fourth slide in the deck declares that the company wants to be IP-driven. To do that, Mattel will need to be all-in on film/television production. Shareholders will have to wait a little longer (maybe a lot longer, actually) for that goal to reach a critical mass, but with Hasbro already firmly in that game, management is definitely thinking about playing catch-up.

The company has many projects in development, as this corporate press release indicates, and when it eventually happens upon a hit or two, increased sales of related products should follow. This is the ultimate bet with toy companies of today: like Disney's (DIS) Marvel before it, where comic books took a backseat to cinematic universes, so too will the core toy business yield in part to the silver screen (and beyond). An emphasis should be made, whenever possible, on the horror genre, where I see a lot of potential value. On that subject, Mattel was reported last year to be working on a Magic 8 Ball feature with Blumhouse Productions. The latter is of course an expert at making high-ROI theatrical products at reasonable prices.

Mattel: Thoughts On The Company And Stock

Mattel may not be Hasbro, but it still represents a solid idea in the toy industry as it is backed by strong brands and should eventually make its way to the Hollywood-based, multimedia-platform model. Whereas one might think growth first when one thinks of Hasbro, Mattel is more firmly on the side now of the value-investing strategy. That can be a problem, especially in terms of timing (i.e., being too early), since turnarounds are notoriously laborious and difficult.

Worst of all is performing a turnaround during a pandemic. Execution will be key. Judging by the earnings call, management seems to understand what it needs to do. The risk of not being as good as the competition remains, though, and the company needs to offer evidence it is making good on its plans, especially as it concerns online sales and marketing. On the latter, the company will need to be as innovative as possible to keep those costs low.

The SA system does not give a high grade to the stock's valuation, although it does rate highly at the moment on forward growth in terms of EBITDA. Deriving the current value of any company is, in my opinion, an onerous task at best given the ambiguousness of short-term visibility because of SARS-CoV-2, so it is best to look at the overall story of a business. Mattel's classic products, such as Barbie and Hot Wheels, in conjunction with a future focus on filmed entertainment and a short-term focus on e-commerce and cost containment, and with the catalytic aid of the upcoming holiday sales season, make the stock a compelling bet. I am still holding on to Mattel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, HAS, MAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.