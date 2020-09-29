However, I believe the market is being overly pessimistic with the stock, and I see signs of progress.

Early on in my investment journey, I would often look at stocks that I would like to own, and wish that I could purchase it at a much lower price. What I realized over time, however, is that there is a certain fallacy that comes with this type of mindset. Good companies don’t trade at low valuations without having a set of problems to deal with.

Value investing is not easy, and if one doesn’t consider the risks involved, one could end up falling into a value trap. This brings me to AT&T (T), which appears to be a battleground stock between bulls and bears alike. In this article, I’ll show why I believe that despite its headwinds, AT&T is a value stock with a current valuation that is attractive enough for me. So, let’s get started.

Looking Into AT&T

Long-time AT&T shareholders undoubtedly know that the company has made plenty of mistakes in the past, starting with the expensive $49 billion DirecTV acquisition at the peak of the linear TV market. This type of transaction tells me that management lacked the foresight to see shifts that were starting to emerge in how people consume content.

In addition, AT&T played an indirect role in helping to transform T-Mobile (TMUS) into the powerful competitor that it is today. This was partially due to AT&T’s failed acquisition attempt on T-Mobile back in 2011, which resulted in the largest break-up fee of all time and provided T-Mobile with a seven-year roaming deal and the invaluable spectrum that it needed to transform itself from a struggling competitor to a powerhouse.

I see these missteps and an overall lack of focus on its core business as being the primary reasons for why AT&T has vastly underperformed its peers. As seen below, the company has posted just a 68% total return over the past decade compared to Verizon’s (VZ) 188% total return.

(Source: Dividend Channel)

Despite this underperformance, I do see reasons to be optimistic. This is supported by Elliott Management’s activist stake in AT&T. I see Elliott as being one of the most savvy investment management firms out there, and am encouraged by the value and the potential that it sees in AT&T, as outlined in its letter to management below:

(Source: Business Wire)

I see AT&T as progressing well towards this value proposition and its 5G ambitions, as demonstrated by its announcement this month that it is planning a standalone 5G launch later this year, following tests that are going on now. This standalone architecture puts AT&T in a better 5G position with a further range compared to its use of existing of LTE networks. I see this as also benefitting the company's leadership position with its first responder network, FirstNet.

In the meantime, I believe AT&T will work through its near-term challenges. While revenue and adjusted EPS declined by 9% YoY and 3.4% YoY in the latest quarter, respectively, the company continues to generate strong free cash flows, with $7.6 billion in FCF generated, with a 49% dividend-to-FCF payout ratio.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Much of the earnings decline during the last quarter was due to weakness in DirecTV and WarnerMedia segments, as Mobility’s EBITDA was flat YoY at $7.8 billion. Looking into the next few quarters, I expect the WarnerMedia segment to steadily improve as content production resumes. In addition, I see HBO Max as being able to resolve its issues with OTT providers such as Roku and being a growth driver going forward.

On a personal note, I am a subscriber on HBO Max and find it to be far superior than the limited offerings on HBO Now. It is also a good alternative to Netflix (NFLX). I have been watching "Parts Unknown" and find the movie library to be quite impressive. I had originally intended to cancel within the initial free trial period, but am now going on my third month as a paying subscriber. If my experience is of any indication, I see HBO Max becoming a viable competitor in the streaming space after its near-term issues are sorted out.

Valuation

I see a lot of negativity that’s already been priced into the stock. At the current price of $28.38, AT&T trades at a blended P/E of just 8.6, which represents its lowest valuation in over a decade and sits well below its normal P/E of 13.1 over the past 10 years. At this valuation, AT&T is priced for a no-growth future, which I do not believe to be the case.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

This low valuation has resulted in a historically high yield. As seen below, the current dividend yield of 7.3% is near its highest level in over a decade. This yield is far superior to that of the S&P 500 (SPY) and Verizon. Plus, T-Mobile currently doesn’t pay its shareholders a dividend. As such, I see AT&T as being a better choice for income-oriented investors and retirees who rely on current income.

(Source: YCharts)

Management has targeted a 2020 dividend payout ratio of 60%, and I expect the payout ratio to trend down next year as the WarnerMedia business picks back up. Over time, I expect earnings accretion from a resumption of share repurchases and continued debt paydown. In the meantime, AT&T has benefitted from the current low interest rate environment by refinancing $17 billion worth of debt at lower interest rates.

Investor Takeaway

AT&T has had its share of issues, and the current valuation reflects that. However, I believe the market is being overly pessimistic with the stock. At the current valuation, it is priced for a no-growth future, which I do not believe to be the case. At a minimum, I see earnings accretion from share repurchases and further debt paydown. In the meantime, AT&T possesses a “world-class collection of leading assets” (as noted by Elliott Management), and it is making good progress towards its value proposition and 5G ambitions. I also see growth potential from HBO Max and am a subscriber.

While I’m by no means a market prognosticator over the short term, I see the current valuation as being attractive enough. Personally, I’m not going to get too greedy by waiting for a better valuation, and have added to my position at close to the current prices. To be clear, this is simply what makes sense for me, based on my take on the company and the stock, and I respect differing viewpoints and investment strategies.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.