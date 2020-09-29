Akero Therapeutics to continue with Mid stage Efruxifermin trial

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) reported that the company has received a written guidance from the FDA, allowing the company to pursue a novel combined Phase 2b/3 study design for pivotal efruxifermin (EFX) trials in NASH patients. The proposed trial design entails testing two EFX doses, leading to selection of a single dose for the Phase 3 portion of the study.

The planned Phase 2b portion will be 24 weeks long. The company is working towards starting a Phase 2b/3 trial of the drug candidate for biopsy-confirmed NASH patients in the first half of 2021. Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Akero said, “We are pleased that the FDA found our overall proposed adaptive Phase 2b/3 development program to be acceptable, and we are grateful for the additional clarity the agency provided as we finalize our study protocol."

The company had earlier reported receiving positive histological data from its BALANCED study in biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The data forms the basis for designing the adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial protocol. The study results also highlighted the drug candidate’s potential for addressing various important NASH comorbidities. During the 16-week study, all dose cohorts showed mean weight loss. However, for the 70mg dose group, there was statistically significant 3.7 kg body weight reduction at Week 16.

The trial data also showed clinically meaningful improvements in glycemic control where 50 and 70 mg dose groups showed significant reduction in HbA1c of 0.4 and 0.5, respectively. The drug candidate also brought about improvement in dyslipidemia, including significant increases in HDL cholesterol while significantly decreasing triglycerides levels were observed across all EFX dose groups.

EFX was found to be generally well-tolerated and there were no deaths reported in the trial. However, there were two Serious Adverse Events, out of which one occurred before the dosing. The data did not show any treatment-related impact on heart rate, bone mineral density or blood pressure.

The BALANCED study is an ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in NASH patients. The various dose groups tested in the trial were 28, 50 and 70 mg. Each of these groups met the primary endpoint versus placebo by showing absolute reductions of 12, 13 and 14 percent of liver fat, respectively. Placebo group showed 0.3 percent reduction. The relative reductions for these cohorts were 63, 71 and 72 percent, compared to 0 percent for placebo. All the results were reported to be highly statistically significant at p<0.001.

Efruxifermin or EFX was formerly known as AKR-001. It is Akero's lead product candidate for NASH and is designed to control liver fat and inflammation. It may also be used to reverse fibrosis, improve insulin sensitivity and enhance lipoproteins. EFX works by mimicking the biological activity profile of native FGF21.

Investment Thesis: Akero has a strong product prospect in Efruxifermin. The drug candidate has already offered encouraging Phase 2a results and is likely to bring more positive catalysts in the near future.

BioMarin initiated a mid stage study for BMN 307

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced the dosing of its first patients in the Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307. The trial will evaluate the drug candidate for its safety and for its utility as a single dose of treatment for restoring natural Phe metabolism, normalizing Phe levels and enabling a normal diet in patients with phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) deficiency or PKU.

BMN 307 clinical program consists of two main studies which are PHEARLESS and PHENOM. The former is a Phase 1/2 study and is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of a single intravenous administration of BMN 307. The study has a dose escalation phase and a cohort expansion phase once the initially efficacious dose is demonstrated. PHENOM is an observational study and is designed to include PKU patients for measuring both established and new markers of disease and clinical outcomes over time.

BMN 307 is an AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy. It works towards modulating blood phenylalanine (Phe) concentration levels in patients with PKU by implanting a correct copy of the PAH gene into liver cells. Hank Fuchs, M.D. of BioMarin said, “Building upon our experience of delivering two approved PKU therapies to the PKU community, BMN 307 gene therapy combines BioMarin's leadership in the development of PKU therapies with our expertise in gene therapy development and manufacturing."

BioMarin has carved a niche for itself in the PKU segment. The company already has two therapies available in the market for treating this indication. BMN 307 has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA as well as the European Medicines Agency. The company is currently pursuing the process of regulatory submissions in different countries.

Investment Thesis: BioMarin has been going through some tough times which included the FDA refusal for its hemophilia experimental gene therapy. However, the company still maintains its long-term potential.

BeyondSpring presents positive data for Plinabulin in preventing neutropenia

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) reported new clinical data for its lead drug candidate Plinabulin in preventing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia during the COVID-19 outbreak. The data compared the performance of Plinabulin to Pegfilgrastim, which is currently the standard of care for treating the condition. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network updated its treatment guidelines for CIN prophylaxis due to the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.

The data compared the performance of Plinabulin alone (20 mg/m2; n=29) to Peg alone (6 mg; n=35) from two different Phase 2 CIN studies over four cycles. These studies are PROTECTIVE-1/Study 105 and PROTECTIVE-2/Study 106. The first study involved the administration of the drug candidate to non-small cell lung cancer patients were given docetaxel chemotherapy while the second involved breast cancer patients who were given TAC (taxotere, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide) chemotherapy.

Plinabulin as a single agent was found to be equally effective as Peg in terms of Grade 4 neutropenia and clinical outcomes. It was found to be superior in the cases of all-grade thrombocytopenia and bone pain. Dr. Ramon Mohanlal of BeyondSpring said, “BeyondSpring has initiated an Expanded Access Program (EAP) to enable doctors across the U.S. to use Plinabulin to prevent cancer patients’ CIN, both alone and in combination with G-CSFs, during the pandemic.”

BeyondSpring is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and is mainly invested in developing immuno-oncology cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate Plinabulin is a potent antigen-presenting cell (APC) inducer. It is a part of various I/O combination studies to boost PD-1/PD-L1 antibody anti-cancer effects.

Investment Thesis: The company has given turbulent performance in the recent past. However, it has strong prospects ahead and the stock offers a good price point to initiate a position.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.