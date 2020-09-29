U.K. transport operator Go-Ahead (OTCPK:GHGUY) issued its full year results covering what has been a challenging time for the British transport sector. I retain a bullish rating on the name.

COVID-19 Has Not Dented Revenues as Much as May be Expected

Like some other operators in Britain’s oddly public fragmented transport infrastructure, the company doesn’t have to carry passengers to earn money. In fact, 90 percent of its revenues are secured through contracts with no revenue risk from changes in passenger demand. That is not the case indefinitely – if passenger demand fell long term, the contract terms would change, I expect – but in the short to medium term, it provides reassurance.

So, at the revenue level, the full year performance was not as negatively impacted by lockdowns and changed travel patterns as it might have been. Nonetheless, operating in a pandemic brought additional costs and the company slid to a loss.

Source: Company full year results (the whole results are italicized, making them harder to read)

The profit picture was less rosy, driven largely by the pandemic and operational and commercial challenges in the German rail operations. Both, in my view, are temporary not structural phenomena.

The Dividend Remains Suspended

One of the key attractions to the company has always been its dividend payouts, which after this year’s share price decline equates to juicy yields on a historical basis. For now, though, the dividend remains suspended. The company did not declare a final dividend and said that it is committed to the resumption of dividend payments when it is appropriate.

It is worth reminding readers of the company’s strong dividend history prior to the current crisis.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

At today’s share price of 571p, if the dividend is restored at the prior level – even if it takes a couple of years for that to eventuate – the prospective yield is a mouthwatering 17.9%. That may sound too good to be true, but there is no particular reason to believe so. Historically, the company has been a strong, consistent dividend payer and its businesses are set to recover from COVID-19 effects to a large extent over time, I expect.

The Outlook Though Unclear is Decent

I remain upbeat about the outlook for Go-Ahead. Its business model means that it has some financial resilience even if passenger numbers are significantly below the norm. Instead of relying on passengers buying tickets for its revenues, the company is in long-term contracts under which it commits to run services and is then guaranteed revenue under the contract whether or not passengers use the services. In the train division, the U.K. government has in recent months essentially committed to underwrite the costs of operating train services, lifting the burden on operators of trying to attract sufficient paying passengers to avoid a loss.

The company said that in its U.K. regional bus operation, passenger numbers have recovered to around 50% to 60% of typical levels. Around 90% of the company’s U.K. rail services are now in operation although it did not provide passenger numbers. However, it has previously reported that the train recovery is slower than the bus recovery. Anecdotally, in my part of the U.K. (not a Go-Ahead area), I note that bus passenger numbers are recovering more swiftly than those on trains, although for both I have seen noticeable increases in the past month or so.

For that reason, the company declined to provide guidance on its regional bus performance for the present year. However, it did say that it expects its London & International bus division to generate operating profit similar to that delivered in 2020. That amounted to ￡48.5 million, so if it does indeed repeat that in the present year it will be a solid performance. It expects its rail division to deliver a break-even operating performance.

Based on the guidance it has provided and its performance in the past year, it seems reasonable to expect that the company will deliver a profit in 2021, in the absence of further sustained large-scale lockdowns in the U.K. Even if there are such lockdowns, it may still be able to scrape an operating profit or break-even.

Liquidity is good. The company entered the pandemic with liquidity of around £250m. As at 27 June, it had liquidity headroom of £229.8m in cash and unutilised facilities. It said that it had not taken on new debt during the crisis and, while it is eligible to access £300m in government financing due to the pandemic, it has not needed to do so, which I took as an excellent sign of the company’s confidence in its liquidity. There are no debt maturities due until 2024.

Conclusion: Go-Ahead Remains a Bargain

I have been eyeing Go-Ahead over the Summer for its long-term yield and business consistency. The combination of decent results and a fairly low share price continue to attract my interest. While far off its year lows of 390p, the shares at 571p are still trading at a P/E of 4x when using pre-pandemic financial metrics. There are a lot of bargains in the current market, in my view, so I haven’t started a position, but I may allocate a small portion of my portfolio to it in the coming month.

The results are strong given the circumstances and the company is proving its resilience. I expect 2021 to be profitable or break-even and the dividend to be restored if not in 2021 then quite possibly in 2022. For long-term investors, with the market marking it down further after its results were published, Go-Ahead looks like a bargain.

