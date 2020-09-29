A big boost comes from Nvidia's V100 and new A100 Tensor Core GPUs - both of which employ VICR power converter chips.

Vicor Power is benefiting from a number of positive catalysts - from vehicle electrification to greater adoption of a 48V power distribution standard in data centers.

Vicor Power (VICR) has been instrumental in migrating data centers from 12V to 48V since 2016. In August of 2017, Vicor introduced its Power-on-Package ("POP") concept at the Open Data Center Committee meeting in Beijing, China and the company has been off to the races ever since. Recently, Nvidia (NVDA) has employed Vicor components on its new 48V A100 Tensor Core GPU accelerator card. That is a powerful catalyst for Vicor considering the Nvidia A100 is used for AI, graphics, and in data centers and is reported to be one of the fastest GPUs ever. In addition, 48V power distribution has also been making strong inroads in EVs.

Indeed, StreetInsider.com reported that BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand "believes that Vicor is likely to benefit from Microsoft's decision to begin using Nvidia's A100 Tensor Core GPU to run its artificial intelligence supercomputing offering for Azure." As most of you know, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure won the Pentagon's $10 billion "JEDI" contract for cloud-computing services. In the most recent quarter, Azure grew 47% yoy.

But the benefits are not confined to the Vicor components on the A100 card. That's because A100 is a 48V GPU card, and as more companies adopt the 48V standard in their data center racks, more 48V modular power components for backplanes and racks will be required - and that plays right into Vicor's portfolio of products. As a result, Khorsand has a "Buy" rating on VICR with a $100 price target.

In addition to Microsoft, Google's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) data centers also have a 48V architecture, and this Google presentation explains why it is a superior solution for data centers as compared to the previous generation of 12V racks: improved efficiency and greater power density.

Earnings

As Seeking Alpha reported, Vicor's Q2 EPS Report was a $4.6 million beat on the top line and a nickel beat on the bottom line. Revenue of $70.7 million was +11.7% yoy and up 11.6% increase from the previous quarter. Yet earnings were only $0.06/share because cost of revenues went up in line with the increase in revenue (gross margins dropped 3.2% yoy).

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $114.0 million during the quarter to ~$196.7 million at the end of Q2, but $109.7 million of that came from proceeds of a common stock offering in June at $65/share. As a result, the average number of diluted shares at the end of Q2 (43,385,000) was up 6.8% as compared to the average number of diluted shares at the end of Q1 (40,635,000).

Vicor intends to use the majority of the proceeds from the stock offering to expand manufacturing capacity. That's because Vicor's backlog keeps getting bigger because of strong demand and lead times that have stretched out to up to 6 months:

End of Q2FY20 backlog: $127.5 million

End of Q1FY20 backlog: $110.8 million

End of Q4FY19 backlog: $104.2 million

However, on the Q2 conference call, CFO James Simms also pointed to the fact that some customers pushed orders from Q2 to Q3/Q4:

I'll now address bookings and backlog. Q2 bookings rose to $87.5 million, a sequential increase of 24.9%. The overall book-to-bill was 1.24 with Advanced Products at 1.35 and Brick Products at 1.18. At quarter-end, backlog totaled $127.5 million, an increase of 15.1% sequentially. We earlier mentioned the challenges faced by customers and the current backlog balance includes approximately $8 million of orders rescheduled from Q2 into Q3 and Q4, either by us or by customers due to COVID-19 related challenges.

Note that had the $8 million been recognized in Q2, revenue would have been an estimated $78.7 million - or up 24% yoy.

Going Forward

Last week Vicor announced a global distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics to offer VICR's highly differentiated modular power solutions to their large customer base. The agreement should open up more visibility and sales for VICR's products.

Citing market data from Allied Market Research, Vicor estimates the total addressable market for its power products to be ~$3.75 billion from 2023-2025:

And there's a good chance that many of the tier-1 companies listed in that graphic will adopt the Nvidia A100 GPU in their data centers.

In the same June presentation, Vicor estimates vehicle electrification will open up a serviceable addressable market for its products that will grow from $2.9 billion to $16.5 billion over the next decade. In addition to the vehicles themselves, Vicor makes 400V and 800V components for charging stations, while - like the data centers - 48V power distribution is becoming more commonplace throughout vehicles as well:

Two recent developments which may accelerate the growth in EVs are the recent announcement of potential battery breakthroughs and a $25k Tesla, as well as California's decision to ban new gasoline car sales by 2035.

On the capacity side of the equation, Vicor's new 90,000 sq ft manufacturing addition should begin equipment installation starting in Q4. Vicor expects the new facility will reduce manufacturing cycle time and will reduce operational overhead (i.e. increase margins) and add an estimated $750 million worth of new revenue capacity.

Meanwhile, EPS consensus estimates continue to rise from $0.25/share this year to $0.93/share next year and $1.77 in FY22:

Note those estimates jump to $4.28/share in 2025.

Valuation

During the September tech sell-off, the stock backed off ~17% from a high near $91. That said, VICR has had a heck of a run this year and is still up ~55% YTD:

Based on the previously mentioned consensus EPS estimates, the FY21 forward P/E=80 and the estimated FY22 forward P/E=42x. As a result, it would appear the stock has already priced in much of Vicor's excellent long-term fundamentals. That said, those are estimated P/Es based on estimated earnings, and the earnings estimates may be too low. In addition, there is plenty of room for Vicor to become more efficient and drop more of revenue growth to the bottom line (i.e. improve margins).

Risks

The primary risks for Vicor are two-fold: the impacts of COVID-19 (on both the supply chain and the threat to the global economy) and the on-going US/China trade war tariffs. Vicor CFO James Simms summarized the impacts on the Q2 conference call:

Despite higher unit volume, the ongoing impact of the pandemic on our supply chain partners as well as mix considerations cause consolidated gross margins as a percentage of revenue to slip three-tenths of a percentage point sequentially from Q1's 43.1% to 42.8% for Q2. We again encountered production inefficiencies and cost variances as vendors struggled with COVID-19 challenges. Gross margin was also burdened by higher tariff charges totaling $2 million for the period. Unfortunately, US Customs is yet to address our duty drawback filings. So we have yet to recover any amount of the total of $9.4 million paid to date in tariffs on Chinese imports. As previously discussed, we anticipate more than half of this amount is eligible for drawback.

Summary and Conclusion

Vicor Power has some excellent product solutions for the AI, HPC, and Data center markets that reduce component footprints and increase power density and efficiency. Its components inclusion on Nvidia's new A100 GPU card is a very positive catalyst going forward, as is the migration of data centers to 48V and so too is the vehicle electrification movement. That being the case, Vicor is ideally positioned for the next decade. However, the stock appears to have all the good news baked in. I would advise investors to put VICR on their watch list for either a) potential share accumulations on a market sell-off or b) share accumulation if earnings estimates prove to be too low as compared to demonstrated results.

