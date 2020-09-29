Industrial software assets are highly prized, and Hexagon is priced accordingly, though not at much (if any) of a sector premium.

Hexagon is not immune to economic downturns like the current recession, but an increasing software mix is offsetting significant end-market weakness in markets like aerospace, autos, and oil/gas.

Although Hexagon AB’s (OTCPK:HXGBY) business mix can be a little confusing to newcomers, the company’s focus was pretty succinctly summed up on a slide from the 2019 Capital Markets Day – “position, track, and/or control anything, anywhere”. With a collection of hard-to-replicate assets in computer-aided design and simulation, strong geospatial information technology, strong metrology, and integration capabilities, Hexagon has the key software pieces (augmented/driven by some hardware) to bring end-to-end automation to a range of industries and sectors, including construction, mining, civil infrastructure management, and manufacturing.

As a predominantly industrial software company, you can look at names like Roper (ROP) to get some general sense of what valuation and Street expectations are like. These shares aren’t cheap by conventional means, but there is increasing scarcity value in industrial automation/digitalization assets, especially on the software side, and with Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY)/AVEVA (OTCPK:AVVYY) recently paying 10x trailing sales for OSIsoft, and Emerson (EMR) paying a similar amount for Open Systems International, I can’t say that a little over 6 times trailing revenue is absurd.

Near-Term Challenges

To be sure, Hexagon’s strong leverage to automation and digitalization does not render it immune from economic cycles. Increasing software sales are helping to mitigate some of the end-market weakness Hexagon is seeing, but revenue was still down 10% in organic terms in the second quarter and is likewise expected to be down modestly for the full 2020 year.

A variety of key end-markets, including construction, auto, marine, and aerospace, have been weak of late. Although the weakness in construction end-markets may seem odd given that most construction-leveraged industrials are benefiting from better-than-expected activity, I believe that Hexagon’s weakness is tied first to its greater leverage to the European market and also the fact that the planning funnel is thinning out in non-residential construction amidst the significant uncertainties created by COVID-19. To that end, I’d note that even Fortive’s (FTV) generally solid Gordian business (software for the construction industry) was up just low single digits this past quarter.

While Hexagon is taking its lumps today, there is still overall progress in the business mix on a longer-term basis. About 60% of the revenue base is now software or service, and about 40% of the revenue is recurring, and that is helping the company outperform weak end-markets like autos (about 10% of revenue), oil/gas (over 10% of revenue), power, aerospace (around 10% of revenue), and mining (likely around 5% to 10% of revenue).

An Increasingly Solutions-Driven Opportunity Set

While Hexagon does have siloed business units, including Geosystems (hardware and software used for measuring/capturing and processing position-based data) and metrology (within Manufacturing Intelligence), Hexagon sees more of its future in cross-business solutions that combine geospatial technology, metrology, and various software assets/capabilities, including design/simulation and asset management.

In the case of Smart Mining, for instance, Hexagon can basically map out a site, design and simulate processes, and provide a blueprint to mine operators for how to design, run, and monitor the mine’s performance. It’s not all that much different with Smart Factory, which combines capabilities like computer-aided design/engineering, simulation, metrology, sensors, and connectivity assets to optimize the design and operation of an automated factory floor.

Look around the space, and you can see that these are valued capabilities. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) paid significant multiples to add capabilities/assets like CD-Adapco (simulation), Rockwell (ROK) sought out PTC (PTC) for its capabilities in ThingWorx, including connectivity and orchestration, Schneider paid up for Invensys and AVEVA, and so on. More recently, Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) acquired Perceptron (PRCP) to acquire that company’s metrology capabilities, though the premium for that struggling target was not robust.

Moreover, there is a large opportunity still ahead of Hexagon. The construction sector has been relatively slow to adopt automation and digital tools, but Hexagon’s Smart Build can cover the entire building/infrastructure value chain from design to construction to ongoing operations. Likewise, miners are only just starting to incorporate automation and design mines around those capabilities. Cities, too, are significant future customers for integrated offerings from Hexagon, as traffic management becomes increasingly challenging.

The Outlook

While Hexagon does have hardware components to its business (largely in the geosystems operations and metrology), the company is more about driving software-enabled automation across its addressable markets. Sensors and connectivity matter, but the software that designs, simulates, and operates complex systems is likely to be more valuable in the long term.

Given how the industry is moving, not to mention the sheer size of Hexagon, I view the company more as a potential partner with hardware-oriented automation companies rather than a buyout target (partnerships more along the lines of Yaskawa’s (OTCPK:YASKY) recent tie-up with Phoenix Contact for open PLCs). Said differently, there aren’t a lot of companies left which both need these assets and can afford to acquire a business with a $28B enterprise value (roughly the same size as Rockwell).

Valuation is, of course, problematic. I don’t have a problem with a long-term annualized revenue growth expectation in the mid-to-high single digits, nor with margin improvement on the back of an increased software mix sufficient to push FCF margins comfortably into the 20%’s. But the problem comes from the level of growth expectation already factored into the price.

That’s cash flow, though, and software company valuations are not often restrained by cash flow-based models. As I mentioned before, the shares aren’t so unreasonably expensive if you look at what the market (and/or strategic buyers) are willing to pay for similar assets, though Hexagon’s qualities skew a little more towards high-margin than high-growth relative to those recent M&A moves.

The Bottom Line

As someone who believes valuation still matters on some level, I can’t be entirely comfortable with a “just ignore the valuation and buy it” recommendation. The shares have done well since I basically said that back in 2014, but multiples are more stretched now across the space. Strategically, I love where Hexagon operates, and if the shares were to pull back 15% to 20%, I’d definitely take another look. For now, it’s one I’m content to watch from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.