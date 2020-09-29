Party City (PRTY) has had a woeful 2020 so far, with some frightening performance numbers as the specialty Halloween and party good retailer is heading into the fall and winter holiday seasons. Yet signs for optimism amid a pandemic and likely weaker holiday sales aren't really existent, while negative signals are prominent. Shares have made March's low of $0.26 look minuscule, yet the near 900% gain might not be long-lived, as trouble might loom ahead for the retailer.

Party City no longer is facing any troubles with store closures, as the company had nearly every store opened by mid-June, while still keeping the mixed operating model of in-store sales boosted by online pick-up and curbside delivery. Yet sales trends still aren't great, highlighted in the most recent quarterly results.

Revenues fell 54.8% across the board to $254.7 million, as both wholesale and retail struggled significantly during the quarter. Brand comp sales were down 52.4%. However, brand comp sales regained strength once stores were able to reopen - for June, brand comp sales were down 6.5%, but for the stores that were open for the whole month, brand comp sales were actually up 6.3%.

As comp sales still struggle, both retail and wholesale face uncertain outlooks to future performance. While retail was able to capitalize on graduation, birthday and balloon sales, forward-looking "enthusiasm is tempered by the environment of continued uncertainty." Wholesale is in the same situation, as the recovery in that segment has not accelerated to match retail.

The upcoming holiday season, from Halloween on through to New Year's, might not bring as much strength as expected. The CDC's guidelines for Halloween celebrations emphasize limiting numbers in gatherings, not replacing a cloth mask for a costume mask, and avoiding 'high-risk' traditional trick-or-treating or haunted houses in favor of carving pumpkins and having a 'scavenger hunt' style trick-or-treat. While not everyone will follow guidelines, it still represents a much different Halloween scene than normal.

With that, Party City isn't hiring as many seasonal employees as it usually does - this suggests that Party City is anticipating weakness in seasonal trends but will also save the retailer some cash. Party City is planning to hire 20,000 employees, 5,000 less than last year, as it also scales down pop-up shops to 25 from 275.

And yet the financial woes persist. Quarterly revenue growth has slipped tremendously, but was already facing weaknesses in 2019 before the pandemic hit. 2019 was Party City's first year of losses after six straight profitable years, and 1H 2020 has already doubled 2019's losses (although a cause of the pandemic).

Total assets have dropped over $1.4 billion YoY, while liabilities are barely changed, down just $200 million over the same period. With that slump in assets, related to a decrease in goodwill, shareholders' equity has slipped into the negatives, to a $137 million deficit. Rapid declines in book value alongside similar YoY revenue growth rates are seen from mid-2019 onwards.

And while Party City has a typically high gross margin due to its vertically integrated model, from manufacturing to sales, it saw a sharp shrinkage in gross margin for Q2. Gross profit margin dropped 3094 bp (yes, 3094), while the gross margin adjusted for non-core items still dropped 1860 bp. Gross profit shrunk to just $17 million from $210 million in Q2 '19.

With these poor metrics, Party City is stressing its leverage ratio - while it has raised cash, that came from some long-term debt issued in Q1 - and lack of profitability could further stress that leverage ratio, which is far above management's incentivized 2019 targets of 4.4x. Cash flow also dropped significantly alongside negative EBITDA (the first in over 10 quarters), leading to management expecting a need of $75 million to $100 million to navigate until year-end.

And that amount of cash has been secured with the pro forma debt restructuring initiatives that Party City just closed. Party City settled 93.5% of the 2023 unsecured notes and 78.6% of the 2026 notes, in exchange for new first lien secured notes due in 2025 and 2026 and $100 million in cash. Party City effectively reduced its debt by $463 million while adding $100 million to its liquidity and diluting equity by 15.9 million shares.

Source: Investor Presentation

But that doesn't just solve Party City's problems. The outstanding unsecured notes (2023/2026) are still rated Ca/CC, which is just one rung above default. The new 2025 secured lien sits just above the other two with a CCC/Caa2 rating, meaning it still exhibits very high risks of potential default. Bond prices reflect these almost-default ratings, with the unsecured bonds trading at $21.5 and $30.

However, continual poor performance at this rate in the upcoming quarters, in the form of operating losses and negative pretax earnings on an EBITDA basis, could pressure Party City's consolidated debt ratios and put them close to possibly violating debt covenants.

Party City needs a hefty sales rebound up to record sales to get things going on a positive trajectory again, if even possible - sales were quite stagnant with low growth numbers from 2014 to 2019. If quarterly sales for Q3 and Q4 come in flat YoY, Party City will log ~$1.7 billion in revenues, down $650 million YoY. If quarterly results come in 20% weaker YoY, Party City could see fiscal year revenues between $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion, representing a near billion dollar (~40%) decrease.

From 2014 to 2019, Party City's revenue CAGR sat below 1%, as sales grew only $77 million at the end of the period, as 2019 failed to grow past 2018's sales. Yet the current situation has Party City with a -5.8% CAGR for the past three-year period. This is quite typical of a 'zombie company,' or of companies near distress.

Low revenue growth on a cumulative basis (less than 3% over three years), low expected revenue growth, interest costs not covered by pretax income, and reliance on funding in capital markets (debt/equity) are some ways to identify what unprofitable, cash-stricken firms might be on the border of zombification, or have already passed that threshold. Party City fits the bill, and without a quick rebound to $2.4 billion or more in sales, could very well struggle to keep itself afloat in the coming years.

Especially so since other long-term trends seem to point to delays in recovery, for example within balloon subsidiary Anagram. Management forecasts for Anagram point to weakness until 2024. Forecasts for Anagram's revenue are down 16.3% YoY to $128 million; yet sales aren't just expected to bounce back rapidly. Anagram's $190 million revenue in 2019 is not forecast to be eclipsed until 2024, where management expects $194 million in revenues. So segment performance within Party City's holdings will also take some time to re-establish strength if that time frame exists.

And there's still some competition in the party supply space, with e-commerce players like Amazon (AMZN) offering similar party supplies and decor. Dollar stores like Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) sell balloons and supplies too, at hard to beat prices - literally a dollar. While Party City does have that vertically-integrated model, it can't fend off competition in this space, which is likely a contributing factor to stagnant sales growth prior to the pandemic. It's also a daunting obstacle to recouping these losses to revenues, even as pockets of strength are emitting from omni-channel sales in stores - finding $600+ million in revenue growth to record numbers will be difficult.

Party City's stagnant sales growth over the past five years has hit a wall due to the pandemic-related shifts in retail dynamics. Sales are now expected to fall off a cliff for this fiscal year, with TTM sales already down $400 million as Party City winds up the fiscal year with its two seasonally 'strongest' quarters. Pockets of strength in comp sales in June for stores that remained opened point to sales recovery in time for the holidays, but that won't be enough to offset over a half-billion dollar decline in revenues, if Q3 and Q4 are in-line with past results.

If those two quarters show declines, revenue decline for the fiscal year could be near one billion. Party City was able to restructure its unsecured obligations into longer-term secured notes, but still will likely need to tap into more dilution or debt in the future. Cash balance on hand has risen, due to debt issuance and the restructuring, but that will likely evaporate quickly if losses continue, as interest expenses still remain around $80 million. Shareholder deficit (which occurred rapidly) is a warning sign, alongside the existing unsecured notes trading at an average of a quarter on the dollar. Party City looks to be fading fast, and might not have much of a lifeline left.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.