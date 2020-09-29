The BDC sector has seen a fair amount of challenges so far this year. When investing in this space, quality and valuation are of high importance. In this article, I’m focused on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), which is a relatively new player in the BDC space. I evaluate whether the stock presents an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let’s get started.

A Look Into Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC is an externally-managed specialty finance company that is focused on lending to middle-market companies in the U.S. It invests in loans in the form of first-lien, second-lien, and mezzanine, as well as equity (to a lesser extent) in its portfolio companies. What I see as one of the key advantages for GSBD is its affiliation with big brother Goldman Sachs (GS), which gives it access to deal pipeline and value-added services that it would not otherwise have.

Like for most BDCs, COVID-19 has been challenging for GSBD’s portfolio companies. While the NAV/share for the latest quarter is up by 2.8% sequentially since Q1, it is still down by 9.6% since the end of 2019. One of the bright spots for GSBD is its software portfolio, which averaged an 18% YoY growth in revenue during the early part of the year. Management expects that this side of the portfolio will continue to see high-single to low-double digit YoY revenue growth into the middle part of the year (there is a one quarter lag period in reporting on its portfolio companies).

Looking at the portfolio composition, I like the fact that most of GSBD’s investments are in the form of first-lien debt (76%), with most of the remainder being second-lien (14%). This provides the company with assurances in the event of a portfolio company default. In addition, I’m encouraged to see that the company’s top investment sectors are relatively immune to the effects of COVID-19, with the top industries being mostly healthcare and IT-related.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Currently, just 3 companies out of its 107 underlying portfolio companies have had their loans modified to defer principal and interest payments. This represents 2% of its portfolio at both cost and fair value, and is something worth monitoring. Meanwhile, the company is seeing a steady improvement in deal volume. Also, in what I see as a silver lining, management now has a better gauge during its underwriting process to see how recession-resistant its potential investments are. This was noted by management during the last conference call:

“While our focus this quarter was primarily on our existing portfolio, we were active across our platform in reviewing new investment opportunities. Deal volumes were quite low in the early part of the quarter, but we saw a steady increase as the quarter progressed. Terms of new deals are meaningfully better than the pre-COVID period and generally include wider spreads, tighter covenants and better call protection. I'd also add that the underwriting process is significantly enhanced because now we can review a company's financial performance over the last few months to actually see how it performs during a recessionary period.”

When evaluating BDCs, I like to see how well of a job management has done in preserving NAV/share. As seen below, I put together the following graph showing the company’s historical NAV/share by quarter. What gives me pause for concern is that the NAV/share steadily declined in the 2018-2019 time frame, before the effects of COVID-19. While distributions made up for some of the losses, I would prefer to see BDCs maintain both the NAV/share and its distributions to shareholders.

(Source: Created by author based on company presentations)

As such, I don’t see the shares as an attractive buy right now. At the current share price of $16.04, the shares are trading at a 6% premium over its NAV. For a BDC that has a track record of a declining NAV/share, I wouldn’t buy the shares at a price above NAV. Until then, GSBD remains a “show me” stock on whether it can improve on this key metric.

In addition, I don’t see the dividend as being safe, with a Q2 dividend to NII (net investment income) payout ratio of 100%, and a 97% payout ratio on a trailing 12-months’ basis. Analyst ratings are also not too encouraging, with an average Neutral rating, and a price target of $15.94.

Investor Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC has had its share of challenges during the current recession. However, recent results point to some upside, as NAV/share has recovered somewhat. I’m also encouraged to see that deal flow appears to be returning to normal, thereby giving the company an opportunity to see how potential investments perform in a recession.

What’s concerning for me is the steady drop in NAV/share that the company saw last year, before the effects of the pandemic. In addition, the dividend does not appear to be safe, with a very tight coverage ratio. As such, GSBD remains a “show me” stock until it is able to demonstrate sustained stability and or improvement on its NAV/share metric.

