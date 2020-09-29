Positive results in October should at least double the AEC share price. Subsequent two wells to be drilled in early 2021 have each a potential to further double the current share price.

Drilling results should be announced by the end of October. Total SA estimates the chance of success above 80%.

Its main asset operated by Total is included in the top 20 oil prospects for 2020 by Wood Mackenzie.

According to Lundin Group oil CEOs, Africa Energy (AEC) has the highest return potential from the Lundin group of oil companies.

Africa Energy (OTCPK:HPMCF) drills with Total (NYSE:TOT) in South Africa, in one of the most promising discoveries in the world. Total and Africa Energy estimate at least 80% chance of success. Results should be announced at the end of October. Positive results should double Africa Energy's share price. Register for Africa Energy investor day on 9/30 here.

Introduction

Lundin Group is one of the most capable groups in exploration and mining. Very smart guys. I follow what they do. I try to make money with them. In February this year, there was a SpareBank conference. There were five Lundin Group oil companies' CEOs. At the end of the presentation, they asked all of them to pick just one from the whole the group. Africa Energy was the winner with highest profit potential.

Lundin Group consists of 14 publicly traded companies with aggregate market capitalization in excess of USD 20 billion. Africa Energy is one of the smallest Lundin ventures, but one with the highest upside.

Source: Africa Energy

Introduction to Africa Energy

Africa Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration company that was spun off in 2015 from Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF), another Lundin Group company. The company is backed by Lundin Group. Lundin family owns 11% and Africa Oil owns 32%, and the management owns 7%. In summary, Lundin Group controls approximately 50% of Africa Energy capital. Lundins are participating on all capital increases so that their stake is not diluted.

The company has market capitalization of USD 300 million and has no debt. The company is listed in Oslo and Toronto.

Africa Energy management believes that there are three competitive advantages Africa Energy has: (i) Lundin backing, (ii) Strong management team and (iii) Great assets.

In my experience, solid team is the core in exploration. I met the management several times and each time I have been very impressed:

Garrett Soden has been with Lundin Group for 13 years in different ventures.

Jan Mayer, head of exploration team, 33 years of experience in the industry, mainly from Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) (OTCPK:TUWOY). His team knows how to find oil - the team has overseen five oil discoveries in Africa:

Source: Africa Energy

Africa Energy has three assets:

Block 11B/12B in South Africa Block 2B in South Africa PEL 37 offshore Namibia

Source: Africa Energy

Africa Energy is not looking at any new opportunities; its goal is to derisk the current fields, realize the potential and sell the assets and distribute the proceeds.

Block 11B/12B

Africa Energy's major asset is plot 11B/12B just off South Africa. The asset is operated by Total and Africa Energy has 10% effective interest. Wood Mackenzie annually publishes list of top 20 oil prospects. Luiperd plot on 11B/12B is included on the list for 2020.

Source: Africa Energy

Africa Energy is very optimistic about the prospect as they believe that it has a multi-billion barrel potential. The optimism is based on the nearby discovery at Brulpadda from 2019 and supported by 2D and 3D seismic. According to the CEO, this plot is a “text book case study what you want to see on seismic and it's is very rare that for resource estimate to increase as we go from 2D seismic to 3D seismic. And that is what we see here”

Africa Energy recently doubled its effective stake in the block from 5% to 10% effective interest of the almost 19,000 km2 block. Total and Africa Energy discovered oil in nearby prospect called Brulpadda, that is a resource of approximately 70 km2.

The current drilling at Luiperd prospect is about 110km2. After Luiperd, Africa Energy will drill the neighboring plot called Blaasop. If the time allows, Total and Africa Energy plan to drill one more well on 11B/12B. The close proximity of Luiperd is shown below.

Source: Africa Energy

The results of the Luiperd drilling should be announced at the end of October.

The resource size is estimated at 750 million barrels with chance of success above 80%. (see below quote from the Pareto research). If the results are positive, the share price should double from current level (see below the valuation section).

Source: Pareto research 8/21/2020

The Block 11B/12B opportunity is supported by favorable tax environment and infrastructure proximity

South Africa is very supportive of the oil and gas industries. It currently uses coal for 80% of its electricity generation and is interested to replace it with more ESG friendly gas. South Africa has one of the lowest royalties rates and very good infrastructure. There is an existing pipeline only 70 km from the plot that leads to gas to liquid facility which is currently operating only at 1/3 capacity. The infrastructure is ideally located for Africa Energy. There is a power plant connected to the pipeline that currently burns diesel and would be interested in converting to natural gas from 11B/12B.

Africa Energy aims to drill three wells on the 11B/12B in the next few months. Each well has a potential to double Africa Energy's NAV. The Luiperd announcement should be coming in October, and Blaasop in 1Q21. If the 80% chance of success is proven right, it could be a very profitable few months.

Block 2B

It has oil discovery from 1988. Africa Energy has 27.5% interest in the block which is operated by Azinam. Earlier this year, Africa Energy farmed-out part of its stake to its partners for cash plus their commitment to finance the drilling of the appraisal well to revaluate the size of the resource. The drilling should commence early next year. It is a large prospect of over 300 million barrels. According to the Garrett Soden, the well has about 60% chance of success due to the existing discovery.

Source: Africa Energy

Namibia Block PEL 37

Africa Energy has 14.6% effective interest with the majority owned by Tullow Oil. The block was drilled in 2018 that proved the play and source. There is a lot of drilling on the nearby blocks in the next 12 months; Tullow and Africa Energy are waiting for the results which should further derisk the discovery. Africa Energy will be taking no action until the nearby plot results are announced.

Support from the analysts indicates confidence in Africa Energy

The company is covered by six analysts, which is unusual for a company of this size. The high research coverage indicates high conviction in the story.

Source: Africa Energy

The most comprehensive research I saw from the below was from Pareto and Fearnley that value Africa Energy at current state at 4.2 and 4.0, respectively.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

Oil executives use simple valuation formula for valuing oil deposits. At oil price of around USD 50 per barrel, deposit is valued at USD 5 per barrel of the deposit. So, for example, if Luiperd discovery drilling would confirm deposit of 750 million barrels as Pareto states above, then the value of the deposit would be USD 3.75 billion. Africa Energy's effective interest is 10%, therefore its value should increase by USD 375 million. If subsequent well Blaasop would be equally successful, then the value of Africa Energy should again increase by similar amount. If the expectation of multi-billion deposit at 11B/12B is realized, the value should increase several times from current levels.

I asked Garrett what will be the next steps if the drilling is successful. I was told that Africa Energy will try to sell its stake and distribute the proceeds to its investors. In substance, everything could happen in 2021.

Near-term catalysts

Currently, it is about one month from the announcement of the results of the Luiperd drilling. The subsequent Blaasop is due in Q1 2021. The catalysts are imminent.

Source: Africa Energy

Conclusion

It is unusual for a company of Africa Energy's size to be included in such a major resource. I spoke to the management several times. They are one of the most impressive guys I have met in the industry. The catalysts are imminent. If the 80% chance of success rate would prove right, the share price has a potential to multiply. Do register for the event on 9/30/2020. One hour well spent that could significantly affect your future net worth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPMCF, AOIFF, TOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.