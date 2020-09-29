Allegion's positive qualities are well-understood, and it looks as though the shares need some combination of stronger underlying construction activity, electromechanical retrofits, and/or rerating to go much higher.

Allegion has done a good job of simultaneously reinvesting in the business and optimizing margins, driving a strong record of financial performance since splitting from Ingersoll Rand.

Retrofits, electromechanical locks and door controls in particular, offer a multiyear offset and incremental revenue opportunity, as electromechanical locks are underpenetrated overall, and particularly in schools and healthcare facilities.

Allegion has meaningful exposure to commercial and institutional non-residential markets, and new construction may be weak for a couple of years due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Looking at Allegion (ALLE), the one issue that jumps out to me is a potential lack of drivers for better-than-expected performance. Certainly, Allegion has done well in recent years, with a good track record on adjusted operating margin performance, ROICs, and outperformance versus Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZY) in electromechancial locks. I believe that is all well-understood by the Street, though, and reflected in the share price, which leads me to believe that Allegion will really need stronger-than-expected underlying markets in North America and/or a relatively near-term shift towards greater share in areas like Europe and China.

Between both discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I don’t see Allegion as much of a bargain now, and I see more risk from weaker end-market trends than I see upside from ongoing company-specific drivers. The quality of the business definitely makes it a name to reconsider at a lower price, but that’s not the case today.

Can Retrofit Offset Weakening New-Build Investments?

Although the companies making up the sub-sector of industrials leveraged to construction have generally been reporting strong near-term underlying market trends (I’m referring to HVAC companies like Carrier, building control companies like Johnson Controls (JCI), and so on), I’m still pretty bearish on the near-term outlook. Between significant economic uncertainty today, nervous banks, and a significant building boom in recent years, I believe non-residential spending is likely to shrink in 2021 and quite likely in 2022 as well.

This shrinkage won’t be uniform – I’m still quite bullish on the outlook for categories like data centers, logistics/warehouses, and industrial, but those aren’t really significant market opportunities for Allegion. Where I see weaker underlying trends is in areas like retail and lodging, where Allegion does have meaningful exposure (about 10% or so in total), as well as healthcare and institutional, with the latter seeing meaningful disruption from COVID-19, as municipal budgets will be under some strain for a couple of years.

The one area where I do think Allegion could outperform my expectations is with ongoing growth in electromechanical lock retrofits. Allegion has actually been outperforming Assa in electromechanical locks in recent years, though Assa did do better in the last quarter (down 17% versus a low-20%’s decline for Allegion).

Electromechanical locks are already about half of the lock business (which is a little more than 40% of overall revenue), and the arguments for adoption, particularly on the commercial/institutional side remain very much in place. To my way of thinking, they’re a no-brainer in educational settings, and educational buildings are underpenetrated relative to the 14% or so overall adoption in the non-resi market. I think the same of healthcare facilities, particularly in settings like elder/memory care, and overall penetration here is likewise below the low sector-wide average.

On a positive note, I don’t think increased adoption of electromechanical locks is going to replicate the LED retrofit experience, where companies like Acuity Brands (AYI) really didn’t make much money as competitors entered the market and prices plunged. There are far fewer competitors in electromechanical locks, there isn’t the same plunging component cost backdrop to drive lower prices, and rivals like Assa and DormaKaba tend to behave pretty responsibly.

I’m a little more cautious on the residential retrofit opportunity, as consumer habits are often much slower to change. Still, residential new-builds are still trending well, and electromechanical locks are becoming much more frequent with new-builds – well above the 7% or so current market share.

How Much Leverage Is Left In The Model?

Since being set free from Ingersoll Rand (IR) many years ago, Allegion has put together a good history of financial performance. For over a decade, management has managed to generate fairly steady progress in adjusted operating margins, with margins improving from around 18.5% to around 21%, while ROICs have likewise been quite impressive.

Allegion hasn’t been hugely acquisitive, though they have done multiple deals to build up the electromechanical locks business, but management has put resources to work in areas like product development and SG&A, with SG&A spending up more than 40% from 2013 to 2019 on a roughly 40% increase in revenue and R&D spending recently reaching around 2% of revenue.

Increased sales of electromechanical locks could offer some incremental margin leverage, but Allegion is already pretty efficient, including the use of automation in its factories. That leads me to have some concerns about the amount of incremental upside left in the business. Foreign sales could be one potential opportunity; Allegion’s leverage to markets in Europe and Asia (including China) is relatively limited, though an increased effort here would likely require more upfront spending and it’s unclear that the long-term margins, particularly in China, would make it worthwhile.

The Outlook

Even though I don’t necessarily see a lot of low-hanging fruit where self-improvement is concerned, I think Allegion is a good example of how a company can do well once it's separated from a larger conglomerate and allowed to reinvest more of its cash flow in its own development and improvement. Likewise, I do see electromechanical retrofits offering a decent runaway of growth to help offset the cyclical swings of commercial and institutional new-builds.

I’m expecting long-term revenue growth of around 4%, or about 150bp above the underlying rate of non-resi growth I expect in North America and Europe (about 95% of its revenue base today). I do see some further opportunities for mix/margin improvement (more electromechanical, more control sales, etc.), and I expect FCF margins to improve about 400bp on average over the next decade relative to the trailing experience.

The Bottom Line

Allegion is a well-run company and priced accordingly – neither my free cash flow assumptions nor a margin/return-based EV/EBITDA approach support a substantially higher fair value for these shares today. It’s a name worth a spot on a watch list, though, as the drop into the low $80s earlier this year showed it’s not immune to market freak-outs, and at the right price this would be a solid buy-and-hold candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.