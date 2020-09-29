At 30x EV/revenues, the valuation is full and I am neutral on this name.

Investment Thesis

Veeva Systems (VEEV) is a leading vertical SaaS play focused on providing a core CRM product alongside other life science-focused software tools to a largely pharmaceutical and biotechnology company customer base. The stock has performed well, particularly vs. the S&P, as illustrated below:

Data by YCharts

The life science market has slowly been in the process of digitization, which has only accelerated since COVID-19. This has been the key driver of the recent stock appreciation. Another key thing to note is that the company largely maintained its forward guidance even through the pandemic. I believe this demonstrates the stability of Veeva's end-market, as well as the importance of the Veeva platform.

From a pure revenue perspective, overall historical performance has been strong, with the company consistently driving ~25-35%+ YoY revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

Alongside this is high profitability, with EBITDA margins in the 25-30% range. This is one of the key benefits of a vertical SaaS offering. By narrowly tailoring a company's focus to a particular vertical, the company can be much more efficient in its spend. This, in turn, drives high profitability like we see with Veeva.

Data by YCharts

Historically, the company has sold a CRM-based solution focused on life sciences. This product has done fantastically well, and the company counts many of the top pharmaceutical companies as clients, such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA).

However, the CRM product has largely saturated the market and growth is now slowing. It still makes up a major component of revenues (~50%), but future growth will be coming from the company's Vault product line. As a short background, the Vault product line is a potpourri of life science software tools with use cases ranging from clinical development to regulatory approval. The Vault product line, as seen below, is slowly becoming a bigger part of the mix and is driving much of the company's growth (~40% YoY vs. ~19% YoY for CRM). It is also driving my bullishness on the longer-term prospects for the company.

(Source: Veeva Q2 Earnings)

COVID-19 has been a strong tailwind for the company, as it has required many biopharma companies to digitize their go-to-market sooner than they thought they would. Veeva is a clear beneficiary of this trend, with a strong core CRM offering with a potential for upsell across a wide product portfolio. As an example, Engage is a Zoom-like offering that allows biopharma reps to interact digitally with potential prescribers.

From a competitive point of view, Veeva's CRM solution most commonly competes with IQVIA (IQV). However, it is more of a legacy platform and has a much smaller customer base compared to Veeva. It is a similar situation with Veeva's Vault platform, where the competition is usually both small and on a legacy platform. This gives the company a large green field opportunity to take share.

Risks

The core reason for the slowdown in the CRM business is because the company has now won the vast majority of the TAM. This is the negative side of being so focused on a certain vertical. The risk moving forward is that CRM growth can just stall out. Similarly, the overall TAM for even the fast-growing Vault product line is limited, which makes market penetration that much more important.

Also, at an EV/revenue of ~31x, the company is priced to perfection. Investors here bear the risk that any negative results will have a disproportionately negative impact on the stock price.

Finally, in the core CRM business, there has been ongoing litigation between IQVIA and Veeva around IP. This has led to interoperability issues and also poses a risk to the soundness of Veeva's IP portfolio.

Valuation

Historically, the company has traded in the 18x-20x EV/revenue range just before COVID-19. However, post-COVID-19, it is now trading in the 30x EV/revenue range due to perceived COVID-19-related tailwinds. There definitely are tailwinds, but it is tough to tell how long they will last. And given that the stock is trading so much higher than the historical multiple ranges, I would wait until the EV/revenue multiple comes back more in line with the historical 20x range before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Overall, this is a great company with strong revenue growth, high profitability margins, and product leadership in an end-market that is undergoing a digitization transformation. However, the valuation is full at this time, and I believe that a Neutral rating is warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.