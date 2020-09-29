Fed Minion 'Accidentally' Signals Tighter Monetary Policy As S&P 500 Investors Shift Focus Toward 2021
We anticipate investors may switch their focus back and forth between 2020-Q4 and 2021-Q1 several times before the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans 'accidentally' set a new expectation the Fed's future monetary policy would be less expansionary than it previously communicated it would be in announcing its new average inflation target policy.
There was quite a lot of noise coming from the Fed's minions in the trading week ending on September 25, 2020, mostly calling for the U.S. government to step up its fiscal stimulus efforts.
The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) has come to revolve as much around the miscellaneous pronouncements of various minions of the Federal Reserve as it does about their expectations for the fundamental future business prospects of the 500 largest publicly-traded U.S. companies.
The latest sign of how deeply dependent investors have become on those pronouncements came on Tuesday, February 22, 2020. Speaking to a virtual forum of Official Monetary and Financial Institutions, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans 'accidentally' set a new expectation the Fed's future monetary policy would be less expansionary than it previously communicated it would be in announcing its new average inflation target policy.
For the dividend futures-based model we use to project the future potential levels of the S&P 500, that kind of change alters the model's amplification factor, which we think shifted from +1.0 to +1.5 as a direct consequence of Evans' statement. We've visually indicated that shift in the latest update of the alternative futures chart indicating the model's future projections.
That change also occurs as investors would seem to have shifted their forward-looking focus from 2020-Q4 toward the more distant quarter of 2021-Q1, which began last week. We think that shift can be best understood as the market starting to pay much closer attention to the 2020 election, whose outcome will have considerable impact on the future for the U.S. government's fiscal policies. We anticipate investors may switch their focus back and forth between 2020-Q4 and 2021-Q1 several times before the end of the 2020 calendar year.
We've described Evans' rate hike statement as 'accidental' since he attempted to walk it back on the next day, though the level of the S&P 500 indicates his effort, combined with the statements of other Fed officials, was unsuccessful.
Speaking of which, there was quite a lot of noise coming from the Fed's minions in the trading week ending on September 25, 2020, mostly calling for the U.S. government to step up its fiscal stimulus efforts. There was other stuff too, but that's what stood out to us in reviewing what we consider to be market-moving headlines from the week's newstream.
Monday, September 21, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- Bigger stimulus still developing in China:
- Fed minions see rates at near-zero for years:
- Wall St ends lower on lockdown fears, likely delay of stimulus
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble continuing in China, growing in Brazil and Argentina, as 'clouds gather' in Eurozone:
- Bigger stimulus expected in Eurozone:
- Fed minions want U.S. government to spend more to 'stimulate' U.S. economy:
- Wall Street closes higher on Amazon boost, despite economic worries
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, global trade hub Singapore:
- Nearly 36,000 Japan firms shut down business due to COVID-19 - think tank
- German manufacturers benefit from foreign demand, but services lose steam: PMI
- UK's post-lockdown recovery loses steam as household demand weakens
- Singapore's deflation extends to seventh month in core gauge
- Fed policymakers vow to keep interest rates near zero, call for more fiscal help
- Fed not planning 'major' changes to Main Street program, Powell says
- Cleveland Fed's Mester does not comment on U.S. economic, policy outlook
- Fed's Rosengren says increased COVID infections, lack of fiscal support could slow recovery
- Fed's Evans says he doesn't fear 2.5% inflation, or even above
- Fed's Daly says inflation will be guide on U.S. full employment
- Fed's Quarles sees long recovery, says he'll be 'more patient' on inflation
- Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy
Thursday, September 24, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble evident in China, Canada:
- Bigger stimulus rolling out in Canada, signs of traction in China:
- ECB minion demonstrates firm grasp of obvious, Fed minions step on soapboxes:
- ECB's Lane says containing virus is priority
- Fed's Williams says structural inequality stifles economic growth
- Fed's Bullard: Not reasonable to make second virus wave a baseline outlook for U.S. economy
- Fed's Evans says U.S. taking unnecessary risks with lack of more fiscal aid
- Fed's Barkin sees low risk of inflation escalating in near future
- Fed's Powell says Main Street may use up to $30 billion by year end
- Wall Street closes up on tech rally despite mixed signs on economic rebound
Friday, September 25, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger stimulus in the Eurozone comes with a price:
- Wall Street ends higher as tech rally squashes virus fears, but S&P down for week
Barry Ritholtz presents the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news over at The Big Picture.
Finally, for those looking for a primer of how the outcome of an election can alter the future expectations of investors, be sure to review the history of 2012's Great Dividend Raid, which we had the pleasure of documenting in real time as it happened!
