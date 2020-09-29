Are We There Yet? The Trough Of This Bear Market May Be Just Days Away

We believe that the 10yr yield has not bottomed out yet, (which makes a bottom in equities last Friday unlikely) but may do so sometime during month-end and early October. That should coincide with a trough in the equity markets, followed by a strong market bull phase.

If the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury are the primary sources of monetary largess and succor to the financial system and the risk asset markets, it's imperative that investors should be tracking what these institutions are doing.

The trough of this market sell-off, which has become an official bear market, may be just a few days away.

The first sequel on August 16 (It's Mid-August: Markets Are Topping Out: It Could Be Worse Than A Bad Seasonal Bear Phase), laid the foundation of the current bear market.

This piece is a second sequel to our July 20 Seeking Alpha article (It's Still July, So Equities Are Still Rallying; August-September Will Be Calamitous, However).

This piece is a second sequel to our July 20 Seeking Alpha article (It's Still July, So Equities Are Still Rallying; August-September Will Be Calamitous, However). The July 20 piece discussed the possibility of a market sell-off in August-September which should be primed by systemic liquidity seasonality outflows and negative seasonality in the historical performance of equity markets.

The first sequel was our article on August 16 (It's Mid-August - Markets Are Topping Out: It Could Be Worse Than A Bad Seasonal Bear Phase). The August 16 article provided cautionary narrative that multiple market negatives have accumulated, and that a negative reaction was due, which will undercut risk asset prices. We said then:

Moreover, this year, at this juncture, something is different. There are conditions this time around which could make a bad seasonality feature a lot, lot worse. The Fed has started to tighten up Quantitative Easing (implementing Quantitative Tightening, in a sense). Fiscal outlays will be lower, and money supply also declines soon (illustrated in a previous chart) -- in aggregate, a triple whammy for risk assets starting this coming late August-early September time window.

We illustrated the collective risks facing risk assets, especially equities, at that time. We also said:

The late July-early September is a seasonally dangerous period for risk assets because all the major sources of systemic financial liquidity (fiscal and monetary) are receding at that time frame, as shown by the chart below.

What is insidious is that the full impact of these changes in liquidity (monetary) flows take a month or longer, before the financial system has been sufficiently undercut - so the market loses sight of the factors that are bringing the market to its knees. It's worth underlining this fact.

That lagged effect allows investors to prepare for what may follow. We chronicled our efforts to anticipate the incoming market break in these blog reports on September 1, and on September 2, the day market broke. We followed up with some trade recommendations and allocations on September 3, and finally we summarized what to expect next, in the September 4 report.

To make it easier for readers to follow, we actually provided the actual trades taken in the sequence PAM executed those trades. This spreadsheet has been available in the August 16 article since the publication of that first sequel.

So where are we in this bear market cycle?

As market events have actually unfolded - we did get (and are still getting) a whopper. The Nasdaq went into an official bear market falling more than 10 percent (the index declined as much as 12.8 pct on September 23), and the rest of the indices have fallen close to the 10 pct definition of a bear market (see chart below).

The good news is that what hath brought market value destruction, will also soon bring forth market value resurrection. To answer our rhetorical question of "Are We There Yet?" we say that we are almost there - the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel is almost nigh. The trough of this bear market may be just days away, although some more pain may be forthcoming in the interim.

The cycle of market destruction and market resurrection

In drawing up the forecasts for a late August-early September sell-off, we specifically focused on the historical seasonality of the 5yr averages of the Fed's SOMA transactions (balance sheet) and of the Fed's bank reserves. These variables were juxtaposed with the 5yr average of the S&P 500 Index and some representative yearly performance.

The aggregate data provided some clues as to what could be expected in terms of lower risk asset prices in the short run, as the seasonal drought in systemic liquidity during the late August-late September period unsurprisingly coincided with the historical seasonal pattern of lower equity prices during the same period (with the former having prime-moved the latter).

This is how we illustrated that thesis in the August 16 article, based on the ebb and flow of systemic liquidity from the Fed and US Treasury (see the two charts below).

Original chart in the August 16 article.

This is how the chart above looks today.

The two charts above illustrated the risks for risks assets at this time as liquidity flows from Fed Bank Reserves and Fed SOMA Transactions (green and blue line, respectively) historically recede during the Trading Day (TD) 193 to Trading Day 205 period, with the trough of the liquidity drought optimally bottoming on TD 196. Monday, September 28, is TD 194. If historical precedence prevails, the equity markets should also bottom correspondingly, or not too long thereafter.

These are trading days derived from Datastream convention, and these translate into the actual calendar period which encompasses September 25 to October 13, with the liquidity and market trough to bottom, at most optimal, during September 30 (NY close basis). This is a broad target period, and in fact at the earliest suggests that the market may have already seen a trough on Friday, September 25.

However, for reasons that mostly have to do with the behavior of the 10yr yield, we do not believe that we have already seen the low on Friday, September 25. We can of course be very wrong on this assumption, but if indeed we were, we will know it before NY opens on Tuesday, September 29, TD 195.

We use other tools to help us finesse the lookout for a market cycle trough. One such tool is the historical seasonality of the market indices. The indices do not bottom at exactly the same day every year during the seasonality of the September liquidity drought (see three charts below). However, there are enough occurrences of market bottoms during the next few calendar days, which lends credence to the outlook of an impending market trough during the period covered by month-end to the first week of October.

Seasonality of 2020 SPX vs. its 5-Yr average seasonality

Seasonality of 2020 NDX Index vs. its 5-Yr average seasonality

Seasonality of 2020 RUSSELL 2000 vs. its 5-Yr average seasonality

As we will also explain later, the current presidential election cycle and the behavior dynamics of the US Treasury as we approach presidential elections, makes a market recovery comes sooner than later, that is early in October, rather than, say, fourth week of October.

The Fed's role in the debacle, and in the subsequent recovery

In the August 16 article, we also highlighted the fact that the Fed's assets and liabilities were undergoing systematic reduction. We said:

This year, at this juncture, something is different. There are conditions this time around which could make a bad seasonality feature a lot, lot worse. The Fed has started to tighten up Quantitative Easing (implementing Quantitative Tightening, in a sense). Fiscal outlays will be lower, and money supply also declines soon (illustrated in a previous chart) -- in aggregate, a triple whammy for risk assets starting this coming late August-early September time window.

We ended that theme, by postulating the following:

While risk assets have meantime hewed to historical seasonal patterns, it is silly to believe that there will be no impact from such large disruption in liquidity flows, as the Fed started Quantitative Tightening mode. As in all things systemic liquidity, it is all a matter of time lag.

We illustrated that theme with this original chart in the August 16 article:

At that time, the Fed's assets were falling as the central bank implemented some mode of Quantitative Tightening (chart above). When the markets started to misfire, the Fed quickly paused and reversed course, and asset levels started to climb back higher (see chart below). But the harm has been done. It cannot be undone, but the Fed can do (and will do) a mea culpa and reverse the balance sheets retrogress.

This is how the chart above looks today.

If we look at the lagged impact of liquidity flows from the Fed on the S&P 500 (by setting back the SPX price data by one month), recently rising Fed assets should soon generate a strong recovery in the equity markets as a consequence (see chart below). That lagged market reaction is what blinds many investors to the effect of Fed and Treasury supplied liquidity on the markets.

If the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury are the primary sources of monetary largess and succor to the financial system and the risk asset markets, it's imperative that investors should be tracking very closely what these institutions are doing.

What the Fed taketh away, it giveth back.

In our previous article, we said that the modality of the Fed's support for the market represents the primary unknown and challenge after the September seasonality drought is over. In the September FOMC meeting, the Fed indicated that market support will not be withdrawn right away, and QE will be maintained in a regular cadence. And presumably, the aggregate assets will climb to a new high going into next year. This background conditions are by themselves, supportive of the markets into 2021.

Moreover, there is a new wildcard - the US Treasury. As of Thursday, September 24, the Treasury still has a stash of $1.65 trillion in its cash account at the Fed (the Treasury Cash Balance, TCB). And if historical pattern for election years is followed (see the TCB during the 2016 presidential election year, blue line), this amount could rise further (see chart below).

Mr. Mnuchin to the rescue

The point is that if Treasury Sec. Mr. Steven Mnuchin plays politics (and he will) that TCB stash can do a lot of wonders for the risk asset markets, ahead of the presidential election on November 3. The Treasury could, for instance, pay a lot of CMBs expiring during the first two weeks of October (circa $250 billion, $175 billion alone during the first week); or pay $600 billion worth of T-Bill expiring during the last two weeks of October.

Bottom line: There is sufficient Treasury wherewithal to stuff the pockets of Primary Dealers and Investment Banks which can be used to push up the risk asset markets prior to the election.

If that is the intention, the odds are that the maneuver will start during the first week of October, right at the time when systemic liquidity transitions from drought to a gusher. Hence, we believe that the 10yr yield has not bottomed out yet, (which makes a bottom in equities last Friday unlikely) but may do so sometime during the period covered by the month-end and first week of October (see chart below). That should coincide with a trough in the equity markets, followed by a strong market bull phase.

There has been a wide divergence between equities and bond yields during the first three quarters of the year (especially during Q2). But we expect that divergence to close, even as equities and bond yields rally together - the bonds are going to do most of the heavy lifting by rising sharply (see chart above).

Summary

In the August 16 article we concluded, "In summary, a market correction is due very, very soon; we just need to determine how deep it would be." The sell-off has certainly been deep, deep enough to make it to the record as an official bear market. But relief is just a matter of days away.

In the conclusion of this article, we also say: "In summary, a market bull phase is due very, very soon; we just need to determine how high it would go." We will do that as soon as the next bull market gets going, which may be very soon. Our next Seeking Alpha article will discuss that in detail.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ESZ0, RTYZ0, YMZ0. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.