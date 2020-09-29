Dividend Changes: September 19-25, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, teen companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, including three of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. There were no announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions of stocks in Dividend Radar.

The following table provides a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Summary of Dividend Increases: September 19-25, 2020 Previous Post: Dividend Changes: September 12-18, 2020

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Accenture plc (ACN)

Founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland, ACN provides management and technology consulting services to clients in various industries and geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Growth Markets. ACN’s operating segments are Communications, Media & Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; and Resources.

On Sep. 24, ACN declared a quarterly dividend of 88¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 80¢.

Payable Nov. 13, to shareholders of record on Oct. 13; ex-div: Oct 12.

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

ARTNA provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection. It also offers wastewater services. ARTNA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

On Sep. 25, ARTNA declared a quarterly dividend of 25.71¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.00% from the prior dividend of 24.96¢.

Payable Nov. 20, to shareholders of record on Nov. 9; ex-div: Nov 6.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC)

BKSC operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle-market businesses in South Carolina. It operates through Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant banking house locations in South Carolina. BKSC was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

On Sep. 24, BKSC declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Oct. 30, to shareholders of record on Oct. 5; ex-div: Oct 2.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)

FLIC operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations in New York. FLIC was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

On Sep. 25, FLIC declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Oct. 22, to shareholders of record on Oct. 13; ex-div: Oct 12.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

HIFS provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the State of Massachusetts. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as ATM, telephone, and Internet banking services. HIFS was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

On Sep. 23, HIFS declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.65% from the prior dividend of 43¢.

Payable Oct. 14, to shareholders of record on Oct. 5; ex-div: Oct. 2.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

HON is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with worldwide operations. The company provides aerospace products, software, and services; control, sensing, and security technologies; materials, process technologies, and automation solutions; and productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance solutions. HON was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Township, New Jersey.

On Sep. 25, HON declared a quarterly dividend of 93¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.33% from the prior dividend of 90¢.

Payable Dec. 4, to shareholders of record on Nov. 13; ex-div: Nov 12.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)

HTA is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings. These properties are primarily located on-campus or are affiliated with the nation's leading healthcare systems. HTA was founded in 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

On Sep. 22, HTA declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.59% from the prior dividend of 31.5¢.

Payable Oct. 9, to shareholders of record on Oct. 2; ex-div: Oct. 1.

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)

Founded in 2006, ISTR operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank, providing a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as cash management and other financial services. ISTR is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Sep. 23, ISTR declared a quarterly dividend of 6.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 6¢.

Payable Oct. 31, to shareholders of record on Oct. 5; ex-div: Oct. 2.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)

JOUT designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company operates in the Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving segments. It sells its products through specialty dive stores and through Websites. JOUT was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

On Sep. 25, JOUT declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 23.53% from the prior dividend of 17¢.

Payable Oct. 23, to shareholders of record on Oct. 9; ex-div: Oct. 8.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

On Sep. 25, LMT declared a quarterly dividend of $2.60 per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of $2.40.

Payable Dec. 24, to shareholders of record on Dec. 1; ex-div: Nov. 30.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from FASTGraphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ACN, FLIC, and JOUT. In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart). Source: FASTGraphs

ACN's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ACN in September 2010 would have returned 20.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: FASTGraphs

FLIC's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in FLIC in January 2010 would have returned 4.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: FASTGraphs

JOUT's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in JOUT in October 2010 would have returned 22.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions of stocks in Dividend Radar last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 28-October 11, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (25.Sep) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 28 September (Ex-Div Date 09/28) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FMAO) 11 $19.65 3.46% 8.2% 0.17 10/20 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 16 $128.04 1.80% 9.7% 0.575 10/13 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $29.07 8.46% 3.7% 0.205 10/15 Tuesday, 29 September (Ex-Div Date 09/29) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 9 $13.99 4.43% 10.0% 0.1551 10/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 10 $156.58 2.71% 6.8% 1.06 10/15 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 10 $146.96 4.33% 5.2% 1.59 10/15 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 27 $39.82 3.42% 13.5% 0.34 10/15 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 40 $19.27 5.60% 7.0% 0.27 10/15 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 9 $27.86 6.82% 6.9% 0.475 10/30 CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 10 $116.76 4.18% 24.8% 1.22 10/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10 $88.22 3.76% 3.7% 0.83 10/16 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 6 $17.01 5.88% 16.4% 0.25 10/15 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10 $29.13 2.06% 20.1% 0.15 11/02 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 10 $24.03 4.66% 5.8% 0.28 10/15 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 8 $57.19 2.29% 13.5% 0.3275 10/23 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 9 $126.25 2.50% 5.7% 0.79 10/15 Edison International (EIX) 17 $50.84 5.02% 9.2% 0.6375 10/31 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 13 $54.41 0.37% 6.0% 0.05 10/31 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 26 $198.98 4.18% 8.0% 2.0775 10/15 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 5 $24.41 5.00% 0.0% 0.305 10/15 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 8 $39.19 2.55% 15.9% 0.25 10/19 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 5 $125.65 0.53% 44.5% 0.165 10/07 Humana Inc. (HUM) 9 $387.00 0.65% 15.8% 0.625 10/30 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 57 $192.34 2.37% 17.2% 1.14 10/14 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 9 $14.32 6.15% 15.7% 0.22 10/08 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 25 $88.75 2.21% 12.0% 0.49 10/15 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 6 $327.17 1.59% 40.5% 1.3 10/14 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 7 $55.61 2.27% 13.7% 0.315 10/14 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 50 $41.17 4.32% 2.5% 0.445 10/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 $60.17 3.46% 7.9% 0.52 11/02 National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 19 $58.59 7.53% 5.9% 1.1025 11/06 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 47 $44.76 3.60% 1.6% 0.4025 11/10 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7 $43.94 1.96% 10.8% 0.215 10/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9 $44.73 7.91% 4.9% 0.295 10/15 Sony Corporation (SNE) 5 $77.78 0.59% 0.0% 0.23 12/02 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $29.59 4.87% 1.5% 0.12 10/15 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 10 $28.87 3.46% 14.2% 0.25 10/16 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 6 $26.25 5.49% 17.9% 0.36 10/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 27 $198.96 1.16% 10.9% 0.575 10/30 TowneBank (TOWN) 9 $15.82 4.55% 9.9% 0.18 10/09 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10 $34.73 4.84% 11.2% 0.42 10/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 23 $63.69 6.56% 1.8% 1.044 10/15 The York Water Company (YORW) 23 $41.14 1.75% 3.8% 0.1802 10/15 Wednesday, 30 September (Ex-Div Date 09/30) ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 53 $36.74 2.01% -1.6% 0.185 11/02 Acme United Corporation (ACU) 15 $22.17 2.17% 5.9% 0.12 10/22 The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 24 $19.58 3.58% -0.4% 0.175 10/22 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 38 $289.99 1.85% 9.6% 1.34 11/09 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 25 $45.81 4.24% 6.4% 0.4859 10/15 CubeSmart (CUBE) 11 $31.25 4.22% 16.5% 0.33 10/15 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 $61.30 1.83% 5.9% 0.28 10/15 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10 $76.04 3.37% 8.5% 0.64 10/26 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 11 $264.06 1.17% 19.6% 0.77 10/15 Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) 7 $9.03 6.20% 5.3% 0.14 10/12 Realty Income Corporation (O) 26 $58.71 4.78% 4.3% 0.234 10/15 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 8 $69.56 2.13% 15.7% 0.37 10/15 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 17 $92.39 1.84% 7.7% 0.425 10/15 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 6 $32.35 2.16% 45.1% 0.175 10/09 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 6 $93.46 0.98% 5.0% 0.23 10/22 State Street Corporation (STT) 10 $57.68 3.61% 10.9% 0.52 10/15 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 10 $30.82 6.62% 9.1% 0.51 10/09 Thursday, 1 October (Ex-Div Date 10/01) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 17 $43.12 3.80% 7.4% 0.41 10/15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 14 $58.25 3.09% 3.3% 0.45 11/02 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10 $37.85 3.80% 12.6% 0.36 10/21 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10 $19.61 5.51% 14.4% 0.27 10/15 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 11 $9.05 5.75% 8.9% 0.13 10/15 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 10 $9.52 5.04% 9.7% 0.12 10/16 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 8 $25.37 5.05% 1.6% 0.32 10/09 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 7 $28.59 1.82% 10.8% 0.13 10/16 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 19 $119.53 0.94% 0.2% 0.28 10/16 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 50 $61.56 2.92% 2.6% 0.45 10/23 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10 $53.21 2.18% 17.1% 0.29 10/16 Friday, 2 October (Ex-Div Date 10/02) Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 10 $16.04 3.99% 8.3% 0.17 10/30 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 30 $202.55 1.91% 7.2% 0.965 10/20 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 15 $77.78 0.96% 6.1% 0.1875 10/30 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 13 $183.13 0.94% 7.9% 0.45 10/14 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 6 $12.46 1.93% 52.0% 0.065 10/31 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 21 $188.85 1.31% 9.1% 0.62 10/19 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC.V) 34 $188.99 1.31% 9.1% 0.62 10/19 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7 $34.24 1.05% 7.2% 0.09 10/19 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 54 $30.22 1.19% 4.8% 0.09 10/15 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 6 $42.88 0.84% 6.2% 0.09 10/20 Monday, 5 October (Ex-Div Date 10/05) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 9 $96.34 0.75% 17.1% 0.18 10/28 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 6 $205.02 0.70% 24.6% 0.36 10/20 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 10 $109.19 2.05% 9.4% 0.56 10/21 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 8 $19.33 6.41% 7.4% 0.31 10/16 Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) 6 $14.40 4.17% 22.9% 0.15 10/16 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10 $92.66 3.89% 17.0% 0.9 10/31 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) 27 $31.03 4.42% 9.4% 0.3425 10/21 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 27 $391.21 0.52% 16.7% 0.5125 10/20 United Security Bancshares (UBFO) 7 $5.99 7.35% 0.0% 0.11 10/16 Tuesday, 6 October (Ex-Div Date 10/06) CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7 $15.99 4.50% 17.6% 0.18 10/21 Preferred Bank (PFBC) 6 $31.35 3.83% 30.3% 0.3 10/21 Wednesday, 7 October (Ex-Div Date 10/07) Culp, Inc. (CULP) 8 $12.70 3.31% 12.3% 0.105 10/15 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 11 $59.30 1.62% 13.5% 0.24 10/22 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 6 $4.01 4.99% 75.9% 0.05 10/20 Thursday, 8 October (Ex-Div Date 10/08) Brady Corporation (BRC) 35 $39.23 2.24% 1.7% 0.22 10/30 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 29 $136.90 3.21% 5.1% 1.1 11/13 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 10 $25.52 1.88% 7.8% 0.12 10/21 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 9 $308.59 0.76% 17.0% 0.59 10/19 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7 $80.36 0.85% 16.7% 0.21 10/23 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 11 $30.14 5.31% 16.4% 0.4 11/01 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 9 $328.21 0.49% 22.0% 0.4 11/09 Masco Corporation (MAS) 7 $54.49 1.03% 14.2% 0.14 11/09 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 11 $112.73 1.65% 10.2% 0.465 11/13 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 7 $41.49 4.63% 23.8% 0.48 10/28 Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) 6 $11.62 5.51% 33.0% 0.16 10/23 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 11 $31.84 4.52% 5.6% 0.36 11/02 Universal Corporation (UVV) 49 $41.71 7.38% 8.1% 0.77 11/02 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 16 $59.19 4.24% 2.4% 0.6275 11/02 Friday, 9 October (Ex-Div Date 10/09) AT&T Inc. (T) 36 $28.04 7.42% 2.1% 0.52 11/02

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

This week we screened for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Three stocks pass the screen and since we looked at BMY last week, let's consider DGX this week.

Dividend Contender DGX provides diagnostic information services and solutions in the United States and internationally. DGX yields 2.05% at $109.19 per share and is trading well within the margin of safety (by about 11%):

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stock has a quality score of 16 (Rating: Decent).

DGX received bullish coverage on Seeking Alpha last month when the stock traded above $124 per share:

Quest Diagnostics: A Steady Investment Opportunity Buoyed By Current Market Tailwinds, by Edmund Ingham

The author noted that Quest Diagnostics is "a worthwhile investment based on the dividend and steady growth rates of its core business" and that stock "may also satisfy a more adventurous investor's need for sharp share price gains, thanks to its COVID-19 work and desire to participate in M&A."

Note that DGX is trading below $110 now!

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACN, HON, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.