Based on the weighting in the fund and the precarious position of several of the dividends, the ability of SPHD to continue to yield as high as it does is questionable unless price decreases continue.

Investment Thesis

I am finding myself continuing to spend a great deal of my time and energy looking at ETFs, as opposed to individual stocks, in my pursuit of income generation. During my first pass through the most popular dividend paying ETFs, I landed on the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my top income ETF choice (I recently wrote about SCHD here on SA). While I found SCHD to be the best fit based on returns, yield and cost, I kept coming back to a higher yield option, the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD).

The 5.73% dividend yield is certainly enticing, but the overall performance is seriously lacking. Comparisons to SCHD and other dividend oriented ETFs are not even really close when looking back over various time frames. The composition of the fund is, in my view, driving the total return rate down, as well as setting the stage for potential dividend cuts with several stocks I consider at high risk for a payout reduction or suspension. And any reduction in payout for SPHD would completely negate the main appeal of the fund.

With the recent move down in prices of some of these ETFs, and some dividend increases from the stronger holdings within them, the yield gap between SPHD and other ETFs like SCHD, now 4.44%, and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), currently 4.65%, has closed. That, combined with the considerably higher expense ratio of SPHD at 0.30%, seriously reduces the appeal of the fund for income investors, and that’s before we consider the shrinking of capital. After spending a fair amount of time looking at this ETF, I am comfortable moving on to better options, of which there are several.

The 5.74% Dividend Yield Is Hard To Ignore

While finding an individual stock with a yield over 5.5% isn’t all that difficult, finding quality to go along with it is not easy. I currently have a watch list of 179 companies that I am keeping a close eye on, and all but seven of them pay a dividend. Of those 172 dividends, only 18 of those yields are over 5.7%, and a handful of them are not on the sturdiest footing. All of this is to make the point that I do not write of an investment with a dividend approaching 6% lightly, at all. In fact, I am willing to do a lot of imagining to find my way to opening at least a small position. I did it with Energy Transfer (ET) and Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), and I will almost certainly do it again if the entry price sufficiently mitigates the risk in my evaluation. So, when I compare SPHD to some of the most similar ETFs I have been considering, I am ready to try to make a case based on the income, which is monthly as opposed to quarterly.

Source: YCharts

Returns Relative To Comps Are Extremely Unfavorable

I’ve said previously that when evaluating an income investment, dividend yield and safety are paramount, and capital gains can take a back seat. AT&T (T) is a position I am adding to regularly with the full expectation that share price is unlikely to move meaningfully in the upward direction any time soon, but I am more than happy to lock in the 7.27% yield. That being the case, I’m also going to be sure that I can’t lock in a similar yield with more growth history and potential. This is where I see the problem with SPHD.

Source: YCharts

Above are the 3YR and 5YR total returns for SPHD, VYM, and SCHD pulled from YCharts. The gap in total returns is substantial. In the five-year window, SPHD was outperformed by VYM by over 22% and SCHD returned almost a staggering 50%. The gap is smaller in the shorter three-year time frame, but not by much as VYM outperformed by about 18% and SCHD by over 37%. And being that we are talking about total returns, this takes into account the relatively wide advantage SPHD held in dividend yield at several points.

I am a big fan of the hypothetical $10,000 investment comparisons to really drive home the potential return disparities. So, this is a good time to take those hypothetical $10,000 envelopes and jump in the time machine to see what the real impact would be on my brokerage account balance over those same three- and five-year periods. The below tables and graphs show the returns on those hypothetical $10K investments assuming all dividends and disbursements are reinvested.

3YR Return on $10K

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

5YR Return on $10K

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

I like running these numbers so much because when I see a dollar sign in front of a number, it seems to be more impactful that a percent symbol after one. I can appreciate a 6.5% or 12.3% CAGR difference in returns (which are the differences between SPHD and VYM, and SPHD and SCHD, respectively, in a three-year period), but $2,000 and $4,100 gains on a $10,000 initial are easier to feel the impacts of.

Since my goal is to buy and hold as often as possible, it’s very meaningful to understand what that hold will net me, and in some cases cost me. In the case of SPHD, I would have paid (read as lost) $355 for every $10,000 over three years just to own the shares. I’d much rather pocket (read gain) $3,717 on those same $10,000 in that same time period by having held SCHD.

My hypothetical $10,000 fared better with SPHD in a five-year period than a three-year period, but the growth of those funds still lags significantly behind my two chosen comps. VYM had a CAGR of over 3% above that of SPHD, and SCHD beat out SPHD by over 7% compounded annually. VYM would have put $2,000 more in my pocket per $10,000, and SCHD over $5,000 more. I am not in the habit of saying no to money, so this is impactful.

In an effort to further drive the point home, I decided to take another trip in the time machine and look at the 8-year growth on that $10,000. I would have preferred 10 years here, but 8 was as far back as Portfolio Visualizer produced.

8 YR Return on $10K

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

Now, 8 years is a long time, so my expectation is for my invested money to have done some serious growing. It may be possible to look at the numbers over the shorter time frames and rationalize a bit of a deficit in growth, but when you zoom further out, the importance is clear. The doubling rate of my money matters to me a great deal as it will be one of the biggest factors determining when I reach financial freedom and can clock out of the rat race. The key takeaway from the 8-year numbers is that I wouldn’t have seen my money double in SPHD. Not really even all that close. While the Vanguard fund would have more than doubled, putting me up 114%, and the Schwab ETF would have done that and then some, up 153%, SPHD is up only 85%. I’m not implying that an 85% return isn’t good, but it is also relative. And we are comparing apples to apples here; all three of these ETFs are US dividend focused.

The Composition Kills It For Me

After running through the return numbers over several backward looking time frames, I am definitely not impressed with how SPHD has looked when held up to other dividend ETFs, but that whole thing about past performance not being an indicator of future performance is probably worth thinking about. To try to get a handle on the potential future performance of SPHD, I took a look at the holdings, and while I don’t like the returns, I really don’t like the holdings.

Source: invesco.com

Above is a sector weighting of the fund taken from the invesco website that is up to date as of 9/24/2020 (some small shifts have happened due to price changes in the underlying holdings of the fund). This isn’t where my main problem lies with the makeup of the holdings. I don’t mind a large utilities presence at all as yields can be strong in the sector, and I feel they have the potential to bring long-term stability. I do have concerns, based solely on the above, that the fund is overweight Real Estate while being underweight Health Care and probably Industrials too. But it’s the deeper dive that concerns me more.

To preface; SPHD holds only 50 stocks and is weighted more evenly than one might expect to see from an ETF. It tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is comprised of 50 companies. Here is a section from the SPHD prospectus that explains exactly how the index is established:

“Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P DJI identifies from the S&P 500®Index the 75 securities with the highest dividend yields over the past 12 months, with no one sector within the S&P 500®Index allowed to contribute more than 10 securities. From those securities, S&P DJI selects for inclusion in the Underlying Index the 50 securities with the lowest realized volatility over the past12 months.”

Source: invesco prospectus

The result is that the largest holding, CenturyLink Inc. (now Lumen Technologies) (LUMN), has a weighting of 3.23% while Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is the smallest holding and accounts for 1.22% of the fund. The first thought I had when looking at that was that any sector representing less than 10% of the total fund weighting was likely only represented by a handful of stocks. This is a red flag for me, as an ETF in my portfolio has to bring diversity to the table.

Number of Holdings By Sector Sector Holdings Utilities 10 Information Technology 7 Materials 6 Real Estate 6 Communication Services 5 Consumer Staples 4 Energy 3 Health Care 3 Consumer Discretionary 2 Financials 2 Industrials 1 Investment Companies 1

Source: Table is the Author’s. Data from invesco.com

To address this concern, I took the holdings report from Invesco and made a quick pivot table in Excel to easily sum and illustrate the number of holdings per sector. I do not like the results even a little. The risk in sectors like Energy, Health Care, Financials, Industrials, and really any sector that isn’t Utilities or Information Technology is extremely concentrated. I’m not going to get into detail on all of the sectors that look to have serious risk and be extremely underrepresented and concentrated, but I will drill down on a few.

To start, I have a lot of issues with the Energy companies in here. 6.71% of the weighting comes from this sector, and that’s spread across three companies. The companies are Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) representing 2.53% of the fund as the 10th largest holding, Kinder Morgan (KMI) representing 2.36% of the fund, and being the 13th largest holding, and finally Chevron Corp. (CVX) representing 1.82% of the fund as the 29th largest holding. This looks like bad news to me.

The dividends for both KMI and XOM are not what I would call safe. XOM has a payout ratio on distributable cash flow (DCF) of 247%, meaning that the options they have for the dividend are to cut it, suspend it, or borrow even more to cover it. KMI isn’t looking a whole lot better, with a payout ratio on DCF of 72.7%, but 113% based on earnings. KMI also lacks the motivation of a long-running dividend streak to keep in place that are certainly going to factor into any decision made by XOM or CVX. Speaking of CVX, the payout ratio is still rather high, but signs are more positive than the other two energy holdings in SPHD. I am less concerned about the dividend for Chevron than I am the possibility of any kind of sustained price increases in the near term.

While I have issues with several other sectors in the fund, in the interests of brevity, I’ll keep my focus to Energy and Financials. SPHD has two companies in the financial sector, People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) and Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN). Both account for more than 2% of the total fund weight and offer solid yields. Both have also had frustratingly terrible years. PBCT is down -41.24% YTD and HBAN is down -41.5% YTD. Zooming out to 5YR price changes, they are down -36.67% and -15.92%, respectively, as well. While the yields are high, much of that has to do with plummeting prices.

I have several positions open in the financial sector, including PBCT, and have seen overall much better price performance to go along with above average yields. I say this not to brag, but to make the point that holding only two financial companies, while focusing on dividend yield, does not cut it for me.

Questions Abound In The Underlying Holdings

Source: ETF.com

The top 10 SPHD holdings only account for about 6% more than the numbers 11-20 holdings by size, and 28.13% overall. So, this is not a particularly top heavy ETF, as discussed earlier with the example of the weighting difference between the largest and smallest holdings weighting is exceptionally steady top to bottom. Below is a visual reference that shows just how little difference exists between the various equities.

Source: Chart is the Author’s. Data from invesco.com

With so few stocks held, and each being held in a very even proportion to all of the rest, changes to almost any holding are equally impactful. What this tells me is that a typical analysis of a top 10 that I might do is far less informative of the health, direction, and makeup of the ETF. As an example, XOM is the 10th largest holding, but is only 0.64% more heavily weighted than Verizon Communications (VZ), which is the 25th largest holding (dead in the middle). This is a rare case where changes to the bottom 10 holdings can have a massive impact on overall performance.

The impact on performance is clear. The top 10 holdings are down an average (non-weighted) of -8.18% in the past 52 weeks. The bottom 10 holdings are down an average of -10.5%. The average change in all of the holdings from 1-50 in that same time frame is -9.62%, which is virtually identical to the change in the middle 30 holdings, -9.61%. So, what’s my point? Fair question. My expectation under normal circumstances would be that the top 10 holdings in any index fund would drive the overall performance more than the bottom 10. In this case, we can see that this doesn’t hold true. The decline in the (relatively) smaller holdings is enough to drive the entire portfolio return down by almost -2%, to match the average of the entire middle of the fund holdings returns. I suppose that one could put a positive spin on this weighting and assert that when the market is acting with high volatility, this would provide a bit more stability than a heavily top weighted composition. My counter would be that doesn’t seem to be the case when looking back over the past eight years, as more conventionally weighted funds have consistently outperformed SPHD.

Dividend Safety

If I am going to ever be accused of sounding like a broken record, let it be when speaking about dividend safety. Any time I am considering an income oriented investment (which is the vast majority of times I am considering an investment), I want to have a good feeling about the safety of the dividend. I want to see a solid track record of payouts, ideally increasing payouts, as well as a payout ratio relative to cash flow and/or earnings that suggests future distributions are not in danger and will not significantly impair the company's ability to invest in continuing growth and operations.

A dividend focused ETF can be a nice way to get some hedging against cuts and suspensions, as the overall dividend should not be dramatically affected by a single (or even few) slash to distributions. Not to mention the fact that any major changes to the negative are likely to be addressed upon rebalancing.

The problem here is, once again, in the weighting of SPHD. Cuts anywhere up and down the line are going to make a similar impact on the overall payout, so it is important to evaluate the safety of all of the dividends that make up the fund. It certainly isn’t as simple as having proportionally less concern about a reduction in payout as you scroll down the list. A cut from CAH would be similarly felt to a cut by KMI due to the makeup of SPHD.

The first metric I looked at was the average payout ratio of all of the holdings. It was a whopping 105%! Further, 29.93% of the portfolio (by weight) had a payout ratio of over 86%, most of that well above that mark. While some of the companies driving this number up are not really a cause for concern, others very much are.

For instance, I have concerns around Dow Inc. (DOW) being able to sustain a payout of 137.26% of earnings on a consistent basis. I have already mentioned my uneasiness about the safety of both the XOM and KMI dividends as well, and will reiterate that I would not be surprised if neither makes it through 2021 without seeing significant negative movement. Dominion Resources (D) is another example. D slashed the dividend by more than 33% for Q4 of this year, meaning that they just paid out the last $0.94/share distribution for quite some time. Each share will only pay out $0.625/share going forward.

Further cuts cannot be ruled out from a fair amount of the other holdings either. I believe that four of the six REITs may have to make changes to the dividend payouts depending on how rent collections and earnings fare through the winter. The exceptions, in my mind, are Realty Income Corp. (O) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), though I have less conviction that FRT is safe than I do O.

This is all to say that the most enticing part of SPHD, the dividend yield (I guess the monthly nature of the payout could be equally attractive to some), is not all that solid, and can be meaningfully disrupted by a change to virtually any holding. With a yield over 5.5%, making a case for SPHD is a stretch, in my mind, but not wholly unreasonable. But if that yield drops to even 5%, the stretch is probably too much, especially after the 0.3% expense ratio is backed out. With VYM and SCHD both paying around 4.5%, and charging expense ratios of 0.06%, not to mention offering a superior history of returns, SPHD would be a tough sell.

Conclusion

It’s probably become clear that I am not bullish on SPHD. I really want to be. A 5.74% dividend will do that to me. Unfortunately, net returns (calculated as price change + dividend yield – expense ratio) of between -10% and -20% when compared to similar ETFs is exceedingly difficult to set aside. To do so, I would be looking for a diverse and well allocated set of underlying assets that comprise a dividend yield more secure than Fort Knox. But SPHD doesn’t really offer anything close to that as well.

Compounding on top of the sub-standard returns is a composition that provides far too much uncertainty and volatility. Stronger and more secure companies in the portfolio are not afforded larger positions based on the guidelines of the index that SPHD tracks. I believe that these guidelines are hindering the total returns of the fund, as well as setting up potentially heightened dividend risk in the current environment. In short, I can’t get behind the index that this fund tracks.

What I have found when comparing the 50 stocks in SPHD with my current portfolio is that I have already gone ahead and cherry picked what I consider the best long- and medium-term income opportunities to invest in. A good deal of the rest of the holdings I have already researched and made the decision not to invest in for a variety of reasons ranging from current valuation issues, dividend safety, balance sheet concerns, and business quality, amongst others. With a relatively small group of holdings, this seems a preferable way to invest for income as opposed to buying 15 or so good opportunities and 30-35 others that run the gamut of marginal to awful, which is exactly what I feel SPHD is currently offering.

My landing spot after all this is that I would much rather move forward with a combination of higher quality dividend ETFs, SCHD and VYM at the top of the list to invest in when individual values are too high, and individual dividend stocks when value and opportunity present themselves. If I am going to stretch to find a high yield with negative to flat growth, I can always buy more AT&T and bank a yield on cost almost 2% higher right now. What I am not doing is buying SPHD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, T, CVX, DKL, ET, O, VZ, CAH, PBCT, D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.