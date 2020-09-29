We wrote about the gold mining ETF (GDX) back in April and stated that any sell-offs would be temporary in this asset class. The initial reason behind our bullish pretense was the fact that the Fed was backstopping the financial system with freshly-printed currency and this has not changed. In fact, the Fed has since come out and said that it will continue its asset purchases indefinitely and leave interest rates low for a sustained period of time until the job market recovers.

Whether the Fed is able to achieve the above remains to be seen. Remember inflation is the result of an increase in the money supply (quantitative easing) as well as elevated economic activity (velocity). We definitely have had inflation since the Fed embarked on this experiment but it mainly has shown up in asset prices such as stocks and real estate. The question now is whether all this quantitative easing will finally result in much higher food prices. If this happens, we would expect to see people losing confidence in currencies like the dollar.

With respect to gold and specifically GDX, there is very little the Fed can do to stop this present bull market. It can’t raise interest rates significantly if inflation rises because of the exorbitant debt load. When increasing the price of the currency is not an option, governments usually turn to initiating price controls but again this would not stop a potential exodus out of the greenback into hard currencies like gold.

As we discussed in a previous article, what investors need to remember is that commodities and specifically precious metals have always outperformed in periods of currency debasement. The benefit that precious metals bring to the table in these environments is that they can act as a commodity and also a currency. As we recently discussed in a previous article, we believe the US dollar is in danger of completing a multi-year double top formation which is a bearish pattern. Although the greenback is enjoying a rare rally at present, investors should continue to monitor the long-term trend and specifically the 2018 lows. We believe the dollar's bull market is over and that the bear market will only accelerate when these lows are eventually taken out.

Followers of our work have been asking us when the next buying opportunity will come in the precious metals sector. If we look for example at the weekly chart of GDX, we can see that price definitely seems to be declining into an intermediate cycle low. However, the scale of the advance since March means that price has not even retraced to the first Fibonacci levels (38%) as of yet. Given the huge run-up since March, we believe that price could even retrace back below the 50% level which would bring GDX back down to somewhere close to the $28 level.

This may seem very unlikely at present given GDX is trading at almost $39 a share for the ETF. However, intermediate declines many times at the very end of their cycles produce viscous selling events which basically decimates price usually over a matter of just days. This along with the fact that the technicals (primarily the stochastics) are not oversold as of yet demonstrates to us that this intermediate decline is nowhere near finished yet.

The daily chart can give us more insights on where we see the miners bottoming going forward. GDX bottomed last Thursday and has been making gains since then. We believe that this rally will soon confirm a new daily cycle which will most likely turn over quite quickly (Left translate). Our thesis is backed up by the very weak volume trend we have been seeing of late. Many times, the volume trend precedes the price trend. Therefore, expect this present rally in GDX to be short-lived.

Therefore, to sum up, we are already long core positions in this sector but are waiting to add at the next intermediate cycle low. We continue to believe the mining sector (GDX) most likely will deliver the best returns for the remainder of this bull market. Although many gold bugs will continue to promote being 100% long in this sector at present, we continue to believe that it is better to remain out of this sector until sentiment has been properly reset. We will revisit GDX with a fresh update sometime in October.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.