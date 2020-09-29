Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) reported a loss of $0.05 per share in the second quarter of 2020 because of merger-related expenses and a hike in provision expense. The bottom line will most probably return to positive earnings in the second half of the year due to a tapering-off of merger-related expenses and lower provision expense. Further, NWBI has recently disclosed plans to save costs by reducing its network by 20%. On the other hand, a decline in the net interest margin and normalization of mortgage banking revenue will constrain earnings. Overall, I’m expecting NWBI to report earnings of $0.43 per share in the second half of the year that will take full-year earnings to $0.45 per share, down 57% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m bullish on NWBI for a holding period of at least nine months. However, the stock price is likely to remain subdued in the near term because of moderately high credit risks. Further, there is a risk of a dividend cut. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on NWBI.

COVID-19 Driven Forbearances Make up 12% of Total Loans

NWBI is currently facing moderately high credit risks because a material portion of its loans needed forbearance by the end of the last quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release, NWBI granted payment modifications on $1.3 billion of loans, representing 12.1% of total loans. Further, industries sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic made up 11.7% of total loans. On the positive side, hospitality and transport, which are two of the hardest-hit industries, made up just 2.6% of total loans. The table below shows details of NWBI’s exposure to vulnerable industries.

NWBI’s provision expense surged in the second quarter to $52 million from $28 million in the first quarter of 2020. The hike was due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a one-time initial impact of $18.2 million related to the acquisition of MutualBank, as mentioned in the earnings release. The provision expense will likely trend downwards in the second half of the year because of a non-recurrence of the impact of MutualBank acquisition. Further, the management mentioned in the earnings release that it has already adequately provided for future credit losses, assuming the current economic environment remains stable. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NWBI to report a provision expense of $119 million in 2020, up from $23 million in 2019.

Branch Consolidation to Drive Earnings Next Year

NWBI recently announced in a press release that it plans to close 42 out of 205 full-service offices, representing 20% of the network, in December. I’m expecting the branch closure to save occupancy costs and salary expenses next year, leading to limited growth in non-interest expense. Further, the non-recurrence of merger-related expenses will constrain non-interest expense growth next year. NWBI reported merger-related expenses of $9.7 million in the second quarter, and $12.1 million in the first half of 2020, as mentioned in the earnings release. As a result, I’m expecting non-interest expense to increase by only 2% year over year in 2021.

MutualBank Acquisition, Paycheck Protection Program to Counter Margin Compression

NWBI reported a net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.34% in the second quarter of 2020, down from 3.90% in the corresponding quarter of 2019 due to monetary easing in the last one year. NIM will likely decline further as some fixed-rate assets will mature and new loans will originate at lower rates. Further, NWBI issued a new $125 million debt offering in September at a rate of 4%, as mentioned in a press release. I’m estimating the new issue to increase the funding cost by around 4bps. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 6bps in the third quarter and 2bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. For 2021, I’m expecting the average NIM to be 14bps below the average for 2019.

The acquisition of MutualBank in the second quarter will lead to higher average earning assets in the quarters ahead, which will counter the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. As mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, MutualBank added $1.5 million of loans to NWBI’s balance sheet, increasing total loans by around 17%.

Further, the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) will likely partly offset the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. As mentioned in the earnings release, NWBI funded $450 million of loans under PPP. I’m expecting PPP to add $14 million to interest income over the life of the loans, assuming fees of 3.0%. I’m expecting most of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end; therefore, PPP will likely decrease loans in the year ahead. Overall, I’m expecting NWBI to end the year with a loan balance of $10.3 billion, down 4% from the end of June, and up 18% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $0.45 per Share

Lower provision expense and a decline in non-interest expense will likely support earnings in the next year and a half. Further, the loan growth due to the acquisition of MutualBank will lift earnings. On the other hand, the non-interest income will likely normalize in the year ahead after surging in the second quarter. A conducive interest rate environment acted as a catalyst for refinance activity, which pushed up mortgage banking revenue in the second quarter. The eventual normalization of mortgage banking revenue later this year will likely pressurize earnings. Overall, I’m expecting NWBI to report earnings of $0.43 per share in the second half of the year, which will take the full-year earnings to $0.45 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because the pandemic can lead to surprises in the provision expense.

Dividend Cut Cannot be Ruled Out

The current quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share implies a highly attractive dividend yield of 8.1%. However, a dividend cut cannot be ruled out because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest quite a high payout ratio of 95% for 2021. On the other hand, the capital position appears comfortable and unlikely to trigger a dividend cut. NWBI reported a common equity tier I ratio of 11.957% in the second quarter, as opposed to a minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%. Despite the comfortable capital position, a dividend cut can’t be ruled out because the payout ratio is at an uncomfortable level.

Risks at the Forefront

I'm using NWBI's historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value the stock. NWBI has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.35 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $8.9 gives a target price of $12.0. This target implies an upside of 28% from NWBI's September 28 closing price, as shown in the shaded column of the table below. The table also shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Due to the high upside, I’m bullish on NWBI for a holding period of at least nine months. However, for the near term of two to three months, I’m less optimistic because NWBI is facing moderately high credit risks that will likely restrain the stock price. Further, there is a risk of a dividend cut. I’m expecting NWBI to continue to trade at a significant discount to its fair value until some of the risks abate. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on NWBI for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock mentioned in the article.