Own Delta as possibly one of the best companies and stocks in the space, but be prepared for extremely rough air ahead.

Instead, analysts and investors should be more interested in (1) cash management and (2) signs that a recovery in traffic may be within sight.

Delta should be the first airline to report third-quarter results, but I don't expect revenues and earnings to be a key topic of conversation.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) will be the first major company in its sector to report the results of yet another action-packed quarter in the airline space. As of Monday, the carrier had not announced the timing of its earnings release, which usually takes place between the 12th and the 15th day of each quarter.

Analysts expect to see revenues decline a whopping 75% in 3Q20, after they dropped around 90% in the second quarter of 2020. However, I doubt that beating or lagging top-line consensus will matter much to investors and the stock on earnings day. More important will be the discussions around (1) cash management and (2) expectations for the eventual recovery.

What to expect in the third quarter

When it comes to passenger activity, the graph below should be enough to set expectations ahead of Delta's earnings day. It depicts traffic through TSA checkpoints at US airports from January to September of 2019 (navy bars) and 2020 (blue bars).

Clearly, there is virtually no chance that Delta or any of its peers will be able to pull off half-decent numbers in the third quarter. Other operating metrics that usually matter to analysts and investors, including load factor (i.e., occupancy) and CASM (i.e., cost per unit), will likely be a secondary topic of conversation as well.

Front and center instead will be cash management. By the end of last quarter, Delta had been burning $27 million in cash per day. Interestingly, the figure had not gotten better by as recently as a couple of weeks ago, suggesting that Delta may have hit something close to a floor on how much it can save to partially offset top line softness.

Lastly, an update on travel activity and the management team's outlook for the recovery will be welcome. However, I expect any projection to be somewhat speculative and not supported by firm commitments, considering all the uncertainties associated with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

How I would approach the stock

Picking winners in such a battered sector is a very tough proposition. Before deciding whether to buy or not DAL, I believe investors need to first think strategically about their portfolios and how such a stock might fit into it.

I have very few (if any) convictions about the recovery in air travel. For all purposes, I have set the bar as low as possible, expecting activity (business and international, especially) to be scarred from this year's pandemic well beyond a solution for the COVID-19 crisis has been put in place.

Therefore, I would only own an airline stock today in barbell fashion - that is, allocating a very small portion of a portfolio to it, bracing for potentially outsized losses, but hoping for extraordinarily large gains in the long run off deeply depressed levels (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

Because of the high levels of uncertainty, I would then look at the companies that are most likely to thrive in the next several years. In other words: if the airline sector survives 2020, which it most likely will, which carriers will probably thrive in a post-COVID-19 environment? When it comes to the Big 3 US-based legacy players, Delta is my top-of-mind name - although, outside this group, I have been more optimistic about Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Alaska Air Group (ALK).

This is about as bullish as I can get on DAL at this moment: own it as possibly one of the best companies and stocks in the space, but be prepared for extremely rough air ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.