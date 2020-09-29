Selling pressure on Moderna (MRNA) came to an end on Sept. 8, a week after this “Neutral” rating. Investors are starting to pick out the winners from the losers, betting on the companies poised first to mass-produce a coronavirus vaccine. And although the stock tripled since the start of the year, Moderna will most likely gain the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the mRNA-based vaccine first.

At Morgan Stanley’s 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 14, 2020, Moderna already detailed the progress of its Phase 3 study. It also explained how it plans to scale vaccine vial production as shipments climb.

Losers In Vaccine Race

Inovio’s (INO) INO-4800, a DNA-based vaccine, fell behind in the race when the FDA placed a partial hold on its Pivotal COVID-19 vaccine study. Inovio said, "this partial clinical hold does not impact the advancement of INOVIO's other product candidates in development. INOVIO and its partners are continuing to prepare for a planned Phase 2/3 trial of INO-4800, following resolution of the FDA's partial clinical hold and subject to the receipt of external funding to conduct the trial."

Management tried to put a positive spin on the clinical hold but markets reacted swiftly. INO's stock fell by almost 30% on the day.

Inovio stock faded in the last three months:

Data by YCharts

By contrast, Moderna reiterated several times at the Annual Global Healthcare Conference on the level of safety for its vaccine. Backed by clinical data, Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said:

"We should not forget that the mRNA molecule is with 6, 8 hour half-life it's gone after 48 hours. With our technology evolution, it doesn't get into new players. So there's no risk that we understand tactically of integration into human DNA, and the lipid as a capital half-life as well."

I am neither implying that Moderna is questioning Inovio’s safety profile or that DNA will bind to human DNA. Instead, investors have two key takeaways. First, the company is one of nine biopharma companies signing onto the COVID-19 vaccine safety pledge. Second, Moderna’s clinically-backed safety studies will ultimately increase its addressable market.

Addressable Market Size

The company is not at the phase of testing pediatric vaccines. It is getting close to that phase but Moderna needs to target key groups first. This includes young adults and the elder. So far, the neutralizing antibody level in both groups shows promising results. This will translate to high efficacy in the Phase 3 study.

The fast-tracking of Moderna’s vaccine would support its elevated market capitalization of $26 billion. It had no placebo in Phase 1. In Phase 2, it had placebo in the 50 and 100-microgram dose. In Phase 3, the dose is 100-microgram. To gain the FDA’s approval, Moderna must achieve a minimum efficacy of at least 50% in the 30,000 study group. If it does so, it may submit a Biologics License Application (“BLA”).

Potential Revenue

Moderna will make $500 million if it fills 50 million vials. If countries order a billion doses, the company has the manufacturing capacity to deliver that. The revenue growth will more than cover the increase in capital expenditures.

Compliance and willingness for the general public to get vaccinated may negate initial demand. The government cannot force people to get protection. So, Moderna and health agencies will need to advertise and educate people on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. The sooner the people who need vaccination get treated, the sooner countries will beat the coronavirus’ spread.

Valuation

SA Premium readers may review Moderna’s quant factor grades:

SA Premium

MRNA's stock scores poorly on everything except growth. Conversely, Novavax (NVAX), which received billions in government funding, scores an A- to A+ on growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS Revisions (not shown).

BioNTech (BNTX), which we think is a stock to buy, has no grades. But its partnership with Pfizer (PFE) will highly likely bear fruit. The mRNA vaccine developer is equally likely to win the approval of its vaccine, too. Plus, even though the stock topped $100 and fell, it is still trading on a long-term uptrend.

Data by YCharts

Overall, both Novavax and Moderna have a quant rating of “very bullish.”

Related Investment

Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca (AZN) are compelling drug manufacturers for value investors. Pfizer has a better value, based on its price-to-earnings of below 15 times. AZN's stock trades at a forward P/E of 27 times, more than double that of Pfizer (at 12.75 times):

Data by YCharts

Yet, AstraZeneca has a good chance of manufacturing a coronavirus vaccine. If it does so, the stock could rise by at least 15% and back to its 52-week high.

Your Takeaway

Moderna’s brisk bounce back to over $70, up from the $55 low in early September, may fade. If shares fall again, the stock will not drop for too long. Chances are good that it will have a vaccine on the market within the next few months at the earliest. If its full launch starts early next year, investors should start accumulating shares ahead of time.

Please [+]Follow me for exclusive coverage on Covid-19 players including Moderna, Inovio, Sorrento, and Novavax. Check the [X]Real-time alert box. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.