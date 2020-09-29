Although I primarily write on airlines for Seeking Alpha, I continually look for strong opportunities in companies that I believe do not receive the focus I believe they deserve. The enormous challenges and social changes that have taken place during 2020 have provided many investor opportunities. The entire personal recreation and sporting goods sector has seen strong demand because of COVID-19; a number of sporting goods retailers are reporting record sales. While changes in how Americans have been able to spend their leisure time has resulted in some of the revenue growth in the sector, drilling down to sales category breakouts shows that the biggest increase for retailers like Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) came from increased firearm sales. Among American firearms manufacturers, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) has laid the framework for not just increased sales during the COVID-19-related lifestyle adjustments, but more importantly, as the company fundamentally strengthens on a long-term basis.

(Source: Company website)

The firearms industry has interesting parallels with the airline industry, and yet, also provides interesting contrasts. Both the firearms and airline industries have significant financial hurdles to attaining sustained profitability compared to higher-performing industries; both are highly cyclical and also face significant regulatory burdens. Both industries are generally low-margin and have faced bankruptcies and repeated merger/divestiture activity. Despite the hurdles, Smith & Wesson is an iconic leader in its industry and is taking advantage of the current environment to strengthen its financial position.

Unprecedented levels of demand

While superlatives can be easily tossed around to describe societal changes, few people will argue on January 1, 2021 against the notion that 2020 was one of the most disruptive of our lifetimes. History has shown that unease and societal uncertainty leads to increased purchase of firearms. Cyclicality of gun sales has historically been driven by the fear of gun control laws that would restrict the ability to acquire and retain firearms. 2020 has been marked by a confluence of major factors that have inflated gun sales:

The COVID-19 lockdown requirements and the cessation of much economic activity have left many at home for longer periods of time. While employees in many companies cannot carry firearms into their workplaces, those same employees are now working from home and are increasing their purchase of firearms to protect themselves at home. In addition, outdoor recreation sales have increased, including of hunting equipment, as other recreational activities are not available during pandemic restrictions. The increase of societal unrest related to charges of police brutality and racial discrimination have resulted in crime increases and reduced police funding in many communities. Crime rates in many parts of the country have increased dramatically. The 2020 election cycle and the underlying themes of crime, racial injustice, and police funding have increased the fear among many that the police will not be there when needed and second amendment rights will be increasingly the target of state and a potentially politically changed federal government.

Regardless of all of the factors, there is abundance evidence that gun sales, particularly of handguns acquired for personal defense, have soared. While many firearms-related statistics are fragmented and their release delayed relative to the date of transactions, firearm sales have soared, with retailers charging full retail prices on very low levels of inventory. Based on the author’s research, handgun training classes are seeing increased demand, with a shift in demographics from traditional middle-age male gun buyers to both younger and older buyers, and with an increase in the number of women owning their first firearm. State and federal firearms background checks as well as handgun carry permits continue to increase. FBI background checks for August 2020 were more than 30% higher year over year, representing the largest year-over-year increase for the month of August on record; June and July background checks peaked at 70-80% increases, coinciding with the beginning of a summer of highly publicized police-involved shooting cases and resulting urban riots.

(Source: FBI)

The State of Florida has issued over 2 million concealed handgun carry permits, estimated to be approximately 10% of the number of nationwide concealed carry permits; Florida’s statistics for the fiscal year ending in June 2020 show that the state issued more new carry permits than it renewed, representing a consistent 5% growth. Given that concealed carry permits typically trail gun purchases and training classes which are required in some states, the number of carry permits is certain to increase at an even faster year as complete statistics become available for July 2020 and beyond. Florida’s database shows that the number of applications for new carry permits continues to grow at a rate of more than 5% per year. Tennessee reported an increase in the number of carry permits of 5% just in the first seven months of 2020. The migration from Northern, high-tax, more aggressively locked-down states to Southern, more open and lower-tax states can be seen even in Florida’s handgun permit data, indicating that the number of handgun carry permits is likely to grow at an even faster rate as handgun carry permits become available to people that might not have had the ability to carry a handgun before in other states. All of this high-level data points to aggressive growth in the sale of firearms.

Smith & Wesson is a leader in handguns

Smith & Wesson is a legendary name in revolvers and was a leader in development of the semi-automatic pistol that has become the standard for personal carry and civilian defense use. Smith & Wesson’s M&P brand has helped rebuild its historical position as being the firearm of choice for law enforcement. Sales data from the company validate that it is seeing record sales of firearms, which so far do not include the peak summer months. Its most recent financial statements highlight the shift to handguns; the company said that shipments of its handguns increased by nearly 8%, while shipments of long guns decreased by nearly 10%. The increase in revenue per sale can be seen in both categories, as sales of handgun revenue increased by 16%, while long gun sales decreased by less than 6%; in a strong firearms market, Smith & Wesson is clearly discounting less to sell its firearms.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In its most recent financial reports, which reflect periods that ended before the summer social unrest and spike in firearms sales, Smith & Wesson obtained 57% of its revenue from firearms. Its most recent financial reporting period was also before American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) was spun off from the company, leaving the company almost entirely focused on firearms and even more so on handguns, where Smith & Wesson is a market leader.

The strength of its firearms sales is likely to persist well into the current fiscal year. The company’s fiscal year ends in April, and demand normally is strongest in the winter and early spring time period. Summer is typically a lower-demand period, and yet, demand remains strong and is expected to continue until at least the end of the calendar year. Given that retail inventories are very low, there is little reason for Smith & Wesson to increase the level of discounting until the end of 2021.

While the general consensus is that a Democratic win of the Presidency or taking a majority of the U.S. Senate would increase firearms sales, and the fact that sales are running at historically high levels with little room for growth in manufacturing capacity, chances are that increased demand will result in higher prices for firearms rather than an increase in the number of firearms sold. The greatest limitation on the sale of more handguns comes from shortages in the availability of ammunition. Inventories of handgun ammunition are depleted with the limited amount of new stock selling out within minutes of being put on retail shelves. Some retailers are reserving their ammunition for new firearms purchases to ensure that high-margin firearm purchases are not inhibited by the ammunition shortage.

(Empty ammunition shelves. Photo by author)

Smith & Wesson continues to develop new products and enhance its current product lineup. The company says that nearly one-quarter of its sales are for new products, or those which it did not sell one year ago. Its M&P Shield pistol has been a consumer favorite in the personal protection category, and Smith & Wesson is reportedly seeing strong sales of the latest version of that handgun series. The M&P Shield EZ is targeted not only to new handgun owners but also women and those who are less adept at handling firearms and want safety and ease of use features. The company has recently rolled out a new gun safety program focused on new gun owners.

(Source: Company website)

The company’s net financial results for the most recent quarter were impacted by the requirement to address goodwill in its Outdoor Products and Accessories unit, which was later sold off as part of the new American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Smith & Wesson’s firearms division retains a much smaller goodwill valuation, which is currently at no risk of being reduced. The company’s net loss is attributable to the goodwill impairment for the Outdoor Products unit. Smith & Wesson restructured its debt in preparation for the spin-off of its Outdoor Products division, leaving the remaining company with no major debt service obligations in the next 12 months.

The company’s low P/E is the most compelling part of an investment thesis. At a 6.5 FWD GAAP P/E, Smith & Wesson is significantly undervalued compared to its peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Smith & Wesson is a compelling investment case for a number of reasons, led by the unprecedented surge in the sales of handguns, a segment in which the company is a leader and where it receives the majority of its firearms revenue. The company has demonstrated that it can roll out attractive new products that are bringing in new customers even as it develops relationships with those customers that will lead to long-term revenue growth. Smith & Wesson has strengthened its finances, in part due to the spin-off of its outdoor products unit. The remaining firearms division which makes up the core of Smith & Wesson has generated margins that have been strong and are expected to grow, leaving the company with a forward P/E that is on the low end of its peers. Given that its most recent financial statements do not reflect the most dramatic sales increases over the summer of 2020, Smith & Wesson’s coming financial results are bound to impress.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.