Low basis shareholders should hold tight and await the LAPD final text. Higher basis shareholders might want to recognize the loss for 2020 and reassess when LAPD tests completed.

But the counter to that is that police departments may deploy it inoculate themselves from civil suits charging that "they did not do everything possible" before resorting to deadly force.

While the BolaWrap may be helpful for warrant and fugitive squads, and unarmed peace officers and security guards, it's unlikely it will be deployed as standard equipment among all police.

A recent article by White Diamond research on WRTC buried the lede: In the LAPD 6 Month Test Period of 9 deployments BolaWrap worked as intended only once.

We had been cautiously optimistic in our support for Wrap Technologies (WRTC), an innovative manufacturer and distributor of non-lethal policing equipment, in our article July 25th. Although we called it a "jump ball", and a risky investment, we thought that, perhaps the company had been taken public a bit too early and that retail investors could possibly see big gains - akin to those realized by venture capital investors.

WRTC's principal product, "BolaWrap" - a device to disable suspects by wrapping them in a Kevlar "lasso" fired from a hand-held device -- seemed promising to us. Unfortunately, while commenting favorably about WRTC on an bearish article by White Diamond Research ("WDR"), information came to our attention from a fellow commenter late Wednesday that severely dampened our somewhat optimistic outlook for Wrap Technologies, Inc. and its principal product, the BolaWrap.

It turns out, BolaWrap only did what it was supposed to do -- wrap up a suspect -- in only 1 of 9 deployments, a terrible 11% success rate!

WDR had included that fact next-to-last in the bullet points summarizing the article, but readers had to go another 1,200 words of the 2,300 word article to determine the details - essentially burying the lede!)

Review of Recent Developments:

On Wednesday of last week, White Diamond Research had written a piece here that seemed somewhat unfair in our view because it seemed to address information that was already well in the public realm as "news". In fact, however, the “news” had been reported back on August 25th in a Los Angeles Times news article. The stock sunk on WDR's purported "news" and their negative outlook.

In our comments to that piece, we pointed out that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had decided to extend its BolaWrap trial period for another 6 months, because there had only been 9 deployments in the six-month test period. And press reports indicated that the BolaWrap had been "effective" in 6 of the 9 times it had been deployed. It seemed to us that a new product that "worked" 2 of three times it was deployed was worth supporting -- especially with lives at stake -- given training and other issues that almost always accompany the introduction of any new and unique tool.

SOURCE: Wrap Technologies Press Kit

LAPD has a Different Definition of "Effective"

It turns out, though, that the LAPD has an entirely different definition of "effective" than the common parlance. For the LAPD “effective” is a nuanced term; it merely means that the suspect was taken into custody without serious injury. WRTC, in a presentation Wednesday afternoon, also alluded to "effectiveness" of the BolaWrap.

But let's be clear: "effective" does not mean that the BolaWrap worked as it was intended in the tests. Bolawrap worked as intended in only one of the six instances where the LAPD deemed it "effective". It was successful in restraining a suspect in only one of nine deployments, or just 11% of the time.

In fact, BolaWrap did not work as intended in 5 of the six instances where the LAPD and media reports indicated the deployment was “effective”. Consider these details from this internal LAPD report: (They're pared down here to highlight the critical information that WDR buried with additional -- and mostly irrelevant -- detail.) In the internal LAPD report, the details of the 6 different instances where the LAPD determined the BolaWrap to be “effective” five indicated failure of the product, as follows:

1. “The tether made contact above the suspects ankles, but did not wrap, as he was naked and there were no clothes to anchor to. The suspect took a fighting stance and once an officer deployed his baton, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. 2. 'Another officer deployed the BolaWrap at the suspects legs. Although the tether did not completely wrap around his legs, the suspect immediately complied and was taken into custody without further incident. 3. 'Officers deployed the BolaWrap on the suspects legs. Although it did not wrap his legs the suspect was startled and taken into custody. 4. The tether struck the suspects legs but did not wrap completely and he stepped out of the tether. The officers then utilized a team takedown to take the suspect into custody. 5 The tether struck the suspects knee area where one anchor attached, while the other fell to the ground. The suspect was stunned by the impact and was taken into custody without further incident.

So, in the six instances where the BolaWrap was deployed and deemed “effective”, it only worked as intended -- to actually wrap and restrain the suspect -- in only one case! That's 11% of the time, or 17% of the time it was deemed "effective" by LAPD.

Prospects

We don't see BolaWrap being distributed as standard equipment for police officers to carry on their belt. At best, it will be distributed as standard equipment in radio motor patrol (RMP) cars and likely brought to bear in domestic violence cases and in instances police deal with an emotionally disturbed person (EDP)

We are, of course, aware of the various videos that WRTC has published wherein suspects were successfully restrained and we certainly hope that will continue. Nobody wants to resort to lethal force against anyone, particularly someone who is out of control in a domestic situation or an EDP.

But WRTC needs to improve its product. Additional R&D might produce a longer, lighter, tether, fired with greater force to ensure a more effective wrrap around the suspect. Is Kevlar necessary? Would a longer, lighter -- or sticky -- material work better?

For now, we see considerable potential for the BolaWrap among warrant and fugitive squads by plainclothes officers and agents, who could approach a target clandestinely, deploy BolaWrap -- or two or three of them simultaneously -- while the target is outdoors and standing still, and, with a team of officers, who can immediately act to physically restrain the suspect.

We also see a market among some of the unarmed community peace officers and other "interventionists" (social workers, clergy, and community activists) that are being demanded by "police reform" advocates. Prison guards, airport security TSA examiners, and psychiatric orderlies might also be a market.

Finally, we see an impetus for police possibly buying BolaWrap to inoculate their departments from civil liability where deadly force was used, particularly in domestic dispute and EDP calls, or where an unarmed person dies while resisting arrest. One can easily imagine the devastating effect of a police chief or a chief training officer being questioned in a wrongful death suit with the plaintiff's attorney asking, ~"So you knew about this non-lethal technology -- this BolaWrap -- was available for your officers, but you didn't buy it because you thought my client's son's life and the lives of others like him wasn't worth the $1,000 you saved by NOT buying BolaWrap?" Indeed, this might be the strongest selling point of the BolaWrap: "We used deadly force to stop the suspect only as a last resort."

Discussion

We said in July this investment was a "jump ball", with investors doing very well versus losing everything invested. That remains the case, but we think with far less upside than we originally hoped without an improved product. The TAM is simply not what we thought it might be.

Nor do we agree with WDR's "back of the envelope" computation of WRTCs revenues which seems to be based on usage of the devices, which is reusable. Every police officer in the country carries a firearm. Thankfully, most can spend their entire career without so much as drawing their weapon. Their departments still make them carry one. All the time. So usage of the device -which seemed to be WDRs basis for the TAM - is irrelevant to future sales.

That said, we are gravely concerned about the details in the official LAPD report and fear we placed too much stock in the media reports by equating "effectiveness" with "success". We'll know more in the first calendar quarter of next year when the LAPD will, hopefully, offer a larger sample of deployment.

Going forward, and to build out a better national sample of BolaWrap success, it might behoove WRTC to sell the tether cartridges at a higher price (say, $500 for ten), but with free replacements of each of the cartridges, provided the outcome of the deployment is reported back to an independent testing authority which can compile and assess a database of deployments.

Investment Outlook

As we said above, based on the details of the LAPD report, we don’t see BolaWrap being distributed to every officer as a standard piece of equipment, not without a database of routine and recurring successes, which we define as wrapping up a suspect and holding him long enough for officers to overpower him. Thus, the total addressable market is likely to be substantially smaller than the 800,000 US police officers we assumed at the time of our July article.

But we do see a case for the BolaWrap to be available in every RMP to deal with unarmed resisting suspects; EDPs, and unarmed domestic violence cases.

Assuming BolaWrap was able to establish itself as the standard "first resort" use of force tool for RMP responses to such people in a few years (say, 3 to 5) so that BolaWrap were distributed to each RMP, BolaWrap revenue might look something like this:

State and local police agencies in USA 18,000 Estimated RMP cars per agency (small, medium and large agencies) 10 Estimated number of RMPs 180,000 FBI vehiicles 2,800 Other federal policing agencies 1,000 Total estimated RMPs 183,800 Assume a purchase of BolaWrap once every 5 years (replacement, breakage, loss, obsolescence, etc) 5 Total unit sales every 5 years 36,760 To annualize sales 5 Units sold per year 7,352 Selling price 1,200 Estimated annual revenues 8,822,400

But based on the 2019 Form 10-K, that level of US sales would make WRTC basically a break-even entity. Profits would have to come from overseas, from military or security sales, or reduced operating expenses.

We know from experience that projections of any early stage company revenues and income range from speculative to fanciful; WRTC is no exception. There is no established streams of continuing revenue from which to model. (This, by the way, is yet another reason we would have liked to have seen WRTC sit in private equity for a few more years before going public. While it gives retail investors a shot at VC-like returns, it does so without an assurance that it is yet an investible company. And as any VC fund manager can tell you, the "home runs" are usually subsumed by the "outs" by about 10 to 1 or more.)

Nevertheless, by blowing up the 2020Q2 Balance Sheet, and projecting a doubling of sales from the 6 months remaining in 2020 (and projecting that out for 2021-2025), assuming no foreign sales, and incremental sales growth of 10%, 15%, 20%, 25% and 30% - a hopeful doubling of sales -- over 2021 to 2025, and a 2% increasing in gross margins (from economies of scale), we see the operating losses would burn through the cash balance by around the end of 2023 or early 2024. The company would be insolvent without an additional cash infusion.

SOURCE: Our projection based on 2020 Q2 Form 10Q.

Of course any number of events could ameliorate or even totally smash even this admittedly speculative scenario -- for the better or the worse:

1. The R&D budget might develop a more reliable BolaWrap (we would favor a light wrap with sticky properties);

2. The company could be taken over by a traditional arms manufacturer who could afford to build the market;

3. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) could get involved with funding and research to help create a more effective restraining system based off the BolaWrap concept. (Their grants have been fundamental to the success of countless companies.)

4. Other markets might be found (e.g., psychiatric hospitals, retail security, the armed forces).5. Nations that might have been prohibited from purchasing BolaWrap (e.g.,the newly aligned nations of the Arab-Israeli peace initiatives -- or maybe even China, if it reforms under sanctions -- might be opened to boost foreign sales

5. Sales to large departments in the US and abroad could explode based on the inoculation from civil judgment scenario we discussed elsewhere if trial lawyers start exploiting the shortfall.

But all these scenarios are simply speculation; a recitation of possibilities that we consider for most companies we review (see the note below). There is nothing from WRTC right now that says they can be realized, or even that they are under consideration.

Conclusion

We remain hopeful the company might one day realize fully its mission to adequately restrain suspects while avoiding injurious or uses of deadly force. That's a worth, altruistic, goal that investors, governments, and the public should support. But it is not "there" yet and the valuation of the company, as of now, does not support anything other than a $5 or $6 share price in the hope that -- one day in the not distant future --BolaWrap R&D will deliver far more fully on its vision. The stock closed at $6.97 in the aftermarket; a tad rich, but not outrageous. Investors should be looking for the growth in a steady stream of income.

A key metric each quarter will be the book-to-bill ratio as an indicator of ongoing success (or not.) Analysts should be demanding reportage of that number from the company. Like most mercantile, single-product, companies in early stages, it's by far more important than speculative models of sales growth or the TAM by WDR or us.

High cost-basis shareholders in WRTC may want to take a loss, especially if they have 2020 gains against which to offset the loss. Lower basis shareholders, say with a cost basis below the $5 or $6 range, may wish to hold for the rest of the LAPD study to see if the additional deployments -- and particularly deployments by undercover warrant squads -- provide a wider sample from which to judge.

(1) Our own pieces -- particularly our economics reports tend to run long, too. But we try to get to the point in the first few paragraphs of analysis or in the bullet points at the top of the piece. WDR said the device only worked once in its bullet points, but one had to read another 1,200 words to determine what that meant.

NOTE: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change). If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: he views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, September 27, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of Technometrica on survey work in some elements of our business.