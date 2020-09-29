Kandi Technologies (KNDI) recently announced that it is entering the North American electric vehicle market. The company's offerings are not very well suited to displace other existing compact and EV options in the US, even at discounted promotional prices, and the rollout doesn't seem prepared for an imminent fourth-quarter launch.

Kandi's Entry Is Looking Like an Uphill Battle

The first problem for the company is that its electric vehicles simply do not look like they will be very competitive in the American market. Firstly, their aesthetics aren't the most appealing, as other car-focused individuals have pointed out, which may put off potential customers.

The company is planning to sell two models in the US currently, the K23 (pictured above) and the K27 (pictured below).

Both models are designed for urban commuting, with ranges of 111 miles for the K23 and 59 for the K27. Though decent for this purpose, I think such limited ranges make these cars a hard sell, especially in the US where people who want a car likely want the ability to travel outside of town to visit family and friends, even if they don't need a cross-country range.

Comparing the longer-ranged K23 to other models on the market now, I don't see a large opportunity for it to gain market share. Compared to the 2020 Nissan Leaf, the price difference is around $4,100 after Federal incentives on both of them. Despite the Leaf being more expensive, it has 38 miles more range, an established standard for quality, a nationwide network of dealerships for service, and a generally more aesthetically pleasing car. Even the non-electric compact Chevy Spark is probably an easier sell, with a low MSRP of $13,400 and a top speed which is well above the K23's 63 mph.

That's not even considering all the used electric cars you can get from quality brands at prices comparable to a new Kandi model. Kandi's current pricing is also lowered for the first 1000 of each model as "promotional pricing." The company's branding/marketing strategy for the US remains unclear, with the company registering the "K10 Tesla Roadster" as a vehicle, which is pretty blatantly in violation of a certain other car manufacturer's trademark.

After the August launch for Kandi's US offerings, they announced 11,000 "potential buyers" and 436 pre-order reservations in the first 24 hours. This looks positive for the company, but it should be noted that the reservations do not represent a serious commitment to purchase. Furthermore, investors should look at the story of Smart, whose subcompact cars entered the US with a bang and then proceeded to decline in sales consistently until leaving the US market in 2019, just over ten years later. Smart's EQ Fortwo had a near-identical 58-mile range to the K27's 59 miles, which may be immaterial, but also suggests that this niche type of car has a very small market in the US.

Tomorrow's Excitement is a Lot of Hype - Be Prepared for a Wait

Though Kandi Technologies' "fireside chat" with Water Tower Strategies about entering the United States is occurring September 29, the company's actual date for introducing their car lines (they already sell ATVs and such) to America is not likely to occur until next year.

The company is offering reservations, but the configuration is not yet available even though they nominally commit to delivering vehicles in late 2020 and beyond. This suggests the company is not fully confident in their ability to deliver and doesn't have its online configuration capabilities built out yet. A large part of this may be that the company does not currently have any dealerships offering their vehicles, at least according to their website. The company bought a foothold in America with SC Motorsports, but developing into a strong nationwide brand is going to take a lot longer and a lot more effort.

Conclusion

With recently announced investigations of fraud on behalf of shareholders by Pomerantz Law Firm and the company having been previously implicated in SEC charges, there are still questions about the company's credibility. The discussions around entry to the US market have provided the stock with a significant boost, up more than 100% at one point. Despite the excitement, Kandi's US entrance looks to be a lot of show - lacking a compelling case for long-term success. In addition, though the rollout of its US models is supposed to start in the fourth quarter, the lack of existing infrastructure to even customize your reserved car is worrying, not to mention the absence of dealers. For now, the North American market doesn't look like Kandi's ideal customers and the news is worth more excitement than the results are bound to show.

