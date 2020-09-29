The stock remains a massive bargain trading below $25 with a reasonable path to a nearly $5 EPS on just existing revenues.

The large bank has the ability to boost earnings without even returning revenues to 2019 levels.

Wells Fargo has seen improving trends in Q3 to support an earnings rebound throughout the next year.

Some of the largest U.S. bank stocks such as Wells Fargo (WFC) continue to trade near the virus lows. The bank is still struggling with lower net-interest income from low interest rates. Ultimately though, the company has plans to improve efficiency ratios which will return Wells Fargo to solid profits with or without a revenue rebound. My investment thesis remains bullish on the large bank stock as the company expands income above pre-virus levels.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Improving Trends

While Q3 was still a tough quarter, Wells Fargo indicated Q3 was trending better than Q2. Economic trends are improving and loan charge-offs are either delayed or not occurring at the rate as forecasted during the prior quarter.

Retiring CFO John Shrewsberry has concerns regarding the economy without further stimulus, but the key to the Wells Fargo story is the trend isn't worsening. The CFO had this to say about loans losses on the Barclays Global Financial Services call back in mid-September:

Yes as you said, some of the macro factors are probably a little bit stronger, or at least not worse. And the actual loss taking or charge off activity is getting pushed out on the consumer side. And these deferral programs are certainly a big part of it. And then all of the liquidity in the system and other forms of state and federal government support are having the effect of either making things better or at least pushing losses for the future. So we're not anticipating those losses being worst sitting here in the third quarter, but it's hard to know whether they're going to be better or just further out in the future.

The large bank built the credit loss reserves by $8.4 billion during Q2. The amount was $5.3 billion above the even high Q1 number.

For these reasons, analysts forecast Wells Fargo generating profits in Q3 with the number generally growing on a quarterly basis going forward. The current analyst estimates have the large bank earning over $0.25 per quarter here and growing to nearly $0.60 by mid-2021.

Data by YCharts

The CFO even discussed the path to more normalized capital returns with a hike in the dividend and a return to stock buybacks.

If we still continue to have a big buffer of excess capital, my assumption is that that, a more attractive dividend will be part of the discussion and then share repurchase will also be part of the discussion especially if the company or the industry, but particularly the company is trading in the proximity that it is now in terms of price to book.

The stock isn't trading as if Wells Fargo is returning to a more normal environment of profits and capital returns next year. The large bank earned over $4 per share last year and an improved efficiency ratio should help improve earnings above these peak levels, allowing for stock buybacks a lot sooner than most investors expect.

Efficiency Ratio

During the Barclays conference, retiring CFO John Shrewsberry agreed that Wells Fargo has a 2 to 4 year goal of reaching an efficiency ratio in the 55% to 59% range. These goals fit along with peers in the banking sector that have undergone similar transitions.

The bad news is that the pandemic may have slowed down the implementation of a best in class bank operation. The good news is that the mostly new management team has the plans lined out to implement already.

In the short term, a lot does depend on NII. In the long term, the bank will reduce the efficiency ratio to match the income level based on loan demand and interest rates. The analysts have Wells Fargo generating $72 billion in revenues for 2021 on a limited 1% rebound in revenues. Under this revenue scenario playing out for years, the large bank could still generate strong profits with the efficiency ratio down at 57%:

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

The bank could see a nearly $11 billion dip in revenues from 2019, yet still generate a slightly larger EPS. Wells Fargo would generate an EPS of $4.96 without any benefit from a return to share buybacks that would reduce the share count and boost EPS further.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo is positioned to rebound as the economy improves and loan losses don't reach the expected levels from Q2. The large bank can even boost EPS in the next few years by just maintaining lower revenue levels and cutting operating expenses.

In addition, the company can boost revenue and reduce the share count via share buybacks. Wells Fargo has plenty of catalysts for higher earnings, making the stock an easy Buy below $25.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in beaten down stocks due to COVID-19, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.