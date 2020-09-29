Saipem Lacks Strong Drivers

Source

The drilling activity slowdown and project deferral following the pandemic will continue to affect Saipem SpA's (OTCPK:SAPMY) onshore and offshore drilling results adversely in the next few quarters. Many of its flagship offshore platforms saw activity postponement, including an early termination in one of these. In this scenario, two factors will drive the company: diversification into non-renewable energy servicing and higher savings from efficiency enhancement measures.

SAPMY's cash flows turned negative in 1H 2020, although low leverage will give it a leeway into surviving the current downturn. I think the company has a negative bias in the short term, although its margin can expand in 2021. Investors may consider picking up the stock at the dips.

Analyzing The Current Perspective

SAPMY has been readjusting to the post-COVID situation with some significant changes in Engineering & Construction (or E&C) and Drilling. In onshore drilling, it plans to right-size fleets and optimize inventories in 2H 2020. It is exploring new opportunities through technologies and building a more integrated business model by changing the geographical footprint. It estimates that its efficiency building program can fetch €190 million, which would be remarkable given that the company withdrew its previous guidance earlier in the year. On the cost side, it plans to lower the capex target to keep it below €400 million in FY2020. You can read the company's efficiency enhancement plans in detail in my previous article here.

Diversification Strategy

Let us discuss some of the projects that signal the company's possible change in direction in recent times. It has made an agreement with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) for an open sea floating solar panel solution. It also collaborates for an offshore wind farm and floating solar farm in Italy. One of its key focuses in the non-traditional energy market is designing and building a hydrogen production package. It has developed technological competencies through production, storage and transportation, and utilization in hydrogen production. In another development, it has developed a new crack monitoring technology for a pipeline in Italy. Currently, over 70% of the company's E&C related backlog is generated from non-oil activities.

Outlook In E&C (Offshore And Onshore)

In E&C Onshore, the company expects revenue and margin recovery in 2H 2020 as energy activity progresses in some areas. The company already recognized some costs in 1H 2020, which would improve the margin in the second half. The company targets to achieve a mid-single-digit margin in this division. I think the recovery will accelerate in 2021 because the company saw backlog being deferred to 2021. In 1H 2020, revenues in E&C Onshore decreased by 12% compared to 1H 2019. The adverse effect was acute in Q2 following the supply chain constraints and a client's decision to shift forward investments on specific Middle East initiatives. In East Africa, however, the onshore drilling performance contributed positively to its results. In 1H 2020, Saipem's E&C Offshore revenues decreased by 25% compared to 1H 2019.

Key Developments In Drilling: Offshore And Onshore

Offshore drilling is typically an early cycle business where the upstream producers reduce exploration & development activities faster than the rest of the operations in a downturn. Consequently, SAPMY's flagship deepwater drillships Saipem 10000, Scarabeo 7, and Scarabeo 9 experienced a postponement of activity. Since they are now producing remuneration at a standby rate, the revenue rate has reduced. In 1H 2020, revenues from drilling offshore decreased by 25% compared to a year ago. The top line will increase as we advance because the backlog has not seen any cancellation yet. Plus, the company is in the final process of formalizing another agreement, which will positively contribute to the backlog in 2H 2020.

However, the company received a notice of early termination on Perro Negro 8 (a self-elevating drilling platform), which will reduce revenues and operating earnings. Overall, deepwater drillship idleness and rate revision following the market deterioration will lead to a drop in operating results in this division in 2H 2020.

The offshore drilling activity continues to disappoint as Saipem incurred another €330 million impairment charge in Q2 on top of the €260 million impairment charge in Q1 2020. Activity shifting, contract cancellation, revision, and renegotiation of rates of some vessels, and the increase of the discount rate triggered the impairment charge in Q2.

In onshore drilling, too, activity suspension and rate discount will reflect in lower revenues in 2H 2020 compared to the first half of the year. In 1H 2020, revenues in this division declined by 14% year-over-year. Lower activity in Latin America and the Caspian region led to lower volume. EBITDA also fell by 18% during this period. The EBITDA margin, however, was steady due to the stable activity in the Middle East.

Crude Oil Market Outlook

Source

In the U.S., crude oil production has declined considerably due to the demand loss following the pandemic. Increasing demand for renewable energy is likely to have destroyed a part of the overall demand. While the crude oil production per day increased by 38% between 2015 and 2019, it decreased by 18.5% in the first six months of this year alone. So, the energy companies, including the energy services companies, may have to settle for a lower activity level from now on.

According to the EIA's report, global liquid fuel production averaged 91.5 million barrels per day in August, down 9.6% year over year due to reduced drilling activity and production curtailments following low oil prices. Also, despite the low crude oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, higher onshore production led to the overall production rise in the U.S. in August compared to the low in May. By 2021, the EIA expects production to rise to an annual average of 99.3 million b/d in 2021, affecting SAPMY positively in the next year.

Backlog Grows

Quarter over quarter, SAPMY's backlog increased by 11% as of June 30, 2020, to €26 billion. During Q2, it received projects worth €4.8 billion, which include the renewables contract at Fecamp in the E&C Offshore and the Nigerian LNG Train 7 in the E&C Onshore division. A rising backlog indicates improved revenue visibility, which is a crucial positive feature despite the decrease in activities in the industry.

Cash Flows, Liquidity, And Debt

In 1H 2020, Saipem's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative compared to a significantly high positive CFO in the prior year. Although revenues decreased moderately year over year in 1H 2020, its working capital deteriorated steeply, leading to the fall in CFO. As a result, the company's free cash flow also turned negative in 1H 2020. As part of the cost-cutting exercise, it plans to revise down FY2020 capex further.

As of June 30, 2020, the company's liquidity stood at €1.8 billion, which should be sufficient to meet its trading need for the year. It has no significant debt maturity before 2022, especially after the recent refinancing. However, the long-term financial risks do exist, considering the total debt load (€2.5 billion). SAPMY's debt-to-equity ratio is lower than many of its oilfield services peers. I think it should be more cautious about free cash flow generation in meeting its financial obligations in the medium-to-long term.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the global rig count, and SAPMY's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease moderately in the next four years.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $7.0 billion and $9.0 billion. The trailing 12-month (or TTM) revenue falls within the range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase in the next 12-months (or NTM). It can remain unchanged in 2020, before starting to grow again in 2023.

I have calculated the EV using SAPMY's past and forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (4.48x) is similar (12% downside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (10% downside). I think the stock has a negative bias at this price level.

SAPMY's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA contrasts with peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to increase as opposed to a decline in EBITDA for the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (John Wood (OTCPK:WDGJF), TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), and SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFY)) average of 8.6x. So, the stock looks relatively undervalued at the current level. However, I think the stock has many headwinds, including a significant top-line downside, and therefore, the current trading multiple will not be sustainable. If all the risk factors are discounted, I think the price can go lower.

What's The Take On SAPMY?

Differing forces are forces that are pulling SAPMY in various directions. In the Engineering & Construction activities, I expect the company's performance to improve as it added to the backlog and initiates the process to diversify into the non-renewable energy activities. It also aims to improve operating margin through various efficiency building programs.

On the other hand, the drilling activity slowdown following the pandemic will continue to affect its onshore and offshore drilling results adversely in the next few quarters. Many of its flagship offshore platforms experienced a postponement of activity, leading to a much lower revenue generation. One of its elevated offshore platforms even had notice of early termination. Also, the operating margin is unlikely to improve in the short term because of the delays in FIDs (final investment decisions) for many upstream projects.

SAPMY's debt-to-equity ratio is lower than many of its oilfield services peers. However, its cash flows turned negative in 1H 2020, a worrying sign considering the scale of its business and the current energy market environment. As the onshore and offshore drilling businesses continue to reel under the uncertainty concerning the energy market recovery, I think the stock has a downside in the short term. Investors need to be cautious before investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.