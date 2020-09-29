On balance, it's very diffiult to make a reasoned argument that the stock is undervalued. In the best case scenerio the stock trades at fair value.

On a positive note, Alteryx has very high net retention rates, which lead to plus 90% gross profit margins.

Alteryx is no longer a high growth story. In fact, Q4 2020 is poised for negative growth rates y/y.

Investment Thesis

Alteryx (AYX) has gone from being a highly valued and high-growth company to a company whose revenue growth rates are leaving much to be desired. Meanwhile, the stock still remains expensively valued.

On the other hand, Alteryx is able to lay claim that its very high net retention rates are being translated into impressively high gross profit margins.

This investment is a mixed bag. I assert that investors can find more attractive investment opportunities elsewhere.

Revenue Growth Rates Screech to a Halt

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

The data science and analytics platform Alteryx was once the poster child for high growth. But those days now appear only in the rearview.

Even though the need to quickly and easily transform data continues to rapidly increase in demand, and provides a fertile ground for the likes of Alteryx, this doesn't appear to be translating itself into high revenue growth for Alteryx.

Indeed, Alteryx asserted during its earnings call that it does not anticipate a material improvement in 2020.

Source: Author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

Even if we take the high-end company guidance, Q4 2020 is likely to arrive at negative 6% y/y growth rates. In short, the days when Alteryx was growing at more than 60% are now far gone.

Bull Thesis: Impressive Retention Rates Leading to High Gross Profit Margins

Alteryx puts its TAM at $49 billion meaning that its opportunity remains large.

What's more, as you can see below, Alteryx is positively recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Data Science and Machine Learning:

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Further bullish considerations include the fact that Alteryx still has noteworthy dollar-based net expansion rates:

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Over time, you would expect a software company's expansion rate to migrate towards 100%, as customers' contracts start lapping. However, the longer it takes for the net expansion rate to reach 100%, the stronger the companies' growth rates are poised to be near term.

On this front, we can clearly see that Alteryx's dollar-based net expansion rate of 126% as of Q2 2020 is not only strong but amongst the highest in the SaaS space, and certainly punching alongside top-performers Twilio (TWLO) at 132% and Datadog (DDOG) at 130%.

Having said that, Alteryx is not a pure SaaS company, as it makes its sales upfront and not on a recurring basis.

Nonetheless, Alteryx consistently reports very high non-GAAP gross margins:

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

As you can see above, over the past few years Alteryx's non-GAAP gross margin has trended high, despite already starting at 81% in 2016. Most recently, Alteryx's non-GAAP gross margin reached 91%.

Having said that, on the so-called Rule of 40, Alteryx doesn't fare particularly well. This is a measure of how well a company is balancing growth and profitability, with Q2 2020 reaching just 17% -- less than halve the desired 40% benchmark.

The investment gets even more complicated once we consider Alteryx's valuation.

Valuation -- Challenging to See Meaningful Upside Potential

Alteryx has two main problems. The first one is that while the whole sector is rapidly expanding, Alteryx is being left behind. These facts don't align particularly well with the narrative of Alteryx either having much of a moat or being a resilient high-growth company.

The second issue at hand is the case of sentiment. There's little doubt that sentiment towards Alteryx had been pipping hot until it reported its Q2 2020 results. However, right now, investors are questioning whether Alteryx is as compelling as it appeared to be? And investors appear unwilling to consider this investment opportunity. Why?

The strongest reason to stay away from the stock is that it's already fully priced. Consider this, despite showing erratic growth rates, Alteryx is still being priced at more than 16x forward sales.

If we compare with Salesforce (CRM), that company has a clear line of sight to be growing at approximately 20%, yet it's only being priced with on an 11x forward revenue multiple.

On the other hand, if we compare with PagerDuty (PD), that stock has visibility and is easily expected to grow at 23% to 26%, yet its only priced at 10x forward multiple.

Obviously, these are very different companies, and they don't compete with Alteryx, but I use them to show what investors are willing to pay for other software companies.

The Bottom Line

Alteryx appears to be less stable than many investors expected.

Even if we take into consideration it's very high gross profit margins and strong retention rates, I'm still struggling to find a valid reason why investors would be willing to clamber into this stock, as it trades for close to 16x forward sales.

As investors have started to be slightly more discerning these past few weeks, particularly in the richly valued tech space, I believe that investors would do better to look to entering this stock at a lower price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.