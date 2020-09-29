BigCommerce was an instant hit since its early August IPO and is still up more than 3x from its initial debut.

Ever since BigCommerce (BIGC) went public not too long ago at a modest price of $24 per share, it was an instant hit in the markets. The stock closed up more than 2x in its first day of trading, and over the following month the stock proceeded to gain as much as ~6x from that initial IPO price. Investors' love this year for all things e-commerce and all things software helped propel BigCommerce - a software platform that competes with Shopify (SHOP) that helps to enable e-commerce merchants, so arguably the perfect intersection between these two hot sectors - to be an even bigger winner than the more recent Snowflake (SNOW) IPO.

Yet more recently in the September selloff, shares of BigCommerce are seemingly unwinding their gains almost as quickly as they came. Shares are down ~35% in September, and down ~45% from their all-time highs - and the losses have accelerated ever since BigCommerce posted its fiscal second quarter results, the first time the company has reported earnings since going public.

Data by YCharts

There are two main takeaways from these whipsaw September price moves: first, and more generally speaking about the overall market, high-flying tech stocks don't just uniformly move in the upward direction, and valuation matters. Second, BigCommerce seems to have already been priced for perfection - because even after posting a near-perfect second quarter that saw accelerating revenue growth, diminishing losses, and a respectable beat to Wall Street's estimates, the stock fell anyway.

Yet even after the harrowing fall from peak, BigCommerce is still sitting at an overfull valuation. At current share prices just shy of $80, BigCommerce has a market cap of $5.34 billion. After we net off the $25.4 million of cash, $149.0 million of net cash expected to be generated from the IPO but was not included on the most recent June balance sheet, and $71.3 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $5.23 billion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, has a revenue target of $169.3 million for the following fiscal year (FY21; data from Yahoo Finance), representing 18% y/y growth over the $142.5-$143.3 million in revenue that BigCommerce has guided to for the remainder of FY20. Against this revenue outlook, BigCommerce trades at a very steep 36.5x EV/FY21 revenue - among the most expensive stocks in the tech sector, and quite an alarming valuation when you consider that BigCommerce's current ~30% y/y growth isn't overly impressive and nor has the company even generated positive profits on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

In my view, with share prices falling and valuation still sky-high, more attention will shift to BigCommerce's risks: the expectations of slower growth in FY21, plus heated competition versus its primary competitor Shopify, which Wall Street is projecting to generate ~$3.42 billion in revenue next year (making it 20x BigCommerce's scale). Third-party reviews (read this one) note that while BigCommerce has slightly better pricing and a bigger array of built-in customizable features than Shopify, Shopify has cleaner design, a more intuitive interface plus better customer support. While the fast-growing e-commerce market certainly has room for more than one platform solution, the presence of a far larger and better-recognized competitor will put pressure on BigCommerce.

The bottom line here: animal spirits drove BigCommerce's share price up to their ~$140 August highs, but don't get your hopes up for a quick rebound to those levels because the stocks' valuation is still looking hefty versus its fundamentals.

Q2 download

Let's now dig into BigCommerce's latest quarterly results in greater detail. Again, the bearish thesis here is not based on the fact that BigCommerce is performing poorly - but rather, that its stock price already overcompensates for the strong performance it has shown.

The Q2 earnings summary (BigCommerce's first public earnings release) is shown below:

Figure 1. BigCommerce Q2 results Source: BigCommerce Q2 earnings release

BigCommerce's revenue grew 34% y/y to $36.3 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $35.6 million (+31% y/y) by a solid three-point margin. This pace of growth accelerated three points relative to the 30% y/y growth in BigCommerce's (unpublished) pre-IPO Q1. It's also the third straight quarter of acceleration for BigCommerce, but the company isn't expecting this to continue (at least, not what's implied by BigCommerce's guidance).

BigCommerce's $35.9-$36.3 million revenue range for the next quarter implies growth slowing down to 27-28% y/y versus the $28.3 million that the company generated in the third quarter of FY19. Of course, it's still likely that BigCommerce set a doable target in Q2 that it will overachieve by a few points, but continued acceleration past Q2's 34% y/y growth would require a seven-point beat on top of the high end of guidance.

Figure 2. BigCommerce Q3 guidance Source: BigCommerce Q2 earnings release

Regardless, Robert Alvarez, BigCommerce's CFO, noted strong sales traction in the quarter during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Compared to Q1 2020, we have seen an increase of 390 accounts or 4% sequentially. We saw strong growth in both our pro essentials plans and enterprise plans during Q2, which reflects our progress in continued traction with mid-market and enterprise merchants as well as established SMBs. This metric can fluctuate on a quarter-by-quarter basis based on the planned mix we see in the business, but we are confident in sustaining mid single-digit year-over-year growth rates in the back half of 2020. Accounts above the $2,000 ACV threshold grew almost 40% in Q2 and represented 80% of our total ARR in Q2, up from 76% in Q2 2019."

Another key metric that the company highlighted: the company has been focusing on targeting more enterprise-level customers. Enterprise ARR (annualized recurring revenue) grew 44% y/y to $79.8 million, while the mix of enterprise as a percentage of total ARR shifted five points from 48% in 2Q19 to 53% this quarter. This is net-positive for the company because enterprise clients not only drive larger volumes, but also offer more stability versus mom-and-pop e-commerce shops that have high turnover and churn.

Profitability results were mostly positive for BigCommerce as well. The company managed to grow gross margins by 130bps to 78.6%. In addition, similar to many other companies in fiscal Q2, BigCommerce (which does a lot of marketing online for its self-service channels) benefited from both a drop in online advertising prices as well as lower travel and entertainment costs for outbound sales staff. As a result, sales and marketing spend (on a pro forma basis excluding stock comp) as a percentage of revenue dropped thirteen points to 45%, versus 58% in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, BigCommerce managed to shrink R&D spend by 8 points as a percentage of revenues.

However, this was offset by an increasein corporate overhead (likely due to added complexities around the IPO), which drove general and administrative spend up 3 points year over year.

So while BigCommerce's ~19 point improvement in adjusted EBITDA to a -15% margin in Q2 was impressive, we do think that 1) many of the sales and marketing efficiencies gained this quarter will slow down when digital marketing costs snap back and when outbound sales travel results, and 2) BigCommerce is still a ways away from breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis, not to mention GAAP. For a company that has guided to sub-30% growth in Q3, I think BigCommerce's bottom line results are slightly lacking.

Figure 3. BigCommerce adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: BigCommerce Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

I'd compare investing in BigCommerce to buying children's clothing a few sizes too large and having to wait awhile for them to grow into the right size. BigCommerce's huge >35x multiple of FY21 revenue is a steep ask for a company that is expected to see growth decelerate, is facing stiff competition from a giant like Shopify, and is still quite a distance away from hitting breakeven. Resist the temptation to buy the dip here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.