I believe the stock market could enter a possible phase of correction due to a second wave of coronavirus or extended economic weakness. Because of this, I wanted to add some defensive stocks to my portfolio. I believe Graphic Packaging (GPK) is a company worth keeping an eye on as it is a stable "essential" business that will do well regardless of a possible second wave or extended lockdown.

Just a brief background on the company, Graphic Packaging is one of the largest manufacturers of paper-based consumer packaging. The company provides a wide array of paper-based packaging solutions for consumer goods companies. Basically, they make coffee paper cups or cereal box packaging. The company's customers include many prominent brands. In fact, the company makes 30% of all paper cups in the US and 37% of all folding cartons.

The company primarily gets its sales from the US and the Americas which makes up 87% of its revenue. Like most manufacturers, Graphic Packaging's competitive advantage comes from the scale of its operations. Seventy percent of the company's products are manufactured via a vertically integrated process as the company owns 8 North American paperboard mills. This ensures a constant and reliable supply of low-cost high-quality material for the company's packaging machinery. Having vertically integrated operations ensure the company can remain a low-cost producer and maximize its EBITDA margins. The company aims to bring its level of vertical integration to the 80-90% level by 2025.

In terms of Q2 2020 results, net revenue was up by 4% at $1.61 billion compared to $1.55 billion in Q2 2019. These results were partially driven by the acquisitions as organic sales only increased by 1.5%. The company demonstrated healthy organic revenue growth despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This is due to the company's diversified product portfolio which services not only restaurants but also other consumer goods products as well. Restaurants made up 23% of the company's 2019 net sales with CPG products and beverage packaging making up 37% and 20%, respectively. So, the lockdowns which led to restaurant closures and decreased packaging needs from that industry were offset by the increase in sales to CPG products. Many of the restaurants that remained open also switched to a takeout-only model increasing the need for packaging. When the coronavirus pandemic is over and people start eating out again, the trend will reverse. Either way, the company's revenue remains consistent showing the defensive nature of the business.

EBITDA for the quarter was $238.9 million, lower by 7.1% compared to the same time last year. This decrease was mainly due to the acquisition charges and should be one-time in nature. Adjusting for these special circumstances, EBITDA was flat compared to the same time last year. The company carries a fair amount of debt on its balance sheet of $3.0 billion. This is a healthy amount of leverage when compared to the company's total assets of $7.6 billion (total current assets were $2.0 billion for the quarter). Net interest expense for the quarter was $30.7 million, well covered by the company's EBITDA. The company has a 3.3x net debt to leverage ratio which means it still has room to lever up should a potential acquisition target materialize.

Apart from being a "recession-resistant" business, Graphic Packaging also has few long-term trends working for it. There is a growing awareness among consumers about the wasteful nature of a lot of consumer goods packaging. Paper packaging is seen as being more "environmentally friendly" due to it being renewable (comes from trees), recyclable, and compostable. This will be especially true if more government regulations are imposed. There is already talk about banning plastic straws in the US. After that, I assume plastic cups, trays, and other utensils might be the next target. The company estimates an additional $5 billion of the addressable market from the plastic to paper conversion as paper packaging becomes more widespread and displaces foam and plastic. Due to competition, I doubt the company would get that entire additional market share. However, this trend means that the company's target of 1-2% organic revenue growth is achievable. The company is also continuing to innovate with existing packaging by making them more environmentally friendly and differentiated from a product perspective.

Premiumization and custom structural packaging design are additional areas where we are seeing increased interest from customers as they look to differentiate their products in the marketplace with end-use consumer safety in mind. We are working closely with customers and continuously finding opportunities to develop innovative packaging solutions to refresh our pipeline and strengthen long term partnerships.

The company has had a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Since 2015, the company has acquired 15 smaller competitors. Some of the more recent acquisitions were Quad/Graphics, Inc., a commercial printing company; the Consumer Packaging Group business from Greif, Inc.; and Artistic Carton Company, a diversified producer of folding cartons. However, these were all relatively small acquisitions with all 15 companies totaling about $1 billion. So far, management has not been involved in any "mega deals". Rather than "empire building", management has been returning capital to shareholders via repurchases. This year alone, the company repurchased $158 million worth of shares. The company repurchased about $695 million worth of stock since 2015 reducing share count by 17%. Furthermore, as discussed earlier, the company has the balance sheet flexibility to make acquisitions when the opportunity arises.

In terms of valuation, Graphic Packaging is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of only 13x. Given the recent market run-up, this is pretty cheap. Using 2019 EPS of $0.70, we can see that the company is trading at a 2019 P/E ratio of 19.6x. This means that analysts are forecasting close to 51% EPS growth this year which is well above historical as EPS growth for this company has remained largely flat. So far, the company has done a good job of beating estimates; however, we need to put some sort of margin of safety in terms of expectations and valuations.

Even using the 2019 P/E ratio though, I still think the company is cheap relative to the market which is now trading closer to 25x. This is especially true when you consider Graphic Packaging as a defensive stock with reasonable competitive advantages. The company has a good EBIT margin of 9.1% which is pretty solid for a manufacturing firm. Apart from the aforementioned stock repurchases, the company also pays a reasonable dividend yield of 2.17%. I believe Graphic Packaging is a buy.

Key risks to thesis

1. Like most manufacturing firms with high fixed costs, Graphic Packaging faces strong competition. Its main competitor in the US is WestRock (WRK), which is 3x the size when comparing market cap.

2. The company is exposed to fluctuations in raw material prices in particular pine and hardwood trees and recycled fibers. As seen in the table above, the company had lower than average gross margins in 2018 reflecting elevated raw material prices.

