COVID-19 had little effect on its portfolio companies and may have actually benefited some of them.

Investment Thesis

Hercules Capital (HTGC), strategically headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a business development company ("BDC") that plays a vital role at the forefront of American innovation. It is a debt and equity investment company that provides crucial capital for cutting-edge businesses in their venture or early expansion phases of growth. The venture capital firm specializes in a select handful of innovative industries that are actively inventing the technologies of the future.

Currently, HTGC is trading at 1.13x its Q2 2020 net asset value, which is on the lower end of its historical range. With a dividend yield of 11.2%, the stock is an attractive high-yield play on the American innovation machine.

Source: Hercules Capital Q2 Presentation

Mid-Pandemic Business Overview

HTGC provides high-yielding, floating rate (with interest rate floors), primarily first lien senior secured loans to technology, life sciences, and sustainable/renewable tech companies. Over the years, the company has increasingly concentrated on three specific industries: drug discovery & development, software, and internet consumer & business services. These three industries together make up 81.4% of the investment portfolio.

Here's a smattering of the more well-known companies in which HTGC has invested over the years:

Source: Hercules Capital Q2 Presentation

The BDC's investments are almost entirely short-term amortizing loans, which means that both interest and principal are repaid on a regular basis over a relatively short period of time (typically 36-42 months). What's more, most of HTGC's investments also include warrants (options to buy stock at a certain price, regardless of the market price) for additional returns, in cases where the equity value has risen substantially. (Many of its portfolio companies are publicly traded.)

The business model is basically to issue a combination of equity and debt at relatively low rates to make loan investments at relatively high rates, collect the spread, and distribute substantially all net investment income to shareholders. By total capitalization, HTGC is 47.6% equity with the remainder various forms of debt.

HTGC has issued $73.9 million of equity this year for an average stock price of $12.38 per share, or a dividend yield of 10.3%. Assuming a forward dividend growth rate of 1% per year, we might assume a permanent cash cost of equity of 11.3%.

In terms of debt, HTGC enjoys investment-grade credit ratings of BBB or BBB+, depending on the ratings agency. Its debt rates range from 2.2% to 6.25%, with the median around 4.5%. Putting equity and debt together, I would guesstimate that HTGC's weighted average cost of capital sits around 7.75%.

That sounds very high, but the BDC's effective yield on assets is 12.2% as of Q2, and that is lower than its average since the beginning of 2017 of 13.5%. Its net interest margin in Q2 was 9.5%, compared to the average since 2017 of 10.6%.

HTGC has grown impressively in the past decade with this formula:

Source: Hercules Capital Q2 Presentation

Looking at NII per share is a bit of a different story, since the BDC regularly issues shares in order to fund growth. Here's a look at NII per share along with the dividend:

Year: 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD NII Per Share $1.06 $1.36 $1.15 $1.19 $1.41 $0.69 Dividend Per Share $1.226 $1.226 $1.226 $1.2265 $1.256 $0.64 Payout Ratio 115.7% 90.1% 106.6% 103.1% 89.1% 92.8%

Don't be too alarmed by the payout ratios over 100% in some years. In those years, gains from equity or warrant investments typically cover the difference.

Of course, HTGC took a hit this year due to its use of floating rate loans. As interest rates fall, so also does its interest income. The good news, however, is that over 95% of the debt portfolio had already hit its contractual interest rate floor by the end of Q2.

Despite the market plunge earlier this year, the estimated fair market value of HTGC's debt investment portfolio was only down 2.6% from its cost basis in Q2. Moreover, there was only one new non-accrual loan added during the quarter.

Also during the second quarter, HTGC originated $266 million of debt and equity investments with 7 new and 9 existing portfolio companies.

Even after that, HTGC still had ~$511 million of liquidity available for investment. That amounts to about 22% of its debt investment portfolio.

Return on average equity ("ROAE") was 12.7% in Q2. Compare that to the BDC average of 5.6% in 2018, which has fallen steadily from 2013's average of 11.6%. HTGC's peer group, a smaller sample size than BDCs as a whole, have done better, and HTGC has performed even better than them.

Source: Hercules Capital Q2 Presentation

Generally speaking, return on average equity rises with increased leverage, which proved to be the case for HTGC from 2017 through 2019. This year is a bit out of the ordinary, of course, because ROAE has taken a dip but leverage essentially hasn't budged (falling only very slightly). But I would expect that metric to snap back to a higher level — more in line with that of 2018 and 2019 — when the economy returns to normalcy.

Leverage also has room to rise in the future, if needed. At about 1.1x debt-to-equity (including SBA loans), HTGC is well under the regulated upper limit for BDCs of 2:1 debt-to-equity.

Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 6.0% is also higher than the peer group and has been so consistently over the years.

Source: Hercules Capital Q2 Presentation

HTGC's historical price-to-NAV is in the range of 1.1x to 1.5x. The current price-to-NAV (as of this writing) sits at 1.13x.

Consistently trading at a premium to NAV is very beneficial for BDCs (just as it is for other pass-through corporate structures like REITs and MLPs). It allows the company to issue equity for accretive investments. Many other BDCs do not enjoy this NAV premium and as such are forced to rely more heavily on debt or destroy shareholder value by issuing equity at a discount to NAV.

Source: Hercules Capital Q2 Presentation

One last point in HTGC's favor: the warrant investments. Most of its debt investments also have warrants to go along with them. It typically takes anywhere from 2-6 years to monetize these warrants — if they monetize at all. They operate much like equity investments in other venture capital firms. Many of them will never be worth anything, but the percentage that are monetized tend to be such big winners that they offset the many warrant investments that go nowhere.

A portfolio company engaging in an IPO or being acquired are two potential exit events for HTGC's warrants. Some examples of this include Impossible Foods, Lyft, DocuSign, Palantir, and Postmates. These equity investments paid off big time, but many others don't.

Only a little over 6% of HTGC's investment portfolio is in equity or warrants. Its primary business is in loans.

Conclusion

At the beginning of this year, I made it a goal to focus on the American innovation machine — how it works and how to invest in it for income generation — in my research. Well, I haven't been doing a great job of that. COVID-19 came along and distracted me with a lot of good opportunities in my wheelhouse of net lease real estate. Looking into HTGC is my way of trying to return to my earlier resolution to better understand and make money from American innovation.

Of course, I am by no means an expert in business development companies, so I encourage readers to do their own research. However, for myself, my research has given me enough of a comfort level to take a position in HTGC. Over the last year and a half, the dividend has been covered by net interest income, which I like to see. And the venture firm has upside from its equity and warrant investments. The tech and biopharma sectors are hot right now, which suggests that HTGC might be able to profit some high profile IPOs or M&A.

This focus on American (and 5% international) innovators, along with conservative underwriting and smart financial management, has served HTGC shareholders well over the years — certainly better than most BDCs:

Data by YCharts

I like HTGC as a high-income investment with potential capital gains upside.

