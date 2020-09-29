KONE (OTCPK:KNYJY) (OTCPK:KNYJY) is an excellent business in the elevator industry. This Finnish company has a steady stream of revenue and is constantly increasing its user base. With high cash returns and a wide moat, you should keep it on your watchlist. Currently, the stock is a hold, but be on the lookout for a chance to buy into this business, which is run by Finland's richest man.

Company overview

Before looking deeper into the business, let's see how Morningstar sums up KONE:

Kone, whose name means "machine" in Finnish, is the world's fourth- largest supplier of elevators and escalators. Kone began producing elevators in Finland in 1918 and today generates revenue in three ways: selling new elevators and escalators, overhauling or modernising old equipment, and servicing its installed base. Most of the company's profit comes from the last activity, where contracts are rolled over annually with built-in price increases. The bulk of its business is in elevators, which are more numerous globally than escalators.

Source: Morningstar

So, what's not to like? The name is simple as is the business model. Peter Lynch used to say that you should be able to easily explain a business to a child or within 90 seconds if you want to invest in it. This surely fits the bill for KONE. It operates on a razor and blades business model. First, you install an elevator (I'll stick to just elevators in this article since there is not really much difference in the way escalators operate), then you provide maintenance on it, and when the time comes, you modernize the elevator. Then the process starts again. Quick note: KONE and other manufacturers also provide services for elevators built by other brands, so these contracts can switch during the lifetime of the product.

Besides the business model, there are other aspects that are appealing about the elevator industry. As Morningstar mentions, the service contracts are pretty much immune to inflation and can be raised a bit each year. But these contracts are also practically mandatory for the owners of the elevators. There is, of course, a huge safety factor in play. So, they need a rubber stamp every few years for insurance reasons and/or local regulation. This adds to the bargaining power of KONE and its competitors after the initial installation. Just think of skyscrapers or flats for the elderly. These become far less useful without a working elevator and thus less valuable. So, most real estate owners are willing to pay for these contracts. This all gives KONE a wide moat.

The section above applies not only to KONE but also to its rivals. Luckily, there aren't that many large competitors. The elevator industry is basically an oligopoly with a few big players. These are, besides KONE, Otis (OTIS), Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY), Schindler (OTC:SHNDY) and Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY). In 2018, the total market for elevators and escalators was about 94 billion USD, as can be seen below. The five biggest players controlled about 60% of the market in 2019. The other players control significantly smaller portions.

Source: Statista

Source: Statista

What's also clear to see is the fact that it's a growing industry. This is explained by trends such as ageing demographics in many countries and further urbanization. There are some voices saying that COVID-19 will have an effect on the continued global urbanization trend, but I think that remains to be seen.

Personally, I like to invest in companies in which the founder or its family is a large shareholder. In the case of KONE, about 22% of the shares are held by the Herlin family. These shares, however, do hold about 62% of the voting power. Antii Herlin is a direct descendant of the founder of KONE in its current form and is the chairman of the company. He's also Finland's richest man.

As of the start of this week, KONE will also be included in one of Europe's most important indices, the Euro Stoxx 50.

An investment in KONE over the last ten years has performed nicely and without many price drops:

Data by YCharts

Something to consider is the fact that KONE has its primary listings in Helsinki, Finland. For investors looking for more liquidity or a preference for trading in EUR, this might be a better option than the tickers mentioned at the start of this article.

Financials

How has KONE performed in the last ten years?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the top line, we see a steady year-on-year increase in both revenue and gross profit. Pretty much what you'd expect from a mature company which operates in these sorts of markets. What is a bit of a drag is the fact that selling expenses increased faster than gross profit. This caused operating profit as a percentage of revenue to decrease over the years.

Net interest expenses spoil the state of the balance sheet a bit. Mainly because this number is consistently positive and adds to the earnings. Net income has dropped to beneath 10% of sales, down from just over that percentage ten years ago, but overall it's rather consistent. The current crisis might be a good time to look at cost control regarding the selling expenses again and improve on that number.

The slight increase in shares is primarily due to shares being granted to personnel, but it's neglectable in contrast to most start-ups and tech companies.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The balance sheet shows great strength. Throughout the years, cash has remained a large portion of the balance sheet. With hardly any debt, there's a sizable net cash position in the entire period. As of the last quarterly figures, this number stands at over 1680 million USD. The fact that over the past several years current assets have been larger than the total liabilities makes KONE steady as a rock. The growth of the balance sheet is also largely in line with the income statement. So, the capital can pretty much be deployed in a similar yielding fashion. But there isn't really that much to say about the balance sheet or its development. Personally, I think this is a prime example of what a strong balance sheet should look like. Even in the current environment in which countries can impose lockdowns, KONE has ample means to stay afloat.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The cash flow statement also doesn't show many surprises. It has grown in lockstep with the other two statements. The cash flow statement does make it clear that KONE has an asset light business model. Capex has been lower than the total in depreciation and amortization for past years. When you compare the equity amount as of 30 June 2020, which is about 3,025 million USD, to the TTM FCF amount of 1,560 million USD, it's stunning that this is over 50%. Most of this is used to bring down debt and is paid out to the shareholders. As can be seen, dividends have grown pretty much fourfold over the last ten years, which is great for dividend growth investors. The company has done some buybacks during the period, but not that much. Given that the share price has never been that much of a bargain, it seems like a good move to pay dividends instead.

Valuation

Currently, KONE has a market cap of a bit over 44 billion USD. This translates into ~28 times FCF on a TTM basis. Given that the company isn't a fast growing one, this seems to be on the expensive side. Of course, it has a pristine balance sheet, a great business model and stable cash flows, but a historical comparison shows the valuation is a bit stretched.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Every single metric is currently above KONE's five-year average. So, at this moment, KONE is far from a bargain.

Risks

While KONE has a large net cash position and sizable recurring revenue streams, there are some risks to consider. I've already touched upon the first one: a reversion to the mean regarding the multiples at which the business trades. Given that most metrics are currently 30 percent or more above the five-year average, this could bring down the share price quite a bit.

Since elevators must be perceived as safe to use, accidents could tarnish KONE's reputation and could result in liability claims. Other safety risks such as cyberattacks are also a real possibility.

With about 30% of sales coming from the Chinese market, a downturn in China could be costly. A trade war between the US and China could also impact KONE. This could be either direct or indirect by disturbing the supply chain.

Conclusion

KONE is an excellent company. Its numbers go up each year like clockwork and much of its revenue is sticky. The balance sheet can handle a possible downturn, which is not unlikely, due to COVID-19. There is little capex required to maintain or grow the business and much of the cash flow is paid out each year. In the last ten years, the amount paid out as dividend has grown fourfold, making it a great stock for dividend growth investors. However, the current valuation is somewhat high. If the share price comes down closer to its historical average, it's a buy. In the meantime, keep it on your watchlist. Because at the current price, KONE is a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNYJY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.