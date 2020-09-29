Palantir has also guided to "at least 30% y/y growth" for FY21. Current pricing ranges would imply a valuation of ~15-20x against FY21 revenues.

The company has guided to $1.05-$1.06 billion in revenue for this year, and it's currently growing at a ~40% y/y range.

Numbers have started to float around for Palantir's upcoming direct listing, with ranges around $10-$14 per share.

After the resounding success of Snowflake's (SNOW) IPO, a public debut that drew an inordinate amount of speculation due to Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) rare participation, the markets are building up excitement again for Palantir's (PLTR) offering.

In my initial article on the IPO, I went into detail on Palantir's origins and its product lineup. Since then, a couple key pieces of information have surfaced:

A date for the public debut. The company has amended its direct listing date and now expects to begin trading on Tuesday, September 29.

The company has amended its direct listing date and now expects to begin trading on Tuesday, September 29. Updated numbers for the year. Palantir has guided to ~47% y/y revenue growth in Q3 and ~42% y/y growth for the full fiscal 2020.

Palantir has guided to ~47% y/y revenue growth in Q3 and ~42% y/y growth for the full fiscal 2020. Prices have been floating around. Though not official prices from Palantir itself (in a direct listing, the listing company doesn't need to set a price), analysts and news headlines have set expectations for Palantir's opening prices.

We can now boil all this information into our expectations of what Palantir's valuation will look like at the open.

Expected price ranges, and historical price data

The first thing investors should know ahead of September 29: the news and analysts have already printed their expectations for where Palantir's stock could land on its first day of trading (though if the pattern of recent IPOs hold, that starting price may not sustain for very long).

The Wall Street Journal, for example, cited bankers close to the deal that Palantir would likely find demand to open at around $10/share.

One independent equity research firm, MKM Partners, noted instead that it expects Palantir's opening range to be closer to $12-$14.

Note that there is historical precedent on Palantir's share prices, as insiders do have the opportunity to trade pre-IPO shares in non-public markets. In Palantir's S-1 filing, the company has documented the sale price history of its shares in private transactions all the way through the month of September:

Figure 1. Palantir share price history Source: Palantir amended S-1 filing

You can see in the chart above that there has been a wide range in Palantir's shares over the past year. In 2019, the stock changed hands at an average of ~$6 per share (seen in the first few rows of the chart above, from April through December). Though Palantir shares seem to have tanked alongside the broader market earlier in 2020, they rebounded sharply closer to the IPO, hitting a high of $11.50/share in August (exceeding the Wall Street Journal's price expectations) before easing back down to a high of $11 in September.

With 1.638 billion shares outstanding currently, a $10-$14 price range would mean a $16.38-$22.93 billion opening market cap range. When we consider all of the RSUs, options and warrants that are currently unvested, Palantir has a fully diluted share pool of 2.173 billion, and a fully diluted market cap range of $21.73-$30.44 billion.

Governance and voting control

Before we discuss Palantir's valuation in the context of its revenue scale, we want to briefly mention another topic that has been swirling around the Palantir offering: its very unusual and founder-friendly share structure.

Palantir doesn't have the usual dual-class share structure that most technology companies employ - it has three.

Class A , held primarily by third-party investors and employees, are the "common" shares entitled to one vote per share

, held primarily by third-party investors and employees, are the "common" shares entitled to one vote per share Class B , held also by investors and insiders, is entitled to ten votes per share (also fairly standard in Silicon Valley).

, held also by investors and insiders, is entitled to ten votes per share (also fairly standard in Silicon Valley). Class F is the outlier (F presumably stands for "founder"). There are only 1,005,000 of these shares, and they are held equally by the company's three co-founders: CEO Alex Karp, VC Peter Thiel, and their partner Stephen Cohen. These shares are described as having a "variable number of votes per share."

These founder shares will have the same 10x voting rights as Class B shares "on any matter that is submitted to a vote of our stockholders" if the founders control 100 million or fewer shares (right now, the three founders in aggregate control 502.4 million shares on a fully diluted basis).

When the founders control >100 million shares, however, the consolidated voting power of the Class F shares will "equal 49.999999% of the voting power of all of our outstanding shares of capital stock." This means that these three founders can control Palantir in perpetuity as long as they don't substantially reduce their overall share holdings.

While shocking and newsworthy, it's important to note that governance quirks like Palantir founders' supervoting shares have in recent years rarely been impediments for an IPO or valuation.

One of the most recent high-profile examples is Snap (SNAP). At its IPO in March 2017, Snap also employed a three-pronged class structure, except IPO investors got 0 votes instead of 1, while insiders and early investors got 1 vote per share and founders had 10x voting rights (giving founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy 89% of the voting control at the time). This quirk didn't stop Snap from jumping 44% in its first day of trading (shares fell subsequently due to fundamental issues including slowing growth, heavy losses and a flawed Spectacles launch, but these were unrelated to voting rights; the stock has since recovered this year amid enthusiasm for internet stocks). In my view, if investors do approach Palantir with caution due to its unusual founder control, any discount on valuation will be minimal.

How valuation stacks up against Palantir's financials

The important question here: how does Palantir's valuation range stack up against its expected results? Take a look at the historical numbers here:

Figure 2. Palantir financials Source: Palantir amended S-1 filing

Palantir's revenue for its most recent fiscal year was $742.6 million, up 25% y/y. More recently, however, growth has accelerated to 49% y/y to $481.2 million in the first half of 2020, which is incredible given the pandemic impact. This counter-recessionary revenue potential is an important indicator of how resilient Palantir's business is. Owing to the fact that the majority of its customers are large institutions that already have Palantir embedded into their core processes, Palantir isn't going to see huge down swings in revenue no matter what the macroeconomy looks like.

In the week prior to its IPO, Palantir offered up guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year. The company provided the following numbers:

Q3 revenue of $278-$280 million, representing 46-47% y/y growth

FY20 revenue of $1.05-$1.06 billion, representing 42-43% y/y growth

FY21 revenue growth of "at least 30% y/y"

Given the "at least" verbiage that Palantir gave, plus the knowledge that most tech companies guide several points below where they think they'll actually land to set an easy bar, let's assume that Palantir grows at 35% y/y in FY21.

This would give us an FY21 revenue target of $1.43 billion. Meanwhile, let's use $12 as a midpoint for where Palantir shares will land on Day 1 of trading. This would give Palantir a fully diluted market cap of $26.08 billion. Netting off the $1.50 billion of cash and $0.30 billion of debt on Palantir's most recent (June) balance sheet, meanwhile, gets us to an enterprise value of $24.88 billion.

This would imply a 17.4x EV/FY21 revenue multiple for Palantir, assuming a $12 share price. Now, that certainly isn't cheap - but it's also not outrageous. At those levels, Palantir would be trading approximately in-line with software stocks like Atlassian (TEAM), Docusign (DOCU), and MongoDB (MDB) (all trading in the high-teens/low ~20s multiples), while trading cheaper than Coupa (COUP), Bill.com (BILL), Datadog (DDOG), and Okta (OKTA) - the upper crust of software valuations that are trading closer to ~30x calendar 2021 revenues.

Some investors may argue that Palantir's heavy losses and cash burn might justify the company's fair/discounted valuation multiple. I don't believe this to be the case. Over the trailing twelve months, Palantir generated -$474 million in GAAP net losses, but only -$63 million of free cash flow (YTD cash flow of -$232 million has actually improved +$115 million versus -$347 million in the year-ago first half; layering that on top of FY19 FCF of -$178 million yields a relatively minor -$63 million TTM FCF).

Figure 3. Palantir cash flows/net losses Source: Palantir amended S-1 filing

Palantir's GAAP net margins and FCF margins, respectively, are -53% and -7% - the latter very close to breakeven. High-profile Snowflake, meanwhile, had corresponding net losses and FCF of -$343 million and -$126 million, representing much worse -85% and -31% margins.

Figure 4. Snowflake cash flows/net losses

Source: Snowflake S-1 filing

While it's true that Snowflake's deeper red ink is partially explained by the fact that it's smaller than Palantir (its YTD revenue is about half of Palantir's), these losses weren't an impediment to Snowflake hitting and maintaining a gigantic >80x forward revenue multiple. As such, I don't think investors will discount Palantir for its losses either.

Key takeaways

There's certainly no guarantee that Palantir shares will hew close to the low-teens mark that is currently circulating. If Snowflake is any guide, that stock shot up more than 2x when it began trading and notched a >80x revenue multiple right out of the gate. These valuation markers, however, serve as useful guideposts for when the stock begins trading on the 29th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.