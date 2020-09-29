It's been a busy year for gold juniors (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) with several names pushing out economic studies to showcase their projects at higher gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) prices. The most recent name to release an economic study is ASX-listed gold junior Calidus Resources (OTCPK:CALRF), and the Feasibility Study has shown quite robust economics for the company's Warrawoona Gold Project in Western Australia. Based on engineering, procurement, and construction [EPC] estimates for the project, it can be built for a very modest A$120 million, a number that is easily manageable for Calidus. Based on a decent likelihood of a construction decision in the next nine months, I see Calidus Resources as a Hold, and I would expect an upwards re-rating if the funding terms are favorable.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Calidus Resources announced its Feasibility Study results for its Warrawoona Gold Project in Western Australia on Monday with solid economics. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure with a sealed airstrip at Marble Bar just 20 kilometers southeast and an all-weather road directly to the mining leases. The study envisions an 8-year mine life with average annual gold production of 83,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,281/oz [US$922/oz]. While this is a relatively small production profile, the operating costs are exceptional, as is the cost to move into production. Therefore, while this would be a project that likely wouldn't see the light of the day in Northern Canada or a more remote area, it is more than manageable, given the existing infrastructure. Let's take a closer look at the study below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted above, the upfront capital for Warrawoona is extremely modest, with the total capital summary, including contingency sitting at A$120 million [US$86.4 million]. This figure is well below the average for sub-100,000-ounce per year gold projects of US$111 million, with the project benefiting from both existing infrastructure and a relatively small processing plant, with a capacity of 2.4 million tonnes per annum. The project also has a rapid construction period of just 12 months, so Calidus could be in commercial production by Q2 2022 if things go smoothly with the final operating permits.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we look at how Warrawoona stacks up against peers with small-scale gold projects, we can see that the project is a stand-out, with the 2nd lowest capex among small-scale gold projects worldwide. In most cases, low capex below US$110 million translates to a paltry average production profile. This is evidenced below as the average production profile for projects with less than US$110 million in initial capex is 64,600 ounces per year. However, Calidus is an outlier, with the 2nd-lowest capex among its peers, but the 3rd-largest production profile. Therefore, this is quite an attractive project, helped by the fact that it's sitting in the #1 mining jurisdiction worldwide.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we dig into the numbers a little closer, we can see that the After-Tax NPV (8%) for the project is A$187 million [US$134.6 million] at a A$2,200/oz gold price [US$1,584/oz]. This a relatively conservative gold price, given that it's 16% below spot prices, so I believe this is a fair figure to use. While the After-Tax NPV (8%) for Warrawoona might seem quite low compared to other projects, it's important to note that Australian juniors are generally more conservative, using a discount rate of 8% vs. 5% for their Feasibility studies. Therefore, even though A$187 million might look low compared to North American junior gold companies that have been releasing economic studies this year, it's essential to be mindful of the higher discount rate used by Australian companies.

(Source: Company News Release)

The below chart takes a look at Warrawoona's After-Tax NPV (8%) to Initial Capex [ATNIC] ratio, which gives us an idea of the bang per buck spent for the proposed mine. Based on an After-Tax NPV (8%) of A$187 million and an initial capex of A$120 million, we come up with an ATNIC ratio of ~1.56 at A$2,200/oz gold [US$1,584/oz]. This is quite low relative to peers like Bardoc Gold and Red 5's (OTC:RFVVF) KOTH Project, but this is mostly due to the short mine life and relatively small resource at Calidus' Warrawoona Project.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While Bardoc and Red 5 are both expected to produce well over 1 million ounces of gold over their mine life, Calidus' Warrawoona is expected to produce just 658,000 gold ounces. Therefore, it would be impossible for Warrawoona to stack up well against these two projects on an ATNIC ratio basis. The good news is that Calidus could significantly improve the economics of its project if it can convert more inferred ounces to reserves, given that the company has a resource base at Warrawoona of 1.49 million ounces, but less than half of this resource is used in the Feasibility Study.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Additionally, the recent acquisition of Blue Spec from Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) could beef up the production profile materially for a couple of years if it can be integrated successfully. Blue Spec lies just 70 kilometers from Warrawoona and is currently home to 219,000 ounces at 16.35 grams per tonne gold. Given the 1,300% higher gold grades than the current resource at Warrawoona (16.35 vs. 1.06), a positive integration study would dramatically improve feed grades at Warrawoona.

So, what are the risks?

If Calidus does decide to go ahead with the complete construction of Warrawoona, they will need to raise A$120 million to cover both construction costs. The company should be able to raise this through a mix of shares and debt, so it's certainly possible that we could see share dilution of over 100 million shares at ~A$0.60 or higher, with the remainder funded with debt. While I see no issue raising this amount of money as this is a very robust project, investors need to be aware of the potential dilution in the next six months.

(Source: Company News Release)

The second minor risk is that the company has chosen to include inferred resources in its Feasibility Study, and inferred gold resources are the lowest confidence category of gold resources. Fortunately, these inferred resources are not relied upon until the 30th month of production or Year 2.5, and after that, they make up a small portion of mining from month 43 through 93 (Year 3.5 to 7.8). However, 82% of the production targets are based on Proven & Probable reserves, 10% are based on indicated resources, and less than 9% are based on inferred resources. Therefore, even though this is a minor risk, it is not a significant amount of the mine life, and the company has over four years to convert these resources to a higher category before it has to worry about mining them.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on Calidus' 219 million shares outstanding and a share price of A$0.60 [US$0.43], Calidus has a market of US$94.2 million, which is very reasonable for a junior that could be in commercial production within 20 months. Meanwhile, the upfront capital is very manageable, so we should see minimal dilution and debt to fund the project. At a current market cap per ounce of just US$63.22/oz based on Warrawoona resources alone, there is quite a bit of upside here if we can see favorable financing terms in the next few months. Therefore, while there are two risks identified above, I believe they are currently more than priced.

While Calidus Resources certainly isn't a large-scale gold producer that majors or mid-tier producers have a target on to acquire, it is a very robust project with a good shot of heading into production. This means that it's at a similar juncture to Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) when it highlighted it eight months ago, with a 75,000 plus ounce production profile in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. When companies transition from explorers to soon-to-be producers like Pure Gold did recently, this sweet spot can deliver outsized returns for investors. Given the attractive valuation heading into this transition period, I continue to see the stock as a Hold even after this recent advance. If we were to see weakness in Q4, I would view any dips below A$0.51 as a low-risk area to add exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.