Mereo BioPharma's (MREO) CEO Denise Scots-Knight on 2020 Interim Financial Results Conference Call Transcript

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) 2020 Interim Financial Results Conference Call September 29, 2020

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Mereo BioPharma 2020 Interim Results Conference Call.

Steve Klass

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and good afternoon to those of you in the UK. And thank you for joining Mereo’s 2020 Interim Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. Earlier today we issued a press release providing an overview of recent business progress as well as financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This press release may be accessed on the Investors portion of Mereo’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com.

Leading the call today will be Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Mereo’s Chief Executive Officer, who will provide a summary of the company’s recent clinical and corporate developments. Afterwards, Michael Wyzga, Interim CFO of Mereo will provide a brief overview of the financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2020. We will then open the line for questions. Dr. John Lewicki, Mereo’s Chief Scientific Officer will also be available for Q&A.

As a reminder, the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions as of the current date and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, in the press release, and this conference call. These risk factors are described in today’s press release and are more fully detailed under the caption, risk factors in the filings with the SEC. In addition, please note the date of this conference call is September 29, 2020. And any forward-looking statements that are made today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. I will now turn the call over to Denise.

Denise Scots-Knight

Thank you, Steve and thank you to everyone for joining us today. It's a pleasure to welcome all of you to our 2020 interim financial results and the business update conference call. It is a very exciting time for Mereo. We've made substantial progress over the course of 2020, including our changing strategy to focus on advancing the development of etigilimab our Anti-TGIT antibody with potential broad utilization in oncology alongside our rare disease product portfolio. In June of this year we also closed a $70 million financing with leading U.S. institutional investors to further advance etigilimab alongside our rare disease product portfolio. We believe this financing has left us well capitalized to execute on our strategy. I'm pleased to share with you today a review of our recent progress, as well as to outline the opportunities we have in front of us as we enter the fourth quarter of 2020 and prepare for an eventful 2021, which we believe will help catalyze the next stage of Mereo’s growth.

Let me first begin with etigilimab. As I mentioned, etigilimab is a novel antibody against TGIT, a next generation checkpoint receptor shown to block T-cell activation and the body's natural anticancer immune response. Specifically, etigilimab is an IgG1 monoclonal antibody which binds to the human TGIT receptor on immune cells with the goal of improving the activation and effectiveness of T-cell and NK cell anti-tumor activity. We believe etigilimab is competitive with other Anti-TGIT approaches as it is a novel IgG1 with both inhibitory as well as ADCC characteristics having an intact effect to function. As part of our clinical development strategy, we plan to focus the development of etigilimab on tumor types with high PDL1 and TGIT expression with poor responses to anti-PDL1 or PD1 and on tumor types where we saw evidence of responses in our Phase 1a-1b studies.

Etigilimab has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and patients were also enrolled in a Phase 1b study in combination with nivolumab in select tumor types. In Phase 1a dose escalation study, 23 patients with multiple tumor types were enrolled, a no dose limiting toxicities were observed. In the Phase 1b combination study a total of ten patients with multiple tumor types, nine of whom had progressed on prior Anti-PD1 or PDL1 therapies were enrolled. Eight patients were evaluable for tumor growth assessment and all of these patients have progressed on prior PD1 or PDL1 therapies, with best responses, including two patients with a partial response and stable disease. Patients remained on study for up to 224 days and similar to the Phase 1a study, no dose limiting toxicities were observed.

As many of you are aware, interest in Anti-TGIT approaches has been very strong, and this is a rapidly evolving landscape in oncology. TGIT’s role in tumor immuno surveillance is analogous to the PD1 PDL1 access in tumor immunosuppression. Based on preclinical studies, both TGIT and PDL1 are up regulated in a variety of different cancers. Data show that combination therapy using Anti-TGIT and PDL1 or PD1 antibodies conferred greater responses than anti PDL1 or PD1 treatment alone, implying a synergistic mechanism following interruption of these two inhibitory checkpoints. Our Phase 1b2 will be a combination of etigilimab with an anti PD1 in a range of tumor types in 75 to 100 patients and this will include a cohort of rare tumor types. Initiation of this study remains on track for the fourth quarter and we plan to host a webinar teaching in the fourth quarter to share more details about our program and the Phase 1-2 combination study design. Assuming this study initiates as planned in the fourth quarter, we expect to be in a position to report the first clinical data starting mid-2021. We're very enthusiastic about the potential for this program.

I'd like to now turn to our rare disease portfolio, which includes the setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta or OI, as well as Alvelestat for the treatment of severe alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency and other potential indications including COVID-19 respiratory disease. Before I spend a few minutes discussing these programs in greater detail, I also wanted to note that our product portfolio includes Leflutrozole for hypogonadotropic hypogonadism as well as Acumapimod for Acute Exacerbations of COPD or AECOPD. As many of you know, we have previously generated positive Phase 2 data in both of these indications and partnering discussions for Leflutrozole and Acumapimod are well underway.

Turning to our rare disease portfolio, in late 2019 we announced positive topline results from the Phase 2b ASTEROID study with setrusumab. This was the largest investigational clinical study that has ever been conducted in adult OI patients in the U.S. and EU. As a reminder setrusumab is a human monoclonal antibody targeting sclerostin. We believe this mechanism is particularly well suited to treat OI because unlike other agents, which are either anabolic or anti-restorative [ph] setrusumab has been demonstrated to be a strong, bone building agent that also reduces the resorption of bones creating a dual action anabolic effect to build overall bone density. The Phase 2b ASTEROID study demonstrated a very clear dose dependent bone building effect of setrusumab. There are currently no FDA or EMA approved therapies for OI.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta is particularly devastating for children and their families and has a significant impact on the quality of life for adult patients who can also fracture frequently and very often suffer chronic pain. In recognition of this unmet need, setrusumab has received prime designation by the European Medicines Agency, and it has also been granted orphan drug status by both the EMA and the FDA. Just last week we announced that setrusumab received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA. We believe this further highlights the significant unmet medical need facing children with OI and underscores the potential of setrusumab to become the first approved treatment option specifically for these patients. With the receipt of rare disease pediatric designation, we may also be eligible to receive a priority review voucher from the FDA.

Following our regulatory discussions earlier this year, we're also pleased that both the FDA and EMA have agreed on the principles of the design of a single Phase 3 pivotal pediatric study in OI. We believe there's a clear path forward for setrusumab in OI and there are continuing discussions with potential partners prior to the initiation of the Phase 3 study consistent with our strategy. These potential partnerships include a range of different structures with Mereo retaining commercial rights in certain regions. We very much look forward to updating you on these discussions in due course.

Turning to our Alvelestat. We're pleased to have resumed enrollment in our ongoing Phase 2 proof of concept study in patients with severe alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency lung disease following of course due to COVID-19 earlier in the year. Top line data from this study now remains on track for the second half of next year, 2021. Alvelestat is a small molecule that inhibits neutrophil elastase. Neutrophil elastase is an enzyme that attacks and progressively damages lung tissue. AATD patients either lack the protective alpha-1-antitrypsin protein or produce a small amount of abnormal, ineffective protein that cannot reach the lung and fails to block neutrophil elastase from tissue destruction. Such patients suffer progressive lung deterioration leading to cough, wheeze, COPD like symptoms and ultimately reliance on respiratory support. Some patients actually go on to receive lung transplant.

The primary endpoint for our 12-week proof of concept study is based on the biomarker [indiscernible] machine, which is a breakdown product of elastase, the target of neutrophil elastase. If the results demonstrate a positive impact on the blockade of neutrophil elastase, we intend to seek regulatory guidance in both the EU and the U.S. on the design of a pivotal trial in both territories and to commence this as soon as possible thereafter. The only approved therapy for AATD is plasma derived protein. However, this is not reimbursed, not available for use in all territories.

In August, we also announced the initiation of a Phase 1b placebo controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Alvelestat in hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe COVID respiratory disease. This is due to the underlying mechanism of Alvelestat and we believe there is a rationale for blocking neutrophil elastase in these patients. This trial is led by Dr. Michael Wells and will be conducted at the University of Alabama. Approximately 15 patients will be randomized to receive either Alvelestat plus standard of care or placebo plus standard of care for 10 days. The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability of our Alvelestat at day 10 with a safety follow-up to 90. Additional endpoints includes blood biomarkers and oxygen deficit at day 10. But the trial will also assess clinical outcomes, including effect from this disease progression measured by the need for respiratory support and disease severity using the WHO nine-point ordinal score at day 29. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at the University of Alabama to investigate Alvelestat in this patient population and to complete this study as rapidly as possible to help with the ongoing effort to solve the global COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, as part of our broader development plans for Alvelestat we're continuing to support certain investigative studies including the Atlanta Study into AATD led by Mark Dransfield and his team, which is financially supported by NCATS grant, and also a study into bronchiolitis obliterans or BOS associated with graft-versus-host disease in patients receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation which is led by Steven Pavletic at the NIH. BOS is an orphan disease characterized by inflammatory obstruction of the lungs tiniest airways and is the primary cause of death in patients who receive lung transplants. We're excited about the potential broad utilization of Alvelestat and look forward to reporting data from these studies.

Before I turn the call over to Mike to review the financials, I also want to acknowledge the appointments of Dr. Brian Schwartz, former Chief Medical Officer of Arqule and Dr. Jeremy Bender, former Vice President of Corporate Development at Gilead Sciences and recently appointed CEO of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to our Board of Directors. Brian and Jeremy are industry veteran with deep experience in clinical and corporate development, specifically within oncology and rare diseases. Their collective skill sets will be a real asset to Mereo as we continue to advance our programs and our business strategy. I will now turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Wyzga

Thank you, Denise and good morning, everyone. I'd like to spend a few minutes giving an overview of the finances for the period. During the past six months ending on June 30, 2020 our R&D expenditures fell by 3.4 million pounds from the prior year to 8.5 million pounds in total. During this year we continued our development in our two rare disease assets in setrusumab and Alvelestat with expenditures for the adult Phase 2b study in setrusumab and a proof of concept study Phase 2 in Alvelestat. In the same period of last year, our R&D expenses focused on setrusumab again in the adult Phase 2b study, as well as the completion of the Phase 2 studies in our specialty products acumapimod and Leflutrozole. Again in the period our administrative expenses increased by 1.3 million pounds to 8.2 million pounds from the 6.9 million pounds in 2019. This increase was predominantly caused by the one off legal and professional fees which increased by about 900,000 pounds. Our underlying administrative expenses without these one offs were 4.9 million pounds compared to the 5.3 million pounds in 2019. So basically there were no changes in our administrative expenses.

With regard to our cash, we started the year with 16.3 million pounds in cash and short term deposits. And as Denise mentioned on June 4, 2020 the company announced the completion of 56 million pound or $70 million fundraising. Net of transaction costs this amount was 51.4 million pounds or $64.2 million. After the expenditure in the first half of the year we ended the period with cash in short term deposits of 56.8 million pounds. Now, given our cash position at the end of the year and our current forecast, we are now well funded into 2022. This provides the company with sufficient runway to deliver both on our clinical programs as well as deliver on our business development milestones. Now, I'd like to turn it back over to the operator, so we take any questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Joseph Schwartz with SVB Leerink. Your line is open.

Joseph Schwartz

Alright, thanks so much and congrats on all the progress. A couple questions on Alvelestat, I was wondering in terms of the COVID work how should -- what's the time frame that we should think about when that data might become available, that's the first question? And then in alpha-1-antitrypsin I was wondering what change in Desmosine or ISO Desmosine, are you hoping to see in that Phase 3 trial and then where would Alvelestat fit into the treatment landscape as it currently exists, as well as how it's evolving with some potential new treatment modalities?

Denise Scots-Knight

Okay, so in terms of -- thanks Joe and thanks for your comments and your questions. Great to hear you. So in terms of the Alvelestat data in our COVID study, we expect to be reporting that mid-year, probably sometime in the second quarter is our current expectation.

Joseph Schwartz

Great, thank you. And then in terms of the core work for Alvelestat, just yeah, I think you've got the question, but if you need, I can reprise it.

Denise Scots-Knight

Oh no, it is fine, I have got it. Thank you. So in terms of the Desmosine, so the study is powered to show a 6% or greater change in the levels of Desmosine and why did we choose that, well we chose that because that's correlated back to changes in lung density via C.T. scan data. So that's why we chose that level. In terms of the treatment landscape so a couple of points there, obviously, our study is Alvelestat as a monotherapy. I mentioned the NCAT study and with that study we're now going on top in fact of the alpha-1-antitrypsin therapy. It's believed that the alpha-1-antitrypsin therapy is being given at lower therapeutic levels than the patients could actually benefit from. So we are actually doing a study looking at Alvelestat on top of alpha-1. In terms of the recent developments across the landscape and clearly the likes of arrow head those are looking at clearly at the liver disease and we're very focused on the lung disease. So we think those sit alongside each other.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay, that makes sense. Thanks for taking my question.

Denise Scots-Knight

Okay.

