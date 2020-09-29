With the potential for rising volatility around the 2020 presidential election, this article continues a mini-series that looks back at market implications of the uncertainty surrounding the result in 2000.

In yesterday's article, How Stocks Did After the 2000 Election, I described the performance of various equity markets in the weeks-long uncertainty that followed the close and contentious 2000 election. Tonight's first presidential debate should further heighten focus on the upcoming election. With the potential for a close result in November 2020, the potential for result delays given a pandemic-induced uptick in mail-in voting, and an incumbent suggesting a smooth democratic transition of power may not be in the offing, we could see post-election volatility rise once again.

Domestic equity markets struggled amidst the political uncertainty in 2000, underperforming global peers. The S&P 500 (SPY) sold off by more than 9% from Election Day until Congress confirmed George W. Bush as the winner in early January. A large portion of this underperformance for U.S. stocks was driven by swooning tech shares that were already under pressure from a deflating tech bubble.

While domestic equity markets were pressured by the political uncertainty, how did the market for Treasury securities respond? While the U.S. Treasury market tends to be a safe haven amidst market volatility, this article recounts whether Treasury bonds responded favorably to market uncertainty emanating directly from the U.S. government that guarantees that debt.

In a comparison of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Index (TLT) and the S&P 500 in the graph below, Treasury securities rallied during this eight week period of political uncertainty. Long duration Treasury bonds rallied by 7.7% over that roughly two month period while stocks swooned as stock prices headed lower.

Source: Bloomberg

Comparing the current environment versus this historical episode highlights a key difference. On Election Day 2000, the ten-year Treasury yielded 5.87%. The rally to 4.93% for that security drove long duration bonds higher. At Election Day 2020, the ten-year Treasury is likely to yield closer to its current level of 0.65%. Over this two month horizon in 2000, investors "carry" from the coupon of 10-year Treasury securities is more than the annual rate those same securities pay now.

The Bloomberg Barclays Long Treasury Index, which has a current yield of 1.28% and a duration of 19.5 years would need to push back under 1% to generate the level of return that was seen during the post-election Treasury rally in 2000. Duration carries a dual meaning in bond portfolio management. Duration is a measure of the interest rate sensitivity of the portfolio to parallel shifts in the yield curve, and also the weighted average timing of expected future cash flows from the bond holdings. As coupons on Treasury debt have fallen over the past two decades, durations have extended, meaning a smaller move in rates can produce a larger change in total return.

Some might question whether uncertainty around who will lead the federal government should increase the value of debt securities issued by that government. Outside of the post-2000 election scenario, another political-driven rally occurred during 2011. In August of 2011, rating agency S&P downgraded the debt of the United States for the first time, following the contentious debate over raising the debt ceiling. In the wake of this self-induced government crisis, the Long Treasury Index rallied 8.8% and 9.8% respectively in August and September 2011 - another example of a U.S. government crisis benefiting holders of U.S. government debt.

Stocks did poorly in the uncertain weeks following the 2000 election, underperforming global counterparts, driven by tech weakness. While it may seem counter-intuitive to some amidst a political crisis, U.S. government bonds increased sharply in value in a flight-to-quality trade. Today, futures on the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, "the fear gauge", are pricing in higher volatility following the upcoming election. The question for market participants is whether Treasury securities will still offer an effective hedge with all-in rates already near all-time lows on the back of supportive monetary accommodation to offset the economic shock from the pandemic.

For those considering a long Treasury position as a portfolio hedge against political volatility, one must remember that interest rates increased sharply after Trump's win in 2016. The Long Treasury Index referenced in this article lost more than 6% over the next week as equity markets soared and investors priced in the prospect of faster economic growth under Trump. While those expectations may be tempered after four years of the Trump Administration and a deep economic contraction, I suspect a second Trump term would again press inflationary expectations higher. While markets for risky assets may not receive a Biden win as warmly given the prospect for higher taxes, every Democratic president since FDR has delivered double-digit annualized stock market returns, suggesting that short-term fears over a Biden government may be replaced with market stability over time.

The year 2020 has no peers. It has been singularly unique. Despite the lack of direct precedent, we must at least learn from past situations that may resemble the near future. I hope this revisit of the contentious 2000 election, and its implications for both the equity and Treasury bond markets in its immediate aftermath is useful framing for Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.