UCO and SCO are ETFs that could see big moves for volatility over the next month.

From September 2 through September 8, the NYMEX crude oil price experienced its most significant decline with April. The price of the active month November futures fell from over $43.50 to a low of $36.58 per barrel. After months of taking the step higher, crude oil took an escalator to the downside. However, the market did not repeat its tumble down an elevator shaft that we witnessed earlier this year that took the price of the continuous futures contract below zero for the first time.

The most significant factor facing the crude oil market in 2020 has been the evaporation of demand as the pandemic’s impact on the global economy took an unprecedented toll on the energy commodity. Production cuts and a return of some optimism to markets caused WTI and Brent futures prices to recover to over the $40 per barrel level.

While the potential of a second wave of coronavirus will continue to impact the oil market, the US election is now the primary factor that will affect the price of futures over the coming weeks. Among many other issues, the November 3 contest will determine the path of energy policy in the US, the world’s leading oil and gas producer. While all eyes are on the race for President, the election will also determine the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The composition of the legislative branch of government will be as significant as the White House contest when it comes to policy over the coming years.

Crude oil could become volatile in the leadup and aftermath of the early November election. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are trading tools for market participants who wish to position in the NYMEX crude oil market without venturing into the futures arena.

Steady as she goes since June with a brief look lower

After climbing from a low of $24.43 per barrel since late April, the price of November NYMEX crude oil futures first reached $40 per barrel in early June.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price traded on either side of $40 per barrel with a bias to the upside, reaching a high of $44.05 on August 26. The correction in the stock market in early September took the price to a low of $36.58 on September 8, where the energy commodity ran out of downside steam. The price returned to the $40 pivot point and was just over that level on September 28.

Open interest has been flatlining between 1.957 million and 2.109 million contracts since June. The recent bounce back to the $40 per barrel level took price momentum and relative strength indicators above neutral readings. Daily historical volatility dropped from a high of over 132.5% in March to a low of 15.62% in early September. The price variance measure increased to 54.76% in mid-September but was back at 33.8% on September 28. Other than a brief downside correction that did little technical damage to the crude oil price, it has been sitting around $40 over the past four months.

Production addresses demand- OPEC and Russia wait for November 3

The evaporation of demand earlier this year caused Us production to decline. According to the Energy Information Administration, US output dropped from a record 13.1 million barrels per day in March to 10.7 mbpd as of the week ending on September 18, a decline of 18.3%. Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil rigs operating in the US stood at 183 on September 25 compared to 713 at the same time in 2019.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories have declined since mid-May.

Source: American Petroleum Institute

The chart shows that the API reported that US crude oil stockpiles fell by 30.233 million barrels from May 15 through September 18.

Source: Energy Information Administration

Over the same period, the EIA reported a 37.20 million decline in US crude oil inventories. Lower prices caused reductions in daily output and stockpiles of the energy commodity.

Over the past months, OPEC, Russia, and other world producers cut production. At first, the group decided on the most substantial decline in history at almost 10 million barrels per day. In August, they tapered the cut to 7.7 mbpd. Fear over a second wave of coronavirus weighing on crude oil demand has kept the production quotas steady over the past months. Rising cases in Europe are likely to maintain the production cut at its current level over the coming months. Falling production and declining US stockpiles have balanced the crude oil market and are keeping the price of Brent and WTI nearby futures at the $40 per barrel level, which is a pivot point for the energy commodity.

OPEC, Russia, and producers worldwide are now waiting for the next significant event for crude oil. The US is the world’s leading producer, and the November 3 election is likely to determine the future of energy output for the coming years.

The status quo could mean a continuation of flat prices

Going into the November 3 US election, Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives, and Republicans control the Senate and executive branch of the US government. President Trump has been a consistent advocate of energy independence for the US. Over the past four years, the United States became the world’s leading oil and gas producer. Regulatory reforms have encouraged the output of energy commodities.

If the composition of government remains unchanged after November 3, we should expect the status quo for US production. The United States is now the world’s swing producer of crude oil. When the price is at high levels, US output is likely to rise to levels where it will not only satisfy the requirements of the world’s leading economy but allow for exports worldwide. When the price falls, the output will decline. Any supply shortfalls allow for imports of crude oil at lower prices.

A victory by Democrats could increase volatility in the oil futures market

The opposition party’s progressive wing in the US advocates for a “Green New Deal” to address climate change. Many Democrats favor limiting or halting fossil fuel production and replacing them with alternative energy sources over the coming years. Fracking, or extracting crude oil and gas from the earth’s crust, is at the center of the environmental debate. If former vice president Joe Biden wins the election along with a majority in the Senate, energy policy in the US could experience a dramatic shift starting in early 2021.

OPEC, Russia, and other producers would benefit from a US policy shift that leads to lower global output. At least for the coming years, the world remains addicted to crude oil as it powers the globe and people’s daily lives. A sudden shift in US policy could hand the international oil cartel and Russia a dominant position in supplying the world with the energy commodity. The current production quotas would likely disappear as US output would decline if the regulatory environment becomes more onerous over the coming months and years.

The first presidential debate was last night. Over the next month, the election will dominate the news cycle. The potential for a shift in US energy policy is rising as the challenger leads in the polls. Simultaneously, the slim Republican majority in the Senate is at stake as there are many close races for seats. Meanwhile, political polls remain dubious as President Trump trailed Hillary Clinton all the way up to Election Day in 2016. Markets embrace stability and run from uncertainty. Therefore, we could see lots of volatility in the crude oil futures markets over the coming weeks. If there is no clear winner on November 3, we could be in for a prolonged period of price variance. The bottom line is that the future of energy production in the US is one of the many issues voters will decide in just over one month.

UCO and SCO for volatility over the next month

While the price of crude oil has been trading around the $40 pivot point since June, the move lower to $36.58 in September may have been a precursor of rising price volatility over the coming weeks. Crude oil is coming into a time of the year when the price tends to be weak. However, the political ramification of the US election for the crude oil market could make for lots of two-way price variance over the coming weeks, and perhaps months. Volatility in markets creates opportunities for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets.

The most direct route for a risk position in the crude oil market is via the futures that trade on NYMEX for WTI or the intercontinental Exchange for Brent. For those looking to participate in the oil market without venturing into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product UCO and its bearish counterpart SCO are leveraged instruments appropriate for short-term trading opportunities. The fund summary and top holdings of SCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The September and October contracts likely rolled to further dates. SCO has net assets of $109.6 million, trades an average of over 3.3 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. November NYMEX futures dropped from $44.05 on August 26 to a low of $36.58 on September 8 or 16.96%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SCO moved from $14.50 to $19.65 per share or 35.52%.

The fund summary and top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The September and October contracts likely rolled to further dates. UCO has net assets of $1.54 billion, trades an average of over 6.35 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. November NYMEX futures rose from $36.58 on September 8 to its most recent high of $41.72 on September 18 or 14.05%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO rose from $24.78 to $30.62 per share or 23.57%.

SCO and UCO delivered leveraged returns compared to the price action in then November NYMEX futures contract. These instruments are only appropriate for short-term risk positions as the price for the leverage is time decay, which erodes the value of the products over time.

We could be in for a period of higher volatility in the crude oil futures arena as the US election will determine the policies of the world’s leading producer. With a month to go before Election Day, the price is sitting around the $40 per barrel level. We could see the price begin to stray from that level as the election comes closer and in the aftermath of the contest.

