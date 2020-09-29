Looking Forward

Editor's note: This article was amended on 9/29 to reflect the latest conference board Consumer Confidence Index value.

Macroeconomics:

COVID-19:

The Black Swan event called COVID-19 was sudden and devastating. However, historically the American people have shown remarkable resilience when it counts. The US not only survived but thrived after the Spanish Flu (despite estimates of one-third the population getting it). It won World War I and World War II, and has come back stronger from every single recession it has ever encountered. This time will not be different. Our society is going to come back stronger and more able to deal with the next pandemic specifically because of the challenges we experienced in this one.

For example multiple vaccines are being developed thanks to the ingenuity of top scientists, with their time to market greatly accelerated via Operation Warp Speed. As part of this, vaccines being produced by Moderna (MRNA), AstraZeneca (AZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE) and others started receiving significant subsidies and commitments from the Department of Defenseas far back as the end of March. Those subsidies enabled concurrent* instead of serial Research and Development "R&D" thereby significantly reducing the time to market.

*Concurrent Development: Instead of waiting for stage 1 testing to be successful before starting stage 2, stage 2 testing was begun during stage 1. Likewise stage 3 testing was started before stage 2 was finished, production started prior to FDA approval being received, and we started ramping up the necessary infrastructure for distribution in September.

Despite politically-motivated comments to the contrary, full testing is occurring in the US. It's just occurring in parallel instead of sequentially. Parallel testing however involves a lot of extra risk and cost. Normally if a new drug didn't pass stage 1, no cost would be incurred for stage 2 or 3 much less production and distribution. Here our government is asking the drug companies to start the next stage of development before knowing the results from the previous stage. Thus we are asking them to take on significant additional and highly costly risk that would not otherwise be necessary. We are doing this in order to speed up the time it takes to get an effective vaccine to market, and it's working.

So for example no skimping occurred in AstraZeneca's Phase 3 clinical trial. It began in August with the full 30,000 volunteers in the United States even though phase 2 was not completed. That early testing on 30,000 volunteers costs hundred of millions, so we subsidized it by guaranteeing the sale of 300 million doses. The fact is there's no way AstraZeneca would have taken on phase 3 risk before even knowing phase 2 was successful if we didn't. So a call was made that saving hundreds of thousands of lives was more important than saving a few billion dollars.

Similarly, JNJ's Phase 3 trials involve 60,000 volunteers worldwide. I emphasize full testing is occurring. Undoubtedly there will be some failures, and the money spent on failures will be wasted. Yet this was absolutely the right choice. You will probably hear political blowback claiming "wasted money" or "paying fat cat friends." However, the simple fact is we don't know which vaccines will ultimately be successful so the choice was made to subsidize four. The extra incurred cost, including whatever ends up being wasted, is an unavoidable consequence of accelerating the implementation of a successful vaccine. It's worth it.

For anyone interested, here's a list of some of the subsidies that are going to help ensure we get a safe and useful vaccine faster than has ever been accomplished before.

$1.2 billion was paid to AstraZeneca for 300 million doses of their vaccine (even though we have no idea whether it will ultimately be successful and used or not).

Likewise $1.95 billion was paid to Pfizer for the production and delivery of 100 million doses.

$628 million was paid to Emergent BioSolutions to advance domestic manufacturing capabilities and capacity.

$138 million to ApiJect for more than 100 million prefilled syringes for distribution across the United States prior to year-end 2020.

$204 million to Corning to expand their domestic Valor Glass vials manufacturing capacity by an additional 164 million units per year.

$143 million to SiO2 Materials Science to ramp up capacity to produce the company’s glass-coated plastic container (used for drugs and vaccines).

Personally I'm very glad this call to spend a few billion was made early on (the first payouts when out in March) and commend the decidedly politically-incorrect individual who made it.

Getting an effective vaccine to market in months instead of years will save hundreds of thousands of lives in the US and probably millions worldwide. However, I once again remind the few billion spent on Operation Warp Speed is a mere drop in the bucket compared to the total amount of money that has been thrown at the COVID-19 problem.

The Fed dumped $3 trillion into the stock and bond market in less than three months.

The US government separately dolled out $2.2 trillion in direct stimulus to citizens.

The result will likely be a long term increase in inflation. But I'll not repeat what we've already beaten to death to in previous "Looking Forward" and "Cash is Trash" articles.

Market Indicators:

All Cash Flow Kingdom market indicators remain bullish. Though we've seen a notable dip recently, the call to go long various preferred and common equities in late March and early April continues to work out well.

2/10 Yield Curve - Bullish. The 2/10 yield curve inverted on Aug. 28, but was only inverted for three days and has since recovered. Fed moves have further insured an ongoing somewhat healthy spread a little above 1/2%.

New Highs vs. New Lows - Slightly Bullish (30 NH vs. 26 NL)

200 Day Moving Average Slope - Bullish

Investor Euphoria - Bullish (The S&P 500 achieved its latest new high on September 2nd)

How I use market indicators:

All four of these measures have been backtested with positive result, usually improving risk vs. return if not improvement in the actual average return. When one measure is bearish, I typically do nothing. That happens frequently. When two are bearish I pretty much stop buying equities, and let the cash from dividend stocks build. When three or more indicators are bearish I actively look for things to sell. Three of the four indicators turning bearish doesn't happen very often, maybe three times since the Great Recession.

The infrequency of this is usually one of the major benefits as it helps keep you in the market most of the time. In my experience there's always something to fear in the market. This something is usually exacerbated by the media who find fear a better way to capture ratings than greed. However, if the above mathematically defined indicators don't indicate I should be bearish, I stay long.

Anecdotally, these indicators have managed to get me out of the worst of significant downturns a couple of times, albeit nowhere near highs and they completely blew it with COVID-19. To be clear, I still expect to lose money using the indicators, just less than the market. Basically sometimes they help shave a bit off the worst downturns while keeping us invested most of the time.

But indicators also can help us decide when it's time to dive back in. For example in its history the S&P 500 (SPY) has only hit an RSI of 30 seven times.

The last five were all excellent times to buy (see red circles in chart above). The last red circle, mid March 2020 also has so far turned out to be an excellent time to buy. This is part of the reason why we upped equity holdings and published a whole lot of positive articles in late March and early April. SPY told us the market was oversold and we should seriously consider buying more.

Conclusion:

The latest dip in SPY didn't quite break the RSI 30 target, yet at 36 it did hint which way we should be leaning. Meanwhile, market indicators are saying stay the course, macroeconomics are improving, and effective COVID-19 vaccines will likely get developed and distributed faster than has ever occurred before in human history.

