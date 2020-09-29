The company is already ahead of the curve when it comes to contactless, cashless fintech solutions, which positions it well for future gains.

The Nevada Gaming Commission has amended several rules to allow for mobile wallet (digital wallet) payments at casinos in the state.

A lot of things happened in Las Vegas this year. The prolonged casino closures, the gradual reopenings, and the emergence of a few players as distinct frontrunners have reshaped the casino landscape in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among these market leaders stands Everi Holdings (EVRI), whose fintech (financial technology) products and go-to-market strategies have now perfectly positioned it to reap sizable gains as a result of the recent changes made to cashless wagering in the state.

Thesis: The strength of Everi's FinTech portfolio of products and services gives it a significant advantage over its peers after the Nevada Gaming Commission removed several throttles on cashless wagering systems toward the end of June 2020. On top of a possible faster-than-expected recovery back to near-normal levels, the company will now have a long growth runway for its CashClub Wallet.

I believe there's a long-term upside here that reflects a larger shift to contactless modes, and the mobile wallet is one of the key forward drivers of that larger shift. - My previous Everi article on SA, linked above.

What Changes Have Been Made?

The changes to the rules around cashless wagering systems mostly address technical points with regard to transferring funds for gaming. While direct transfers from bank accounts to gaming devices will continue to be banned, customers will be able to transfer to a digital wallet as an intermediary application. They can then use funds in their digital wallet at gaming tables and slot machines.

Although the amendments came into effect immediately after the four-commissioner unanimous vote, NGCB (Nevada Gaming Control Board) staff must still test and approve these technologies.

Earlier in June, the AGA (American Gaming Association) called on state regulators to implement cashless betting at casinos around the country. Among its reasons for this push were the practice of handling cash and to create a digital trail for security and law enforcement purposes. Everi's products are well aligned with these needs because its systems already comply with anti-money-laundering and responsible gaming regulations currently in force in casinos across the U.S.

How Do These Changes Benefit Everi Holdings?

The recent changes are a huge deal because of a "prohibition" on the use of cashless wagering systems in Nevada prior to these watershed amendments. The modifications will allow fintech operators like Everi to deploy their well-integrated digital wallets to casino patrons and gain a first-mover advantage.

Everi already has a large network of connected hardware installed at - or integrated with systems in - casinos across the country that facilitates contactless payments. The pandemic has pushed the need for such capabilities to the forefront, and the new rule changes have now highlighted the strength of cashless solutions.

... the development of our fully digital cashclub wallet continues, including its integration with the leading gaming systems providers. Cashclub wallet expands the options for patron access to their funds where, when and how they want to access them. This solution, using Everi's technology and money transmitter capability gives operators the opportunity to create a seamlessly integrated solution across on-premise and online across multiple states and jurisdictions, and it integrates their payments, loyalty, anti-money laundering and responsible gaming all into one ecosystem. The extension of our Cashclub wallet to the wagering account systems will allow players to directly fund a gaming machine through a cashless mobile application and also allows financial transactions to extend the locations off the gaming floor.

As things stand, Everi is already ahead of the curve, which is why I think there's a major upside building up behind the scenes. The CashClub Wallet is complementary to these existing systems that operators have already installed on their properties or integrated with their own gaming systems. This also translates to a greater likelihood that Everi's cashless digital products will receive swift approval from the GCB.

The company has already announced its plans to start deploying the digital wallet during the fourth calendar quarter of 2020. Per a statement from CEO Michael Rumbolz:

With our superior solutions for cash and cashless funding access, combined with our money transmitter capabilities and our integration with third-party, cashless wagering systems, we're strategically positioned to provide seamless, cost-efficient back-of-the-house functionality to solve the unique regulatory needs of casino operators - creating a fully integrated, multi-jurisdictional, on premise and online, cashless financial- and loyalty-based ecosystem that will provide compelling value for both casino operators and players.

However, the gains may not be seen immediately, since it will take customers some time to first adopt and then get used to the new method, as is the case with any emergent technology. Mr. Rumbolz acknowledges this:

In the near-term, we expect players' choice for funding on the casino floor will continue to favor existing cash access solutions, such as ATM withdrawals or cash advances. Going forward, and over time, adoption of cashless and contactless funding solutions will grow, allowing players the ability to move value across gaming and non-gaming venues within our customers' land-based operations, but also into and out of a casino's online and sports wagering offerings, and finally back to the patrons' checking, credit and debit accounts. These bi-directional funding solutions are the hallmark of Everi's CashClub Wallet ecosystem. Players will have the opportunity to transfer funds into and out of their wallet from the comfort of their own home before arriving at their favorite casino. This will create additional opportunities for new incremental transactions and provide tremendous value for patrons. By providing cashless options for players, we are creating new revenue opportunities for our customers and Everi.

I believe this represents a significant long-term opportunity for Everi. From a macro perspective, there's also evidence to show that the adoption of cashless solutions by casino patrons will be rapid.

Broader Trends in Contactless Payments

That evidence comes from recent trends in the contactless payment space. Admittedly, these statistics refer to the much broader overall digital payments market, but they are reasonably indicative of trends inside casinos as well:

A recent survey cited by the analyst shows that nearly one-third of consumers in the USA became first-time users of contactless payments during the pandemic, and the majority planned to continue paying contactless post-COVID-19. Contactless card payments in the U.S. are projected to increase eight-fold between 2020 and 2024, and mobile proximity payments are also rising rapidly. - Research and Markets

Though the above refers primarily to retail payments, it's clear that contactless is the way forward for most people. Digital wallets offer a 100% contactless option - no physical handling of cash at all and no handing over your credit cards to someone else. That will be one of the strongest drivers in the adoption of digital wallets by casino visitors.

Another data point of interest:

The global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) market size is projected to reach USD 1035 million by 2026, from USD 869.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2021-2026.

Investor's Angle

Everi's advantage here has been clearly established. What remains is for these trends to play out and reflect on the company's top-line growth. As its numbers recover over Q3-20 and Q4-20, it will set the tone for much stronger growth after the pandemic. Analysts are gradually warming up to this fact. (Roth Capital, BTIG)

That being said, investors should also be aware of the near-term risks involved. The biggest risk right now is obviously a prolonged pandemic in the absence of an available and effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus. But there's an added risk, now that the flu season is setting in, which could lead to what's being referred to in the media as a "twindemic." A double-hit from COVID-19 and the flu could be disastrous to the hospital system, which is why the CDC has ordered a much higher number of flu shot doses for uninsured adults across America. Per Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

The CDC and myself, we've purchased an extra 10 million doses. Normally, we only purchase about 500,000 doses for uninsured adults to give to the States. This year, I've purchase 10 million doses for uninsured adults of the States to make sure States can get this flu vaccine now. And the real reason is we're going to have COVID in the fall, and we're going to have flu in the fall. And either one of those by themselves can stress certain hospital systems.

That's a broad risk factor not specific to Everi, but it could affect patron traffic in the short term. Longer-term, that risk will eventually reduce as we come out of the flu season. However, the duration of the pandemic still represents an X factor that nobody can predict at this point in time.

That aside, the prospect of cashless, contactless payments in Las Vegas is a strong indicator of Everi's future revenue growth. I would tag EVRI for significant appreciation over the next year or so, but also keep an eye on developments around reopenings and patron traffic in Las Vegas during that period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.