Shifting focus away from the troubled beer segment to hyped non-alcoholic beverages does not offer long-term solutions to current problems.

Missing on high growth markets, stiff competition in the premium space and high debt levels all lower the future prospects for higher returns.

Molson Coors' extremely low valuation multiples might seem attractive, but that's only on the surface.

Source: theshelbyreport.com

Molson Coors (TAP) has been the worst performer among large breweries over the past 5 years, losing almost 60% of its value. Consolidation in the global beer industry has made it harder for the smaller player to compete successfully on a standalone basis, which made no exception for the troubled Molson Coors.

Data by YCharts

In contrast to Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) which got itself into lots of trouble with SABMiller acquisition and was way too aggressive in its cost cutting measures, Molson Coors was much more conservative as far as M&A deals and cost cutting measures are concerned.

The company's problems were rather long term in nature and were predicated on the divergence between ongoing industry trends and its strategy. Thus, Molson Coors has been missing out on two of the most important trends in the global beer industry:

Emerging Markets growth

One of the most important trends in the industry has been the increased beer consumption in the emerging markets as living standards in many of these countries improved.

Source: AB InBev Investor presentation

Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) were very well-positioned to take advantage of this trend with their large scale and strong international brand portfolios. Even Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY), which is mostly focused on Europe, had expanded successfully into many emerging markets across Asia. On the contrary to its larger peers, Molson Coors remained predominantly focused on the U.S., Canada and Europe where volume growth has been missing.

Source: prepared by the author using data from Molson Coors 10-K SEC Filing

Premiumization trends

Molson Coors was also poorly prepared for another big industry trend - move towards premium beer. Two of the company's main iconic brands are not seen as being distinctive, which is the main feature of a successful premium beer brand.

Source: hbr.org

On the contrary, Molson Coors' peers successfully developed exceptionally strong and truly international premium brands which were behind their higher profitability and overall return on invested capital.

Source: Heineken Investor presentation

This way Molson Coors has been positioned to underperform its larger peers in the beer industry.

Implications on valuation multiples

Faced with increased competition from the larger players, low growth opportunities due to its regional positioning and lower return on capital due to its poor premium exposure, Molson Coors comes at the very bottom in terms of multiples valuation.

Source: prepared by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

These extremely low multiples often attract investors looking for value and wrongly associating value investing with low multiples. That is why it is crucial to understand the fundamental drivers behind these multiples and properly assess Molson Coors' opportunity to influence them.

One of the key drivers of P/B multiple on a cross-sectional basis is the Return on Equity.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual reports and Yahoo!Finance

Operating profitability on the other hand is both a major driver of Return on Equity and P/S multiples on a cross sectional basis.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual reports and Yahoo!Finance

Thus, to achieve higher valuation, Molson Coors would need to achieve either higher operating margins or improve ROE through other means - either higher asset turnover or increased leverage.

The impasse for Molson Coors

On an adjusted basis* Molson Coors' ROE has been very low for a very long time, gravitating between 6.1% and 7.5% since 2014 with the exception of 2016 when TAP acquired full ownership of MillerCoors.

*net income adjusted for after-tax special items

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Unfortunately, for a stock with beta of 0.88, such a low return on equity is not enough to compensate investors for the cost of equity which based on the following assumptions comes at around 8.3%. This simply means that in order for TAP to trade at a premium to its book value of equity, it would need to achieve return on equity of above 8.3%.

Looking more closely at the major ROE drivers since TAP acquired full ownership of MillerCoors, it has initially recorded a massive jump in total asset turnover as efficient operations of the latter entity were fully integrated from an accounting perspective.

As a result of the acquisition, Molson Coors also significantly increased its leverage which also provided a tailwind for return on equity.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

The higher asset turnover and higher leverage helped the company offset the declining operating profitability, which went down from around 25% in the 2014-15 period to as low as 13% over the recent years.

The reason for the initial decline in operating profitability was that before the acquisition of full ownership of MillerCoors the equity income was recorded within operating profit.

Source: Molson Coors 10-K SEC Filing 2017

The acquisition failed to give a boost to TAP's operating profitability through higher exposure to the premium segment which resulted in a slow decline in margins since 2016. The acquisition was also supposed to significantly improve the company's opportunities for international growth and expansion in emerging markets. In hindsight, this has not materialized either.

Source: Molson Coors acquisition of MillerCoors JV presentation, Nov-15

Operating efficiency improvements quoted above have also started to deteriorate as inventory turnover has been on a downward trend ever since the deal took place.

Data by YCharts

Although TAP still has one of the lowest leverage ratios within its peer group, it can't use that as a lever to increase its return on equity since low operating margins weigh on the company's interest coverage, which even before the pandemic begun was extremely low.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

As a matter of fact, if we adjust companies' balance sheet for the intangible assets and goodwill, which are both recorded on balance sheets mostly as a result of M&A deals, TAP's net debt to tangible assets is almost as high as that of the debt troubled AB InBev. However, and this is the big difference to AB InBev, Molson Coors does not have the industry leading margins which could support elevated debt levels.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

The only alternative ahead

Having said all that, as Molson Coors' large peers are executing well in the premium beer segment, the company is left with no other choice but to pursue growth and hopefully higher returns elsewhere. And where else if not in the currently hyped segment of non-alcoholic drinks.

And we recently launched Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Movo canned wine spritzers nationally, both of which are generating significant excitement from distributors and retailers. Source: Molson Coors Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Source: Molson Coors Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Although this opportunity might sound attractive to many investors, and the company could potentially see a short-term reversal in its stock price due to higher growth expectations, it is still unclear whether shifting focus away from beer in segments with unclear competitive advantages and future returns would be the right strategy.

In the meantime, Molson Coors' core beer segment is not in a very attractive position as it lacks potential for a meaningful expansion into new geographies, it is struggling the premium segment, faces stiff competition from its much larger global peers and last but not least is significantly leveraged. Therefore, even though the company's extremely low multiples might look appealing, so far they seem to accurately represent the company's future prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HKHHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.