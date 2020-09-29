What To Expect From Here - Weekly Market Notes September 28, 2020

Summary

The NASDAQ Composite Index broke a three-week losing streak gaining 1.1% last week while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended losses for the fourth straight week.

The main contributors to the recent pullback in the markets are last week’s announcement that the number of first-time filers for unemployment benefits was slightly higher than expected which has likely dampened recovery sentiment.

Investors may want to consider good quality corporate bonds or municipal bonds for yield and to help reduce portfolio volatility.