I came across Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) entirely by accident while researching another company. I have some unusual experience in the egg production industry that I never thought I would use again in my life. When I was a teenager and trying to save up enough money to buy my first car, I spent one summer working on a farm that produced fertilized eggs. Also, my parents owned a couple of Rhode Island Reds (named Lucy and Lynda) that I helped take care of while they provided us with free eggs for many years. A couple of times, while I worked at Tyson Foods (TSN) and JBS (JBS), I studied fertilized egg production. Given this experience, I hope to give you better insight into this industry than what you would generally get from an analyst.

For the readers that follow VITL and are not my followers, here is a little bit about my investment approach. I typically only invest in companies that make a product that I enjoy consuming. For example, I enjoy eating at Cracker Barrel (CBRL), so I am also an investor in the company. I typically only eat free-range eggs because I believe that these eggs taste better than conventional eggs. That being said, I have never eaten any of Vital Farms' products because I buy most of my eggs from the local farmers' market.

Another thing that you might not know is that I'm not too fond of thematic investing. I will invest in a company that falls into the thematic category, but I will not pay a higher valuation for it just because of the theme it offers. Beyond Meat (BYND) is trading at a FWD P/S ratio (2024E) of 6.14x. There is no way I will pay this high of a premium to invest in the company just because it falls into a thematic category. I encourage you to read this article on thematic investing so that you can understand better the point I am trying to make. This being said, a product like those produced by Vital Farms doesn't seem as thematic as a Beyond Meat product because its product appeals to a broader consumer base.

Egg Production And Consumption Forecasts

The USDA projects that 64% of U.S. hens will need to be cage-free by 2026 to meet their projected demand for cage-free eggs. As of March 2020, there were 336.5 million hens, and 79.4 million (23.6%) of these hens fall into the free-range category. If the U.S. hen population does not grow at all (which is very unlikely), the cage-free hen population will need to be around 215.4 million by 2026. For the cage-free hen population to achieve this number, it would have to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the period. The problem with this growth estimate is that it doesn't consider the U.S. population growth or the average eggs per hen ratio, which I will address later on.

According to United Egg Producers, each hen produces, on average, 294 eggs per year. The problem with this average is that it contains both conventional and cage-free hens. The issue with this is that cage-free hens typically lay fewer eggs per year than traditional hens.

Table 1 - Average Egg Production

Hen Pop. Ave Egg Eggs Prod. Organic 19.4 250* 4,850.0* Cage-Free 60.0 250* 15,000.0* Conventional 257.1 308* 79,081.0* TOTAL 336.5 294 98,931.0

Source: United Egg Producers and analysts' estimates (*)

While analyzing the egg industry, I came across several sources that claim that free-range hens produce between 200 and 300 eggs per year. Here is one source, and this is a more scientific source. Using an average of 250 eggs for the organic and cage-free hens, I estimated that conventional hens produce 308 eggs per year. I also estimated that cage-free hens (about 24% of the total hen population) produce around 20% of all shell eggs.

Figure 1 - U.S. Per Capita Egg Consumption

Source: United Egg Producers

The USDA estimates that the U.S. Per Capita Egg Consumption rate will be 290 by the end of 2020. The U.S. Census Bureau believes that the U.S. population will grow at a CAGR of 0.68% between 2016 to 2030. For the shell egg industry to meet the demand of a slightly increasing population expected to require more free-range eggs than it currently requires, the total hen population will need to grow at least at a CAGR of 1.9% (2019 - 2026).

Possible hen population changes from 2019 to 2026: The organic and cage-free hen population should grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the period. The conventional hen population should decrease at a CAGR of 8.5% during the same period. Free-range egg production, including organic eggs, should increase from 19.85 billion to 61.27 billion during the period (CAGR of 17.5%). In this scenario, 64% of the hen population (the free-range hens) will produce 59% of all unfertilized eggs. My estimates have four key assumptions that could prove to be incorrect over time. I am assuming that egg consumption per capita will remain stable at 290 eggs per person. I am assuming that the average eggs laid per hen will remain constant at current levels. I am assuming that the USDA's forecast that 64% of the hen population will be free-range by 2026 will occur. I am not considering any black swan events like what occurred towards the end of 2015 (Avian Influenza).



Vital Farms Isn't The Only Roster In The Hen House

The projected growth for free-range eggs is enough to make any investor bullish, but I would like to caution you first. This is probably the first time that Seeking Alpha readers have seen the raw industry data being used the way that I am using it but rest assured that big companies like Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) have already crunched these numbers. Vital Farms' competitors are already aware and working on solutions to appeal to customers that are more conscious of animal welfare.

Figure 2 - Top 20 Egg Producers In 2020

Source: WATTAgNet

In 2018, Vital Farms did not even make it on the top twenty of the egg producers' ranking. The reason I am pointing this out is to say that it wouldn't be logical to expect VITL to be the sole recipient of the free-range growth rate. Several of these egg producers are already providing their customers with cage-free eggs, and I expect most of them to follow suit.

Table 2 - A Dozen Eggs Price At Kroger

Source: Company Website Links Provided In Table

The point of table 2 is to give us a quick price analysis of Vital Farms' pasture-raised eggs. The company's eggs are the most expensive, and Simple Truth, Kroger's (NYSE:KR) brand, is the cheapest. The second most costly is Pete and Gerry's free-range eggs, but its eggs are organic, which are typically the most expensive. I believe that VITL will have to adjust its price in the future to maintain its competitiveness with its direct competition. This should hurt its gross margin in the long term, I believe, after the cage-free market has matured.

Figure 3 - Same Size Analysis of Vital Farms

Source: Company financials

Vital Farms was founded in 2007 but has been a publically traded company for less than a year, so there is little financial data available to analyze at this point. One of the main takeaways from Figure 3 is the volatility of the company's gross margin. Removing the adverse effects of Variant Influenza (FY 2016), the standard deviation of the company's gross margin was 5.2%.

Another thing I noticed is that it appears that the gross margin does better in the first half of the year and worse in the second half. In 1H19, the company's gross margin was 34.5%, and for the year, its gross margin was 30.5%. I expect that the same thing will occur in 2020.

In the 2Q20 press release, the company gave the following guidance. The company expects revenue to be $205 to $210 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $14 to $16 million in 2020.

Table 3 - Revenue and EBITDA Guidance In Margin Format

LOW END HIGH END Adj. EBITDA 6.7% 7.8% EBITDA* 6.3% 7.6% EBIT* 5.4% 6.6%

Source: 2Q20 press release and analysts' estimates (*)

Using the information provided by the company, I created low-end and high-end scenarios. In 2018 the company's EBITDA margin was 7.7%, and its gross margin was 32.6%, as seen in Figure 3. If the company can achieve a non-adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.6%, its gross margin should be near 32.6%. This is why I believe that the company's gross margin is the worst during the second semester of the year.

From 2017 to 2019, Vita Farms' net revenue grew at a CAGR of 37.9%. Using information from the company's Form S-1, I could dive deeper into its revenue drivers. To my surprise, the company's butter operations also add value to the company.

Table 4 - Revenue By Product

2017 2018 2019 CAGR Shell Eggs 69,560 94,975 126,660 34.9% Butter Products 4,440 11,738 14,073 78.0%

Source: Form S-1 - Information is found in the risk factor section

Even though the company mentions butter several times in its 2Q20 press release, it is hard to grasp how vital butter is to the company's net revenue. Butter products account for 10% of the company's total revenue and are growing at double the rate of shell eggs. Butter products should help diversify the company's revenue enough to reduce commodity price volatility.

Conclusion

I am bullish on Vital Farms due to the factors mentioned in this article. The company's revenue is growing quickly. Its TTM P/S ratio and FWD P/S (2020E) ratio are 8.5x and 7.6x, respectively. I believe that the company is undervalued, not only because of the relatively low P/S ratios but also because its revenue should grow at a rate of more than 15% for at least the next six years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VITL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.