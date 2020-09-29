We're now in cannabis 2.0 which means more discipline from companies and investors. The winners have access to capital, bit everyone else is excluded.

Hi, again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Great to have you listening as always. Today, super excited to have our repeat guest, Jon Sandelman on. Jon is CEO of Ayr Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF). We had him on the show a few months ago in May, talking about why Ayr Strategies has been cash flow positive, such a strong balance sheet.

And since then, we've had a number of analysts on the show, talking up Ayr Strategies as a really noteworthy MSO for investors to be looking at. The share price has reflected that bullish sentiment for any investors paying attention, you know that.

So I wanted to have Jon back, get an update. They recently announced earnings update on their earnings call, update on all the news they have coming up, they're expanding into more states, they're currently in two, they're expanding into more by the end of the quarter.

And getting back to the show today, really excited to have one of the top leaders in the MSO space, a space that I'm excited about. I know that many of you listening are excited about. Many of you are wondering why everybody is so excited about it. A lot of insight from Jon today about why to be excited about Ayr Strategies, in particular, and in the MSO space, in general.

Jon, welcome back to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really happy to have you back on the show.

Jon Sandelman: Well, thanks, Rena, for inviting me a second time.

RS: Yes, great to have you. Since we talked last, there has been a ton of activity around Ayr Strategies. There has been ton of talk on our podcast on Seeking Alpha. You guys have been getting a lot of love. And I think in this environment, where we're seeing some MSOs just really soar to the top, I thought it would be a great time to have you back on the show and see where you think Ayr is at and give us an update of sorts. So it's great to have you back talking Ayr.

Talk to us about you guys just released earnings, I guess, a few weeks ago at this point. Talk to me about the - it seems like you talked last time about the business model that you were projecting that you were basing Ayr Strategies on? And it really seems like the proof is in the pudding in terms of the numbers that you guys came out with this quarter. Talk to me about how that affects going forward at the company? And how much that gives you encouragement? Or how much it affects your plans going forward?

JS: Okay. So let's review. What we talked about is because of my financial background, I understood almost three years ago that to be EBITDA positive, cash flow positive was important, because it's important in every other industry. And for some reason, it didn't seem like it was crazy important in this industry. At March 21, both of our two states, the only two states we're in, virtually were close to us and we had to rebuild our business.

I said to you and I was hopeful when I said this to you. But the reality proved it out that when you - as a team when you go through such a difficult time, and if you work for a company where culture really matters and vision really matters, if you end up succeeding, rebuilding your business, improving your business, that 600 person fight to do that to survive, I made a commitment, as you remember to my team, that I wouldn't lay off anyone.

I wanted people to just feel secure and focus on the business in hand, not worried about feeding their families, their own personal health, that I just wanted to remove what I could remove, I couldn't remove the virus. And I said to you, if we pull that off, this will be in terms of the camaraderie and the culture and the shared vision will be the greatest asset on Ayr's balance sheet.

And I think what I'm so proud about in this particular quarter, is that April was basically a transition month for us. And even in transition, where people couldn't come into our stores when 4,500 people a day used to come into our stores and we developed the curbside and delivery and rejiggered our whole business model, even with a slow April, which was still EBITDA and cash flow positive miraculously, that for the second quarter the EBITDA - the cash flow was up 16% quarter-over-quarter and EBITDA was up 8%.

So just a giant achievement shared by every single person on the team. And the one other thing I said to you is these are the kind of shared experiences that I think companies go through, teams go through, people come through that make you if you succeed a much better company. And I think July's numbers, which we talked about on the call, so I can talk about it here.

When you look at July's numbers, we're really, really functioning now. EBITDA over the average monthly EBITDA for July was up 127%. That's just a gigantic number in the margins. So what is the result of all of this? Ayr with its only two states is top five EBITDA company. And from a profit margin perspective, number two in the industry.

So we now have our SOPs as a result of this experience - shared experience so well refined, as we start to execute. And as we announced on the quarter, our M&A strategy, Rena, it should be - we should be indifferent to whether we open a new store, a new cultivation in Nevada or Massachusetts, as we would be going into Pennsylvania, because we built our team. We have the depth and breadth to expand, I waited over a year to do it.

At the end of the day, this is the cannabis business, but it's a business. And so all the basic principles of finance and business absolutely have to be applicable. And its business is really about the controls that you put in. We talked about the last time, we take pride that we can release our numbers faster than anyone else, because our systems are that good.

The dashboards that we produce daily to examine our business are extraordinary. I think they're industry-leading. I'm happy to share them. We take pride in the control. Remember, folks like me, and the people on my team, who come from finance backgrounds, we've been regulated by regulators our whole career.

We talked about this the last time, like we respect the regulator. We always want to build the systems that keep us on the right side of the regulator. And if you're a good corporate citizen and always have respect to the regulator, if something happens, because in a large business, where there's a lot of touch points, things could happen.

If the regulator understands your epic and the way you want to live your corporate life, they - they'll more likely to work with you if you get sideways, okay? so that's been the way I've lived my finance life. I've been - in my previous life, I mentioned to you, I was controlled by five different regulators. I understand that. We talked about the last time.

I don't believe you can build tall buildings, big businesses, and weak foundations. I believe that the industry has underinvested in the foundations of business, which is governance, corporate oversight, accounting, HR, and we invested a lot, because we knew we would grow. And you - to grow, you needed good controls. I've said this for the last three years.

When I was watching some of the MSOs go into 16 states, you and I talked about this so rapidly. They were building Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They had this idea that they were going to build it overnight when it took those companies 25 or 50 years to build these great brands, and the industry was going to do it overnight.

And what I said and which I always believed in business, armies cannot, cannot outrun their supply lines. And so the reason why I was negative a year ago on the industry is while we understood EBITDA positive, cash flow positive was important in any business, including the cannabis business. We were watching five MSOs go into 16 states and that would require 80 cultivators, 80 extractors, 80 store managers.

And when I looked at the talent pool, because it's a new business - industry, a nascent industry, I recognize there weren't 80 cultivators unemployed. There weren't 80 extractors unemployed. And so you physically couldn't find the manpower to succeed. And remember what I said, I paused for a year and I didn't make any more acquisition - acquisitions, because I saw the moment coming of the great correction.

Now, we know what gets me excited today is we went from cannabis 1.0, where whatever you bought as an investor went up, we've seen this in other industries. We always understood that markets would correct. We were watching irrational behaviors. So we knew the correction was coming. We paused. And now after correcting, we're in cannabis 2.0. And all 2.0s have experienced in the investment community are very different than 1.0.

Investors get burnt. New investors come in. Industry gets rationalized. There's more discipline. Investors focus on the winners. They don't take a scattershot approach to investing. They pick who they think the winners will be forward and those winners have access to capital. Everyone else is excluded.

RS: Yes. I would say that's an exact definition of where we are right now. If we look at the cannabis industry right now, it's exactly where we're at. I don't know if you're an NBA fan, but I'm a big one. And I used to play basketball when I was younger. And I feel like when I was younger you like to go as fast as you can and just score and kind of go 60 miles per hour. And at least for me, as I got older, you notice more the seams, you notice more the spacing, and you can slow up and be a lot more effective.

And I feel like you're describing your business mentality going into that, that you were patient and you waited, and we're seeing or we saw the opposite for so many companies like what you described that now they're moving into a more responsible management and we're seeing that in so many companies. And the consequences of not having had responsible management.

And countered with your experience and your example of kind of low-risk growth and acquiring good companies at low prices, now you look across the landscape and you're seeing all these distressed assets. And because you are patient and because you have good access to capital, now those are kind of ripe for the picking. You talked a bit about this on the most recent earnings call. But talk to me a little bit about how you guys are approaching the acquisitions right now? Are you looking at locations? Are you looking at the companies? Where are you focused on right now?

JS: So when you think about strategy - to develop a strategy, you have to think about the inputs, right? So one of the inputs for us, and I've said this before, is let's look at the map. So on Wall Street, when we looked at our customer base, right, we said, "Wow, we get 80% of our profit from 20% of our clients." So we called it the 80/20 rule.

So that rule, I think, is applicable in the cannabis business as I view the 50 states in the United States. And we have identified 10 or 12 states that we think ultimately will represent roughly 80% of the consumer wallet for these products. When you take that approach, in our view, and remember, we always talk, there's not one way in any business to be successful, but you have to do the business plan that plays to your core competency and your experiences.

So we look at 10 or 12 states, we said, "Well, that's 80%." What is the marginal return being in the next 20%? What does it take in terms of capital? What does it take in terms of talent pool and logistics? And the return for us when we apply the costs and the distraction of the final 20% is a low-margin business. So that's our model. Now, that's one input.

What we've always talked about is to try to buy best-in-class assets in the states we want to be in. I - if you listen to the call and change that kind of discipline philosophy slightly, yes, I want to do that. But what I'm also observing, because in 2.0, the capital availability is much smaller, much tighter, much more refined.

We talked about in 2.0, the investors are picking the winners, and there's capital for the winners in this industry. But there isn't indiscriminant capital anymore, that's 1.0. So if I look at the map, instead of trying to buy a multi-state operator, which you'd pay a premium for, instead, I'm looking at single state operators in those 10 or 12 states, who no longer have access to capital, and that's where the value is.

And those are the deals you're going to see me announce, because I have access. We talked about this on our earnings call. We'll go - we'll be out in the next week or so or by the end of the quarter announcing what our funding looks like.

We have access. We have the SOPs. We have the operating skill and the team to take those single operators in a single state that we want to build meets our model and buy them and finish their build out with the most amount of capital, but buying it at a very cheap multiple that will be immediately accretive.

Now, you asked me a question earlier. Any deal you do in this industry today, there's the currency, I would say, would be some part cash, vendor financing and stock. So when people focus on, okay, the cash is an easy decision, I'm a seller, cash is easy. Vendor financing, I really want to understand something about your credit, because you asked is this important in the M&A process? Yes, being a discipline company is definitely a factor in a credit decision, because they're taking back paper.

But the equity component essentially says, Jon, you're going to run my family's money. And when they look around the sellers and they have to make a decision on whose paper, whose stock they're going to take, the good news for Ayr, because we have proven ourselves to be good finance people.

But equally important for the metrics I talked about earlier, to be excellent operators, people are looking to take our paper. And the reason is, Rena, because every time I add a state, and my footprint starts to look like the top four. How do you explain as an investor, the enormous multiple discrepancy between where our stock trades and where the bigger folks trade? And the arb is in convergence trade is going to get tighter and tighter between our multiple and the top four MSOs. And that's what we call and talk to the sellers about the rerating.

Join us in the rerating, sell us your asset, help us converge the footprint difference and then the multiple arb. And that's the reason why they find the attractiveness of our currency, because it could go up 3, 4x as we converge to the larger MSOs.

RS: And do you ever have any thoughts... This is something that we've been talking about on the podcast a little bit recently, is the notion for especially MSOs issuing stock instead of debt. Is that - what's your philosophy there?

JS: So generally, outside of cannabis, you want to sell your stock when it's red. And when your stock is trading cheap, you want to sell debt, that's generally a basic principle. Now, we talked about access to capital. For a handful of industry companies, there is debt capital available, I'm not talking about the sale leaseback, debt capital available, okay, for a handful of companies, okay?

If you don't have that available, you just massively diluting your current shareholders. And what they thought they own, they no longer in terms of percentage of the company, they no longer earn it. And they better be using that capital. I've seen transactions lately down 25%, plus you have to pay the underwriter 6%, plus they get warrants, these are massively diluted transactions.

So I really want to see the use of proceeds to see down 31%, 25%-plus underwriting, where you're investing that capital and what the forward return looks like? Otherwise, you're just selling it's like a death spiral. You just keep diluting, keep diluting until you cease to exist.

RS: Yes. yes, fair enough. Kind of staying on that trapped, because this is part of the equation, I think, is we talked a little bit about this last time, but the notion of the 280E being such a drain on a company's balance sheet. How, a, I think this is a two-part question. A, how frustrating is it as a CEO to kind of be dealing with it? I mean, I know you work in positives, not in negatives. But…

JS: Right.

RS: …how frustrating is that? And b, how much are - how much energy are you expanding either individually or as a company in terms of trying to change that, whether it be through legislation or lobbying or what have you?

JS: So this will sound pretty pitiful. We spend zero time on lobbying. We don't - we're not - we don't pay for lobbying. We don't - we're not focused on that. The good news is, we don't have to spend our money, because so many other people are. And we be a beneficiary if they get it right. So wide participants, right? We'll use our capital. Yes, just we're here to increase shareholder value.

Again, remember, with myself and our team, we own a significant piece of this company, our interest, the shareholders' interest are just completely aligned. So it's being done. It's being done away from us. I can't tell you if it's being done well. I'm not focused on it. It's a drain 280E. I mean, it feels so unfair that you pay your federal taxes. Even though you're considered federally illegal, they still collect your taxes, but then they don't let you take advantage of the tax code.

So those kinds of absurdities I've seen, I always say this, I said to you last time, like irrational behavior in short-term, rational behavior long-term. I'm sure it will rationalize. Here's my fear, though. Because of COVID and the amount of money this government, the U.S. government, state and city governments spend, I'm not look - I'm not sure anyone is looking to give anyone a tax spread to that. So I worry that at this moment, is that - is it a real possibility to change?

The one thing I've thought about and this is based on very little evidence. So well, maybe they would rationalize 280E, because it is kind of unfair and illogical. They would change that, but then put a federal tax on cannabis. So you'd have this, the municipal tax, state tax and maybe federal.

So I just wonder if they would do something that's rational, but kind of revenue neutral, because why would they write a check to the cannabis business? And so - but I have no insight, I'm - as I said to you, I'm not lobbying. I don't speak to people on this. These businesses do get better. It is logical. So I expect some changes to happen. I just don't know what that would be.

RS: I'm just curious like is that, let's say, other companies weren't lobbying for those things? Is that something you would then rethink in terms of focusing your attention on that?

JS: It's a tough question, and I'm not sure I have a very good answer, because I haven't thought that through, because there's so many people doing it.

RS: Right, right. I'm just wondering, like your belief in the inevitability of rational behavior working itself out, as opposed to the need for people pushing for that?

JS: It's - so we have a lot. Some of these things in life is just so illogical. So being scheduled one drug same as heroin and cocaine, I think, is illogical. I think 66% of the Americans, up from 30 in 2005 currently think it should be legal, right. So the direction is going right.

I would expect it to get rescheduled, because it's illogical. And with rescsheduling, the 280E issue is likely to go away or get rationalized. So I think, again, I can't predict who is going to be President in United States. I don't even try to, but I do believe this gets rationalized.

RS: Okay, good. Sticking on the states for a second, you guys talked about your success that you've had in Massachusetts and pivoting a bit to Pennsylvania. I wanted to ask you about Massachusetts. You guys are the biggest wholesaler in Massachusetts. The retail picture has had some struggles there.

How much are you guys focusing? I know, you spoke about how the medical picture is really converging with the rec picture, especially because of how they came out at the beginning of COVID? How much are you - how much is the retail picture in Massachusetts? How much of your time has that taken? And how much are you focusing on that part of the sector there?

JS: So our medical stores are doing year-over-year, almost 100% better. And part of that strategy was - is that we made them look like rec stores. So the variety, the choice, when you walk into our medical stores, it looks very much like a rec store.

Now, frankly, from a consumer perspective, I never quite understood why people don't get their medical cards and get the same product, okay, without the taxes. I never understood, it seems like a good deal for the consumer. They don't do it. They like going in, I guess, there's still some stigma attached to having a medical cart.

And that really hasn't happened, but the stores were up 100%, remerchandising them, delivering a much better consumer experience, much quicker consumer experience. Because of COVID, our average transaction times for the consumer is better by two-thirds. So we move people in and out much faster than we ever did.

Now let's talk about rec. I don't want to make a prediction here, because every time I made a prediction at our stores, we're going from medical to rec, I've been wrong. But I would say at this very moment, the three possibilities for recreational we will know in the very short-term. But I don't know when and I don't know the result. But at least, it's come to a head.

We've been frustrated, it hasn't come to a head. We didn't get the meetings. It's happening at this moment, this period of time over the next one or two months, okay? The results, they're unknown, but the meetings are happening. So the state is opening up. The state is approving more stores at a faster pace than ever, and that's really been driving our wholesale business.

In fact, our wholesale business, once again, even with the addition of Phase 2 is sold out. And so now we're planning Phase 3, as we speak, to be able to meet the need, because the issue Ayr will have is, if we get those three adult use stores open in the next year, we won't have any product to be able to sell into the wholesale market. It will all be sold in our adult use stores. And so instead of selling a 4,000 pound wholesale flower, we'll be selling at seven.

So the same quantity just up about 60%, let's call it, 55% on the selling price. So we don't want to give away the wholesale business, because we're number one in that. So we need to add more capacity, which we're doing, so that we can supply 100% of our stores if we wanted to, okay, at much better margins, 55% better margins and still be able to sell our products into the wholesale market, which is 67% gross margin business.

So that's how I see Massachusetts is going. Now, you look at the numbers for August, Massachusetts did $78.6 million for the month, the most ever, okay? This is quickly approaching $1 billion market and growing and more stores opening all the time again, because the CCC is accelerating the approval process. So I see for Ayr Massachusetts is just accelerating in terms of its revenue growth and profitability.

RS: All right, good. You guys also announced five states by the end of Q3. You've spoken a bit about how you guys are choosing where you're going? Are those five states are - is that decided on? Is that in process? Are you guys in the planning stages in the working it out stages? Do you already know? What - talk to me about that?

JS: Okay. So what I said is that deals take - each deal as its idiosyncratic personality, so each one takes a different time. What we're committed is to tell the market, what else we have other than Pennsylvania, which we announced. So I wasn't specific on states. But with that commitment, I think, it's pretty clear that with a few weeks to go, I must know, what state, is that a fair read? I don't want to say anything, I'm not supposed to say.

RS: I think that's fair.

JS: Okay, so that's all I'd like to say on that subject for the moment.

RS: Fair enough. Fair enough. Completely fair. So we spoke about where we're at in the scope of cannabis 1.0 and 2.0. A lot of investors, as you said, there's a whole bunch of investors that are now in the space really interested in a few stocks, I would say, Ayr being one of them in the cannabis space.

Talk to me about - if you're talking to investors listening to this show, and even the most veteran of investors, I think, are nervous about all the volatility. How do you see this next year kind of shaping out for the sector?

JS: I'm actually super excited about, let's put the politics aside, right, legalization on legalization, just for a moment. This is the part that I'm super excited about the industry. So as an investor, when I look at an industry, I look at two things, right? I look at what's the industry growth? How is the industry performing okay and like all that, like the fundamentals of the industry, now I look at best-in-class players, okay?

So in 1.0, we talked about folks going into 16 states too hard to operate. And what did they do? Remember, we took - there's more than one way to be successful. We talked about this. We took the super discipline approach, right? We said EBITDA cash flow positive. We're going to start to Tuesday, it's perfect to SOPs, standard operating procedures, create a playbook then expand with cash flow.

So we're not dependent on the capital market. Remember, I said to you, I want to be able to sit at the casino forever, markets open, markets closed, I don't care, right? That's how we built our business. That's every other business I've built outside of cannabis.

The folks who had the other business plan said, "Let me move as fast as I can." Those folks, to their credit, which I'm really excited about, I have pulled back to two to three states, most of them. And if they did, if you look at their EBITDA, it's marginal. They're not really performing.

But for those folks that pulled back to their two to three states, they're performing. And the better they perform, the perception of the industry will improve. So we talked about as an investor, per se, look at the industry the growth is the industry well thought of, is a made of a bunch of good operators, because of the terrible industry with terrible operators, even if you pick a cheap stock, no one is going to buy it.

That's not this case today, it wasn't 1.0. The larger MSOs have contracted. They understand that EBITDA is now positive - it should be positive, cash flow should now be positive. They improve their balance sheets, improved their operations. And I would expect them in the next several months, they don't really need to do acquisitions, that's the good part for us, because they already have their footprint.

What I love is limited access to capital, we have it. And we need a footprint versus those folks already having footprint and they have access to capital. So we're not going to compete with that. And that's the beauty of our strategy is that for the people with capital, they're done, they've got it, they're not going to show up in the auction. And for the people who don't have access to capital, who need a footprint, they can't do it. That's what makes Ayr so unique.

So the industry is performing. When the industry performs, the good news is, you will see multiple expansion, because you're going to start to mitigate and dampen the volatility of the industry. So I'm super bullish today that our competitors are performing.

Other people would say, "I don't want to see my competitors. I'm a competitive guy. I want to say performing, I've the opposite view - I've always had the opposite view." The better the perception of the overall industry, the more likely the multiple expansion.

Then if you get something on the legalization side, then the - this industry, which is growing rapidly, will all of a sudden have the typical classic CPG multiple, which is much higher than even the best performer in the industry today. And that's really exciting, both for our shareholders and the shareholders that are invested in the other large companies.

RS: You mentioned last time that one of your goals for Ayr is to be one of the top five cannabis companies that you feel like in all the sectors there's the top five companies. Who do you see standing beside you? Do you see like existing cannabis players? Do you see consolidated cannabis players? Do you see somebody from outside coming in and taking one of those companies under their umbrella? How do you see it playing out?

JS: Well, I don't want to sit here today and pick the winners for you, because I'm not sure that would be appropriate. I think, they're…

RS: Not even names, but yes. Not even necessarily names, but how you see it going like in terms of who that might be in terms of less about individuals or the types of companies that might be?

JS: Let me start firing, you try to push me to a place I don't want to go.

RS: Okay.

JS: Is that a fair game?

RS: Okay.

JS: So there, let's say, we've seen some of the large names fall out of the top five that were there a year ago, right? Without mentioning names to come to mind immediately, they're no longer talked about, right?

RS: Yes. Mine too.

JS: Okay, good. So I don't have to say that. We don't have to play the game at this point. I'm sure we'll get there. What - there are one or two players that are there now that I can see possibly falling out of that group. And while they have good footprint, they haven't proven themselves other than maybe in one state to be good operators yet and maybe that's to come. I've seen some of them make what I thought were very expensive acquisitions a year ago and that will become an issue.

Now, who do I see potentially coming up to that group? There's a few of us that I think are trying to drive to be in the top five. I would say in that next group, no one has our EBITDA and cash flow. I don't think anyone is operating at our level, because we operate number two in the industry.

And so there is this sub pack, right, right outside the top five that are trying to compete, because they also understand the value of being in that top five group. I would say, Ayr at this point is probably the leader because of its balance sheet, its cash flow, its EBITDA, its operating skills, its gross margins, check every box, but it's not without competition.

RS: Fair enough. Fair enough. How much do you see the big industry - the big corporations from other industries? I mean, I kind of think I know the answer to this question. But do you see them coming in and taking up space? I know, it's not something that worries you?

JS: So be a little more specific, so I can answer the question.

RS: I guess, do you see like, I mean, we've already seen big alcohol come in, tobacco come in? Do you see those players as coming in and taking some of the top spots from the already existing cannabis companies?

JS: So if you're asking me, could they just take their beer business and become a cannabis company overnight without an acquisition, is that the question?

RS: Not without an acquisition. It could be with an acquisition, but - yes.

JS: Yes. So I think there's going to be - I do believe there'll be more acquisitions. I do watch millennial behavior. They're just simply not drinking as much as they used to. I think everyone is aware of that demographic. And as they age and the older population that drinks alcoholic ages out, that becomes a very large forward issue. There's no question about it. And I'm sure they're discussing this, currently, in their strategy sessions and their Board meeting.

I always have thought, well, Ayr still wants to build itself. When those companies are forced to come in to this industry, because this industry is growing faster than their industry, theirs is going rather slowly. This is growing very quickly. The consumer appetite for this has moved away to a certain degree from alcohol to cannabis.

The great thing I love about this industry, there's - and it rarely happens in any other industry, there's two consumers, Rena. There's the medical consumer, where this plant is real medicine for them and that's a significant part of this industry and I love that part. That's the part that gets me up in the morning that, that we have patients that this plant helps.

And number two is the recreational customer. So let's talk about - I'm not sure if someone who drinks beer is necessarily getting both medical help and recreational help. So it makes it so unique in the cannabis industry separate and distinct, but creates a lot and lot of demand.

Now, part of the reason that we talked about from day one, running this like a business other than in cannabis business, like every other business and, of course, it's applicable to cannabis, your original question is when those folks are forced to come in or want to come in to make acquisition in this fast-growing industry that's eating into their customer base?

I don't believe from day one, they're going to be necessarily comfortable with the product, because they know little about it, or some of the people that are in the industry today, right? So what I've seen working at large companies when they make acquisitions, so much of the decision-making is tied to the management team of the company they buy. We've always thought that. I've reversed engineered this scenario from the day we started this company.

So who are they going to buy, Rena, and they're going to buy someone that has been governed by five regulators, has been President of Bank of America Securities, who speaks to corporate speak, who has a team that's deep and wide. People that have come from corporations and have put the systems in place and mirror the way they look, because if I'm acquiring company, and it looks very much like we do, and yet I'm a little uncertain about the subject matter at this point, I got my level of trust for that management team is greater.

But I don't understand something - the people I trust, have to be the smartest, most disciplined people, generally in life, for me. And so we built this company from day one by putting in the infrastructure, by putting in the talent, by putting in the folks that understand how to run a discipline company, who are essentially on the finance side indifferent to what the box would have been.

Today, it's cannabis, it would have been something else. These are the basic principles of business. That is the way we've always run this company. And so they're going to come. They're going to be very particular who they want to partner with, and which management teams are going to trust, that's our view.

RS: I got it. I got it. Yes. Well explained. Jon, anything you want to leave listeners with before we go?

JS: I'd like to be invited back for round three.

RS: Absolutely.

JS: I'd like to see this virus leave the earth.

RS: Agreed.

JS: And I want to wish you a Happy New Year.

RS: Happy New Year to you. Agreed. I want this eradicated. And we definitely are going to have you back as our three-peat guest. And Jon, it's always a pleasure to talk to you and aptly named Ayr Strategies. Always good to hear from you and see what's happening. And I know our listeners are happy about this update, and I'm excited to talk to you again. And until then, all good tidings.

