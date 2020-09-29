A Medieval Parable To Explain How Coronavirus Will Affect The Economy

Pundits are beginning to make erroneous parallels between the Black Death and COVID-19. In reality, this pandemic's economic effects will be very different.

Before I pivoted to writing about finance, I was a medievalist. I know that's a weird thing for a person to be (youthful idiocy being what it is, I chose my career path poorly), and I quickly got bored of it (hence my aggressive pivot to financial independence and high yield investing). But, in my medievalist days, one of the papers I wanted to write but never did was an analysis on how the plagues of the fourteenth century impacted European society. Specifically, it is my belief that the emergence of middle class culture, which now dominates society so much that the Prince of England has abandoned the aristocracy for the joys of being middle class, would never have happened if it weren't for the plague.

The reasoning goes like this. The first wave of the Bubonic plague was in 1348-1349 (the years vary depending on what part of Europe you focus on; I know England the best, so will focus on English dates throughout this piece). This had an immediate effect on the economy due to the sudden decrease in labor supply. As we all know from Economics 101, less quantities of a good will increase its price if demand does not fall concomitantly; this is the simple law of supply and demand.

Source: Investopedia

With the supply of labor down significantly, prices for labor had to go up. Estimates of the plague's impact vary widely from 20% to 63%, and we don't know the distribution of deaths, but in all likelihood, the poorest were less able to quarantine themselves, unlike the protagonists of Giovanni Boccaccio's The Decameron, who abscond to the countryside to wait out a wave of the plague in Florence.

We can best understand medieval economies as having two predominant classes: landowners and laborers, although medieval society saw itself differently. But, in a predominantly agrarian society without automation, there was land, and there were those who worked the land in one form or another.

With the Plague, we can think of three price curves being affected by a sudden drop in labor prices. Labor, obviously, goes up in price. At the same time, the value of land drops (there wasn't really a market for land in the fourteenth century, so this isn't reflected in the historical documents as clearly). The reason for this should be self-evident: less people means less need for land to occupy, to farm, to mine, etc. Since the aristocracy's socio-economic leverage depended on its cartel-like control of land, this was obviously very bad for them.

Source: Author

And history shows the aristocracy fighting to keep their position of power despite that power being less tied to the world as it was. They did this by fighting the natural law of economics. King Edward III passed the Ordinance of Labourers in 1349, which fixed wages and made it illegal to pay more than what the law stipulated. This obviously didn't work, so Parliament passed another law called the Statute of Labourers in 1351, which ordered laborers getting paid above the fixed price to be imprisoned for forty days for the first offense, 3 months for the second offense, and double that for every subsequent offense.

There were mixed attempts to rigidly enforce the statute, but it still existed on the books for centuries. For at least a generation, it fought the natural trend of rising wages since population growth could not keep up for the fixed artificial price to be met by a natural market-clearing price. This price-fixing scheme was met with other attempts to suppress the growing wealth of the poor through taxes, which the nobility could then squander on stupid wars with France.

This naturally created more discontent, more animosity, and eventually, a revolt. In 1381, a group of peasants led by a man named Wat Tyler marched to London to protest the nobility - but, notably, not the King (England was still too primitive to envision a republic). They chanted "When Adam delved and Eve span, who then was the gentleman?", a rallying cry that is starkly American in sentiment, but hundreds of years before the Enlightenment or the United States were imagined.

This creep into egalitarianism horrified and terrified the noblemen (as it should), but was eventually quelled by Richard II, then fourteen years old, and about 1,500 peasants died (Tyler, of course, was publicly beheaded).

What followed is really interesting and too messy to get into in detail here. In short, the Statute of Labourers was poorly enforced and essentially ignored in the fifteenth century (it wasn't repealed until 1863!) and laborers saw their lifestyles improve. With that, we begin to see an emerging middle class in the fifteenth century.

The emergent middle class

Thanks to a higher standard of living caused by this still setback labor shortage, we see an explosion in the fifteenth century of vernacular culture. The first professional paid writer (John Lydgate) begins producing poems for artisan guilds as well as noblemen. Very successful merchants begin buying titles as this imbalance of the nobility's social capital and the middle class's economic capital began to be settled through the mechanism of the market.

Some very strange things happen in this time. One thing I was fascinated with was a book of manners written in English in the fourteenth century that was used to train young boys going to work for the nobility in palaces. These books were suddenly read by people very low on the social order. There is evidence that stonemasons in rural boondocks read these same texts, somewhat modified to apply to them instead of palace pages. "Courtesy" was moving out of the courts and into the lowest of classes (stonemasons were an itinerant group, traveling from job to job, so they were looked down upon by almost all other classes, except for slaves and farmworkers).

Stonemasons in Medieval Europe

Source: (Bibliotheque Nationale de France 60, fol. 54 and Bibliotheque Nationale de France 244, fol. 99v), c. 1480-1490. Note the blue clothing worn by the workers in the later art versus the drab colors in the fourteenth century one; blue was an expensive dye at the time, and workers are rarely depicted wearing it in manuscript art from the 14th century, but such depictions become more common in the 15th century.

In short, the middle class suddenly had the leisure to get interested in art, culture, and ideas. While most textbooks will say the Renaissance was a rebirth of interest in the classical world and sophisticated philosophy, my view is that this rebirth really began with the economic leverage that the poor gained due to the economic opportunities gained due to the Black Death.

In very practical ways, this emergent middle class's effect on the world becomes apparent. Aspiring non-noblemen would go further to seek fortunes, thus began the expeditions to the Orient that resulted in the European colonization of the Americas at the tail end of the 15th century. The fifteenth century saw practical innovations in things such as the cost of glass and paper production, resulting in better housing and a collapse in the price of manuscripts, which helped facilitate the (RE)invention of the printing press in 1450 and its growing popularity thereafter. The printing press was invented by a goldsmith, the son of a merchant and shopkeeper. Had the Black Death not cleared the labor economy before, Johannes Gutenberg and his parents may have not had the socio-economic leverage to allow Gutenberg the time and interest to develop the printing press.

Pandemics only impact through demographics

I can't blame you if you don't find all of this history fascinating (although I do); but it is instructive and important to return to - as long as we take the right lessons.

That isn't happening now. I was startled and disturbed to hear an NPR discussion of this history which got all of the details completely right only to end on this note:

"Global pandemics, these giant shocks to society, can represent these really rare opportunities to change how the economy works and who it serves."

I'm not sure COVID-19 represents such an opportunity in the least. Let's return to that labor/land chart above and add a third category: Value-added goods. Namely, let's consider what happens to the price of value-added goods when labor rises in value and decreases in quantity. With less labor to add value to goods, the value added to goods will increase. In other words, commodity prices might not rise (and will in fact fall). We can chart this part of the economy thus:

Source: Author

With value-added goods suddenly having a higher market price thanks specifically to the scarcity of labor to add value, there is suddenly a huge market incentive to incrementally add value and find new ways to incrementally add value. In other words, the market has created a much clearer incentive to innovate, invent, and explore. Hence the Gutenbergs and Columbuses of the 15th century.

This is a story of demographics, not of the plague. If the same population had died because of, say, an asteroid collision or a sudden growth in roving packs of wolves throughout Europe, history would have been the same.

It is for this reason that comparing COVID-19 to the Black Death and its impact on Europe is an exercise in futility. COVID-19 simply did not teach us anything about economics or markets that we did not already know. Lockdowns and travel restrictions caused a collapse in travel spending and a massive decline in retail sales; this isn't a revelation at all.

For COVID-19 to have a real, significant, and fundamental impact on the economic motivations in people's lives, we would need to see a decimation of the population (I use the term in its literal sense of 10% of the population dying). That, at least, would impact the quantity of labor enough that workers could demand more wages.

With the relatively low amount of mortality caused by the pandemic, thanks to social distancing, mask use, etc., we have seen the opposite happen. Short-term boosts to essential workers are gone, the unemployment rate in America is still very high at 8.4%, and the labor force participation rate is actually beginning to rise again.

All of this means that there isn't a collapse in labor supply, so don't expect labor costs to go up anytime soon. And since pandemics do not impact capital supply or capacity utilization potential, do not expect capital costs to go down. Unlike the 1340s, society today is too robust and well organized to be significantly upended by a pandemic, especially one with a much lower mortality rate (COVID-19's mortality rate is unclear, but it is nowhere near the 90%+ rate of the Black Death).

For prudent investors, this means buying heavily discounted assets and betting against labor. In short, it is bullish on equities and is a good reason to continue buying the S&P 500 (SPY) or Nasdaq 100 (QQQ).

It also means a somewhat complicated view on automation and technology. A company that is working on automation to replace current labor will have a less valuable product in a world where labor costs are not rising. Self-driving cars to replace truck drivers is a clear example; this tech will undoubtedly emerge eventually, but the market pressure to produce this technology to replace rising labor costs is currently very low thanks to the pandemic's economic effects.

On the other hand, the pandemic's displacement of certain labor markets by obliterating them also makes automation and technology more valuable in other situations. Much like the artificial restrictions of the 1300s caused social unrest, so too the pandemic responses of social distancing and limited openings of certain venues will encourage innovation to replace that kind of labor. For instance, technology to replace waitresses is likely to receive sustained interest in a post-coronavirus world. Even better, technology to replace germ-friendly classrooms (what I miss the least from teaching is the many colds students would give me) is here to stay. Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), whatever you think of its valuation, has a very important part to play in our 21st century pandemic-affected society.

Of course, things like telecommuting, buying groceries online, and replacing waitresses with tablets aren't new; they're trends we've seen for over a decade. COVID-19 changed none of these trends - it just put them into overdrive. If the Bubonic Plague was a revolution of European culture, the modern coronavirus pandemic is an evolution - and an incremental one at that.

It is for this reason that I ultimately am most bullish on technology as a sector, and it is why I prefer QQQ over SPY for passive index investors. The pandemic has kicked into hyperdrive the trend of "software eating everything," as Marc Andreessen so famously put it. Much of the S&P 500 will less directly benefit from this - something we already know from history, as we've seen almost every sector decline as a part of the S&P 500 while technology keeps rising.

Source: Tocqueville

While COVID-19 has been an incredible disruption to our lives, it is easy to extrapolate from this a more transformative economic effect than what we are likely to see. In reality, COVID-19 has pressured us to do more of what we were already doing in some ways, but investors who see this very real crisis as more than it really is will miss out on the opportunity to profit on the redoubling effort to technologize modern society.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.