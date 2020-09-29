The company is seeking global regulatory approval and local partnerships while it develops its U.S. foothold subsequent to recent U.S. regulatory approval.

Please note that all dollar figures in this article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Bee Vectoring Technologies (OTCQB:OTCQB:BEVVF) (CSX:BEE) is the first company to be given approval by the EPA for bee vectoring. BVT is authorized to market a fungicide for commercial crops to be delivered by bees and to make validated claims on their ability to mitigate crop disease, improve crop yields and reduce costs for growers

BVT is in the early stages of commercializing their technology and disrupting the farming industry. The company has produced its first revenue by entering into several commercial pilot programs for blueberries and strawberries in the U.S. Currently BVT offers just one product that is applied to two crops in one country, but that will expand widely according to the company's plans. In this article I will review how the company is progressing on each portion of their strategy which includes:

Establishing their technology.

Winning commercial pilot projects for blueberries and strawberries.

Expanding use of their technology to other crops.

Developing new products

Developing partnerships with third party biologic companies.

Gaining global regulatory approval.

Establishing profitability.

Widening the moat.

Source: Smithsonian open access

Technology

BVT has spent 20 years developing, researching and now marketing their product which is protected by over 100 patents and patents pending with the latest patent approval coming from the European authorities.

Tiny dispensers filled with non toxic, organic pesticides and fertilizers in powder form are placed in commercial bumblebee and commercial honeybee hives. The company has developed and patented "Vectorite" which attaches the dispensers to the bees as they exit the hives and the powder falls as the bees pollinate the flowers. The bees carry pollen back to the hive and repeat the process thousands of times per day, efficiently powdering almost every flower.

BVT has also patented CR-7 which is made up of common organic fungus and is used for disease protection against Botrytis and Scierotinia and other crop diseases as well as for increasing crop yield. CR-7 powder that falls to the ground decomposes within 48 hours and has no harmful effect to humans. Because BVT products are not harmful to humans, the EPA granted a residue tolerance exemption which allows for import and export to be conducted without testing. This will come into play for the company as it gains customers harvesting in Mexico for export into the U.S. in the near future.

The application saves growers thousands of dollars per acre because it does not require the use of water, reduces and controls disease, provides for harvests that are more bountiful with crops that enjoy longer shelf life and eliminates down time as experienced with inorganic chemical applications which can be harmful to humans for hours after application. The company claims in the investor presentation that it saves strawberry farmers over $4,000 per acre.

BVT introduced a patented computerized hive system late last year which dispenses doses on a prescribed as needed basis, further reducing waste and cost.

The patented computerized hive system - Source: Company press release





Pilot Programs

The company didn't waste any time in securing its first customers after winning EPA approval in August last year. Two Tier 1 Florida strawberry companies signed pilot contracts. Florida strawberry seeding starts in October with the plants flowering in November and harvested from December through March. The company also signed on 15 blueberry growers in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida where the start blooming in February and harvest are in the Spring and Summer.

The company does not expect much new Florida strawberry grower expansion as these farmers are under tremendous pressure to survive due to competition from Mexico but did add blueberry farms in the states of Michigan, Oregon and Washington for new pilot programs. U.S. blueberry growers generally use bees for pollination so expansion into utilizing bees for disease control and fertilization was a natural progression. BVT has penetration into over 80% of the U.S. blueberry acreage after just one year of introduction.

Source:WorldAtlas.com

BVT enters into pilot program contracts for a small portion of a farm and progressively increases the total area under contract but contracts are per season. A good example is Major League Blueberries in Georgia which started with 5 acres in 2018, expanded to 45 acres in 2019 and the entire farm this year. We are now nearing the start of a second season since EPA approval. During a recent conversation I had with CEO Ashish Malik he revealed that the company is targeting a 300% increase over the approximately 900 acres under contract for the 2019/2020 season.

Future Expansion

The company has began commercial projects with just two crops; strawberries and blueberries. There are many other crop types that BVT plans to capture market share for in the future as well as expansion of blueberry and strawberry projects into new countries.

New research has recently began in Canadian blueberries which data will be compiled for an application for Canadian regulatory approval and in New Jersey and Massachusetts new research approved by the USDA has begun on cranberries. Canada is the world's second leading blueberry manufacturer and exporter behind the U.S. Cranberries represent entry into a new crop. The U.S. produces 98% of the world's cranberries. Another new crop test is being conducted for sunflower seeds funded by the University of North Dakota.

BVT is also developing a CR-7 spray for crops that do not flower such as corn as well as testing CR-7 feasibility for seed and soil spraying which would increase the addressable market.

Partnerships

BVT has a global technology sharing agreement with Biobest Group NV of Belgium for reciprocal access for sharing of their bee technologies and has partnered with the leading commercial bee companies such as BioBee, Koppert and Aggrovio in order to gain access to farms familiar with using bees to pollinate their crops. Several powders can be "stacked" in the Vectorite dispensers to treat multiple crop issues simultaneously. BVT is seeking to widen its revenue stream by adding third party bio-control powders to its bee delivery system and is currently testing six third party powders such as using Beauveria for controlling Thrips, a common virus that threatens virtually all greenhouse crops.









Source: Wikipedia

BVT just announced that it has successfully completed Phase II testing with potential third party partners. Management expects that the testing will lead to new revenue streams in 2022. The worldwide TAM for these products is US $5 billion out of a US $240 billion dollar global fertilizer and crop protection market according to the press release out of a total $17 billion TAM opportunity for the company per another press release where the CEO said:

the market opportunity for bee-vectored CR-7 to replace traditional fungicides and insecticides in flowering crops is $2.5-billion in the U.S. and $2.5-billlion outside the U.S. Foliar, soil drench and seed applied CR-7 represents a $17-billion market opportunity globally, he adds. We are currently in discussions with some 15 potential go-to-market partners to license commercial rights to CR-7 in selected markets, deliver third party bioagents using our technology and market extensions for CR-7 formulations applied to foliar and seed treatments.”





Global Regulatory Approval

BVT received U.S. EPA approval in 2019 to commercialize its fungicide product. It is the first company to receive EPA approval for the use of bees for delivery of a crop fertilization and disease control substance.

The company filed for California regulatory approval in 2017. California requires its own approval beyond the EPA process and represents the largest market opportunity for BVT with 1.4 million acres of almond farms pollinated by bees. California supplies 100% of the U.S. almond consumption and 70% of the world demand and an abundance of all types of farms. CEO Malik informed me that California does not provide a timeline for their process as does the EPA but that he expects that BVT is nearing the end of the process in California.

Source: Planter's Peanuts Almond fields in California

Management seeks to establish a global footprint and has proceeded to register in countries where the process is likely to take less time and be less expensive. Plans to apply in the E.U. have been slated for next year. Since the E.U. involves multiple countries, the process is expected to last two years and cost in the neighborhood of a million dollars.

Approval is pending in Mexico, Switzerland and Morocco. While approval is pending, BVT continues to perform numerous demonstrations in all three of these countries and has established operations in Switzerland with an R&D center, office space and land leased to a local farmer for demonstrations. Mexico is of interest because of its competitive cost advantage in strawberries and for expansion into tomatoes. Morocco is of interest because it has a ten month growing season. Switzerland is a strategic first step into the European market.

The company plans to obtain regulatory approval on a global basis but not necessarily to populate each country where it gains approval with sales staff. Instead, a sales network will be established by partnering with local companies and collecting royalties.

Share Structure

There are 92.1 million shares outstanding, 21.4 million warrants and 12.2 million exercisable options for a fully diluted share count of 125.7 million as of June 30 per the Q3 earnings report, resulting in a market cap of about $28 million. Insiders own about 13% of the shares.

Outstanding Warrants:

Strike Price Number Expiry Date $0.35 10,984,000 3/28/21 $0.40 4,242,104 4/23/21 $0.45 3,047,647 5/28/21 $0.54 2,029,326 5/19/22 $0.55 1,111,111 6/30/22 21,414,188

Source: 3Q Financial Report

Outstanding Exercisable Options

Number Strike Price Expiry Date 50,000 $0.285 6/30/25 1,580,000 $0.285 7/6/25 275,000 $0.43 11/16/2020 325,000 $0.50 6/3/2021 1,000,000 $0.32 8/30/26 100,000 $0.32 10/21/21 200,000 $0.25 4/21/22 365,000 $0.25 3/1/23 600,000 $0.25 3/28/23 200,000 $0.25 4/25/23 25,000 $0.16 2/7/24 1,775,083 $0.20 3/22/24 50,000 $0.24 9/16/24 5,750,000 $0.31 10/30/24 12,171,672

Source: 3Q Financial Report

Financials

The company had a loss of ($0.06) per share or $4,647,114. This is the first year that BVT has reported revenues with $291,859 for the first three quarters. Working capital of $0.6 million and cash of about $0.8 million was reported as of the end of the June. The company is practically debt free except for $30K that must be paid back within two years on a government pandemic relief loan. BVT secured a $6 million available line of credit in April which should be sufficient to fund operations until next year.

Reported gross margins are about 40%. I asked CEO Malik if we can expect margin improvements. Mr. Malik believes that the company can achieve gross margins as high as 70% by reducing costs which will materialize as the company scales and becomes more efficient in their supply chain. Looking over the numbers, there is obvious room for improvement as the cost of inventory was 60% of revenue.

For the first 3 Quarters 2020:

Sales $291,859 Inventory $176,584 Gross Profit $115,275 Expenses Office and General $1,238,377 Investor and Public Relations $1,059,130 Sales, Advertising and Marketing $ 308,990 Stock Option Plan $1,871,673 Trials, Research and Development $ 283,711 Foreign Exchange Loss $ 21,228 Net Loss ($4,647,114)

Source: 3Q Financial Report

Cash received from financing for first 3 Quarters:

Issuance of Special Warrants $1,806,741 Net Proceeds From Issue of Units $ 989,857 Proceeds from government pandemic relief loans $ 81,508 Exercised Options And Warrants $1,116,125 Net received $3,994,231

From 3Q Financial Report

It is almost certain that the company will need to raise capital next year and c until it scales revenues sufficiently to make a profit. Some of the funding needed will come from option and warrant exercise, depending on the stock share price. The key metric to watch will be if revenue growth is outpacing outstanding share growth which is a negative.

CEO Ashish said that the company has used only about $600K from the $6 million line of credit. This line of credit is based on equity and is not debt. Mr. Ashish believes that the financier sells the shares, creating pressure on the stock price and explained that the company is working to refinance with a family office and institutional ag funds for better financing terms and for funding from a source that is likely to retain the shares as an investor. This type of funding will point the way to an uplisting to Nasdaq in the next year or two as a requirement for the funding.









Valuation And Road To Profitability

BVT earns money on a per acre and per hive unit basis. Blueberries require just one hive per acre while strawberries start with one hive and end the flowering season with two hives. The company charges on average of $250 per acre for each hive for blueberry farms.

Applying the company's target of tripling acreage for the upcoming season results in revenue for the next year of about $900K which results in a price tosales multiple of just 30X. This is a start-up, so I'll conclude that the stock is currently fairly priced.

Margin improvement and increasing revenues as new territories are commercialized and new partnerships formed will lead to profitability as early as perhaps 2022. Projecting continued growth at 300% for 2022, results in revenue of $2.7 million. Applying a gross profit margin ratio of 60% and diluting shares by 10% for more than likely a capital raise between now and 2022 results in a price to sales ratio of 10X with a gross profit of $1.7 million. That's two years out and if potential positives develop.





Tailwinds

Chemical pesticides have been known to be harmful to bees if too much of the chemical is brought back to the hives. C-17 is composed of natural ingredients that are natural and unharmful to bees.

Farming tends to be a high volume, low margin business. BVT's technology increases the volume and improves the margin by lowering costs and increasing yield.

The amount of people in the world keeps increasing so more food will be necessary There's also a growing demand for organic food which is considered healthier. U.S. farmers have been unable to keep up with demand which has resulted in the majority of organic food consumed in the U.S. being imported from other countries.

In 2017, despite the trend towards organics, only 1% of U.S. farms were deemed organic. When the USDA conducts its survey this year, I believe that we will see a much larger percentage of U.S. farms are now organic. It's not that U.S. farmers have been slow to react to the demand. It takes three years of organic farming in order to be certified organic by the U.S.D.A.

Source: General Literacy Project

Barrier To Entry

BVT began development of its technology 20 years ago and has conducted crop research for 11 years in partnerships with universities with approval from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and similar agencies in other countries. According to the investor presentation, it costs more than $280 million to bring a new crop protection to market. A competitor would need funding, have to conduct university crop trials, perform grower demos, obtain regulatory approval over a period of many years and then win customers in order to compete with BVT.





Management

CEO Ashish Malik has 18 years of management experience working at global crop giants such as Bayer and Syngenta as well as ag-tech startups. The rest of the management team has a combined experience in the agricultural industry exceeding 100 years.

Risks

The company does not have a direct competitor that offers a similar product but does compete with other technologies such as robots and drones. There is no guarantee that the company's technology will succeed. Current applications offered are for only the flowering stage of crops that flower. The company hasn't proven it will be able to expand its offering to crops that do not flower or be successful in obtaining partners for such an endeavor. BVT is dependent on an ample supply of commercial bees being available as they scale as each bumblebee hive requires 300 bees and 20,000 for a honeybee hive.

Each time the company is successful in registering their technology in a new jurisdiction, studies will be needed to prove feasibility due to different climate and soil conditions. The company will also need to register any third party partnerships that result in a new use for a previously approved crop fertilizer. The company will also need to find partners for new uses for their product such as a spray version of CR-7 for seeds since they are not a seed spraying company. All of this will take time and not occur as fast as the company's success in U.S blueberry farms.

Revenue will be lumpy until the company gains more customers in numerous locations throughout the world as the company is currently paid during the flowering season for blueberries and strawberries. For the upcoming fourth quarter there will be no new revenue.

This is a start-up company that has gotten off to a good start in its initial commercialization but start-up companies often experience bumps in the road.

This is a micro-cap start-up company and subject to more volatility than a large cap stock due to the low volume and low float. I tend to start with a small position in this type of stock and add-on shares over time if progress in made as forecasted by management and hold shares for many years. This type of investment may not be suitable for you.

Conclusion

Consumers are demanding more food due to population growth and healthier food as the shift to organics intensifies. Growers need to maximize their acreage and remain competitive by lowering costs. BVP provides solutions for farmers to profitably satisfy customer demand.

Obtaining EPA approval in the U.S. was the kickoff for commercialization and will be significant in gaining approval in other jurisdictions. The company will scale revenue as it enters new territories, penetrates additional crop markets, and develops new products and partnerships.

BVT is a small company with global plans. There will be many press releases to bulk up the stock price as the company achieves its goals but the proof will be in revenue growth and profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEVVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.